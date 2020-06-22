The best computer science book

Having the ability to understand the basics of computer science can benefit you in a variety of technical careers. If you want to break into the world of computer programming or high-tech work, a good place to start is with computer science books, which can teach everything from basic programming techniques to advanced problem solving.

To learn more, keep reading our buying guide, which includes reviews of a few of our favorite books at the end. Our top pick is Computer Science Distilled: Learn the Art of Solving Computational Problems, which clearly explains the basic concepts of computer science, yet also hits some advanced topics, all in an easy-to-understand manner.

Considerations when choosing computer science books

Varieties of computer science books

When looking for just the right computer science book for your needs, start by thinking about the kind of information you'd like to learn. Some books provide extensive details on learning programming techniques and languages, while others provide a general overview of how computers work and how they can benefit multiple industries.

Some of the ways different computer science books separate themselves include:

Level of expertise: For novices to these concepts, the author should explain things using easily understood words with minimal jargon. More advanced books delve into complex topics, assuming the reader has the basics in hand.

Level of depth: Understanding the level of depth a computer science book offers can be tricky. Some titles yield basic information about a variety of topics, which is nice for someone looking for an overview of the tech industry and computer science concepts. Others focus on a few topics, offering extensive detail.

Developing thinking skills: Because people put technology and computer science to use in solving complex problems, some computer science books focus a lot of attention on developing critical thinking skills and methods of attacking and solving problems. This can be especially helpful for someone coming into computer science from another industry.

Hands-on work: If you're someone who learns more efficiently by doing the work yourself rather than just reading about it, look for a computer science title that has hands-on projects you can try to complete.

Features

Extra content

Many computer science titles have extra information or resources available through a website after you purchase the book. This content can really drive home a tricky concept while enhancing the value of the book.

Format

Although paperback books are inexpensive, you may want a hardcover book for longevity. Consider purchasing a spiral-bound book if you'd like to leave it open to a certain page and use it as a reference while you're working on a particular programming skill.

Organization

Some computer science books present different topics in their own individual chapters with review questions, almost like an academic book. Others try to entertain or simplify complex topics by adding illustrations.

Price

Beginner-level computer science books in paperback format may cost $7 to $15. For more specialized information or for advanced techniques presented in an academic style, you could pay anywhere from $15 to $100 or more.

FAQ

Q. What kind of basic knowledge do I need to start with computer programming?

A. Mathematics is at the heart of most computer programming actions. Additionally, programmers should enjoy puzzles and thinking about solving problems creatively.

Q. What are some jobs related to computer science?

A. Multiple high-tech industries involve these skills, including software development, cyber security, IT, gaming development, database development, and network management.

Computer science books we recommend

Best of the best: Computer Science Distilled: Learn the Art of Solving Computational Problems

Our take: Provides information regarding programming concepts that are useful for varying levels of programmers.

What we like: Format of the book is easy to use. Gives you good information while keeping you entertained.

What we dislike: Although it works well for those with varying experience levels, it may not be ideal for those with no experience.

Best bang for your buck: Computer Science Principles: The Foundational Concepts of Computer Science

Our take: Delivers computer science terminology and concepts in an academic tone that provides a good reference for students.

What we like: Reasonable price point. Finds a way to explain complex ideas in an easy-to-understand manner.

What we dislike: Written more for those looking to learn about programming rather than for experienced programmers.

Choice 3: The Self-Taught Programmer: The Definitive Guide to Programming Professionally

Our take: For those looking to begin a career in computer programming, this book is extremely helpful.

What we like: Well-organized book that simplifies the process of learning different aspects of programming in Python.

What we dislike: Centered primarily on Python language. May not have enough complexity for experienced programmers.

