Anyone who spends several hours a day staring at a computer screen knows that eyestrain is a real issue. Using computer reading glasses can help eliminate the effects in addition to protecting your eyes from blue light and improving sleep if you use screens late at night.

The aim of this guide is to aid you in finding the best computer reading glasses for you. PROSPEK Computer Glasses are our favorites. They are available in a range of prescription strengths from +0.0 to +3.0 with a simple, modern design.

Considerations when choosing computer reading glasses

Blue light blocking

Blue light is part of the visible light spectrum and is emitted by computer screens. Although experts are still debating the negative effects of blue light, one thing we do know is that it increases attention, which can make you feel more wakeful at night, making it hard to sleep. Many computer reading glasses have blue light-blocking properties, which is great for anyone who uses computers for more than a few hours before bed.

Magnification

Some people need computer reading glasses because they're farsighted -- they have trouble reading things close up. While many glasses can be bought with no magnification, there are also plenty of magnified options as well, up to around 2x magnification. If you're not sure what degree of magnification you require, you should visit an optometrist for an eye test.

Anti-glare

One of the annoying factors about wearing glasses while using the computer is the increased glare, which can contribute to eyestrain. Computer reading glasses should have anti-glare coating on both sides of the lens.

Features

Tint

Some computer reading glasses have an orange or yellow tint. Although you can find blue light blocking glasses with clear lenses, tinted options do a far more effective job, with some tinted computer glasses blocking close to 100% of blue light. What's more, some wearers find that the tint helps to reduce eyestrain in general, reducing headaches and other unwanted symptoms. The issue with tinted lenses is that not everyone likes the way they look.

Over-the-glasses options

You can find computer reading glasses that fit over the top of standard glasses. They might not be the most stylish option, but they're great for anyone who requires glasses because they're nearsighted.

Style

Choose a style of computer reading glasses you like, whether large thick-framed glasses, horn-rimmed glasses, or any other style you prefer.

Case

Computer reading glasses often include either a soft or hard case to protect your glasses when you're not wearing them.

Computer reading glasses prices

You can find some basic computer reading glasses for as little as $10 to $20, but you find better mid-range choices in the $20 to $40 range. The most expensive options can cost as much as $60 to $80.

FAQ

Q. Does using a computer damage your eyes?

A. As yet, there's no proof that computer use can damage eyes long-term, but it's only been a few decades that people have been using computers and other similar devices all day for work. There is a chance that so much exposure to blue light could cause some degree of eye damage over time. But even if there's no long-term damage, people do suffer from headaches, blurred vision, and trouble sleeping from excessive computer use.

Q. Can I use my computer reading glasses as regular reading glasses?

A. If you choose computer reading glasses with a degree of magnification, there's no reason why you can't use them as standard reading glasses, too.

Computer reading glasses we recommend

Best of the best: PROSPEK Computer Glasses

Our take: These thick-rimmed glasses prove you can still be stylish while protecting your eyes from blue light.

What we like: These glasses block blue light without a yellow tint. Also, have anti-glare properties and are UV-protective. Available in gray, black, and red. Case and cleaning cloth included.

What we dislike: Anti-glare coating makes it trickier to remove smudges.

Best bang for your buck: Gamma Ray Blue Light-Blocking Glasses

Our take: Not only are they affordable, but these glasses have a vintage round-framed design that's extremely on trend.

What we like: Anti-glare and blue light-blocking properties. Choose from unmagnified options up to 3x magnification. Slight yellow tint but not especially obvious.

What we dislike: Not the most durable -- hinges bend out of shape easily.

Choice 3: Swanwick Premium Blue Light-Blocking Glasses

Our take: Although somewhat pricey, few computer glasses are better at blocking blue light -- a popular choice with gamers and people who work at computers all day.

What we like: Choice of two frame colors and three size options. Stylish design. Soft case and cleaning cloth included.

What we dislike: Some buyers don't like the visible orange tint.

