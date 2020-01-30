When it comes to full-body cardio workouts, it's hard to top a rowing machine routine. And if you want the highest-performing rowing machine for your home gym, look no further than a Concept2 rower. That's because Concept2 has been one of the top rowing machine manufacturers since the 1980s, when it first developed rowers for athletic training. The brand offers three different models, so you can find what you're looking for whether you need a casual machine, a rower that works well for those with limited mobility, or a machine that provides a realistic rowing experience.

Our buying guide can help you understand the difference between the three models, so you can find the best Concept2 rowing machine for your home gym. The Concept2 Model E is our favorite because it has a slightly higher seat that works well for tall people and those with limited mobility.

Considerations when choosing Concept2 rowing machines

Frame material

Not every Concept2 rowing machine is made from the same materials. The Model D has a combination aluminum and steel frame, which doesn't offer as much durability as the brand's other rowers. That's because the Model E and Dynamic rowing machines have a welded steel frame, so they're incredibly sturdy and durable.

Seat

The seat on the Concept2 Model D rowing machine is fairly low, measuring just 14 inches above the floor. This height can be tough for individuals with joint issues. The Model E seat is 20 inches above the floor, which is more comfortable, while the Dynamic rower's seat is 21 1/2 inches above the ground and even more accessible. The Dynamic model's seat also stays in place, while your feet glide along the track to give you a more realistic rowing experience.

Chain/cord

Rowing machines typically have a chain or cord that drives them along the track. The Concept2 Model D features a nickel-plated steel chain that doesn't require frequent oiling and is partially enclosed to help it stay clean. The Model E's chain is also nickel-plated steel, so it also operates well without a lot of oiling. It is fully enclosed, which keeps it cleaner than the Model D's.

The Dynamic rower features a cord instead of a chain. It's made of an extremely strong synthetic material that's lightweight and highly responsive to your movements on the machine.

Features

Connectivity

All Concept2 rowing machines offer a performance monitor known as the PM5. It allows for both Bluetooth and wireless connectivity, so you can sync your rowing machine with a variety of fitness devices such as a smartwatch or a heart rate monitor.

Monitor arm

The Model D has a pivoting plastic arm that holds its monitor in place and can be adjusted in terms of both height and viewing angle. The Model E features a fixed aluminum monitor arm that only allows for the viewing angle to be adjusted, while the Dynamic rower has a pivoting aluminum arm that allows you to adjust the height and viewing angle.

Finish

The Concept2 Model D and Dynamic rowing machines both have a powder-coated finish on the frame for added durability. The Model E, on the other hand, features a double powder coat that provides a glossy finish.

Storage

The Model D and E rowing machines both allow you to separate the machine in the middle for easier storage. The Dynamic model doesn't disassemble, though, which makes storing it something of a challenge.

Price

You'll pay between $900 and $1,300 for a Concept2 rowing machine. The Model D goes for $900 to $1,000, while the Model E costs between $1,100 and $1,200. The Dynamic model is the priciest rower by the brand, costing between $1,200 and $1,300.

FAQ

Q. What are the benefits of working out on a rowing machine?

A. It exercises your entire body and can help you burn a significant amount of calories. It can be helpful if you're trying to lose weight or tone your muscles.

Q. How long should I work out on a rowing machine?

A. It depends on your fitness level and goals. For most people, a 20-minute workout on a rowing machine is a good place to start. As you build up strength and stamina, you can gradually increase your workout time by five minutes each week.

Concept2 rowing machines we recommend

Best of the best: Concept2 Model E Rowing Machine

Our take: A high-performing, durable rowing machine with plenty of excellent features, making it one of the best indoor models on the market.

What we like: Offers almost all of the same features as the Model D, but the seat is six inches higher. Footrests are adjustable.

What we dislike: Pricier than the Model D due to the higher seat.

Best bang for your buck: Concept2 Model D Rowing Machine

Our take: Unless a higher seat is important, choose this over the Model E to get all the same features at a lower price point.

What we like: Flywheel and damper allow for a smooth rowing experience. Monitor keeps track of all your workout stats. Frame is covered by a five-year warranty.

What we dislike: Still an expensive rowing machine, but one that provides an outstanding workout.

Choice 3: Concept2 Dynamic Indoor Rower

Our take: Its stationary seat offers the most realistic rowing experience you can get on an indoor rower.

What we like: Offers excellent durability. Your feet glide, while the seat stays in place. Doesn't offer as much return force in the handle as other models for a more true-to-life rowing experience.

What we dislike: Doesn't separate in two, which can make storage a challenge.

