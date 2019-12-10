The best computer desk

Do you spend more time on the computer than you care to admit? Whether you're a professional, student, or gamer, your workspace requires a computer desk that can keep up with your activity load.

Computer desks are designed to be accommodating. That's why they're chock-full of convenient features like pull-out keyboard shelves, tower cupboards, and book nooks. They also make space accessible for accessories like power cords and wires. Some computer desks are even designed with moisture-resistant surfaces to minimize damage from sweating drinks and coffee mug rings.

If you're ready to tackle your work at a new computer desk, this buying guide can help you choose the best one. We're even including our favorite style, the Prepac Wall-Mounted Floating Desk, which features a contemporary design and several choices of finish color that make it appealing to a wide range of tastes.

Types of computer desks

Full-size computer desks

Full-size computer desks provide substantial surface area to house your computer as well as printers, scanners, and other electronics. There's usually ample space to write and spread out paperwork as well. Since full-size desks juggle so many responsibilities, unfortunately they cost more and take up quite a bit of space.

Compact computer desks

The focus of compact desks is to make space for your computer. This means they offer modest storage solutions and, occasionally, there's a bit of space for taking notes. While they're a smart choice for small spaces, they leave some users wanting more room for other small-scale activities.

Wall-mounted computer desks

These newcomers are welcomed into homes and offices where floor space and workspace are fairly limited. Wall-mounted computer desks are modern and stylishly utilitarian and often provide cubbies and shelves. Installation can be more involved for these than other styles, and more often than not, the job requires two people.

Considerations when choosing computer desks

Size and weight

Measure your workspace before diving into your search for computer desks. Having the correct dimensions will narrow your search and save you the headache of finding out the hard way that the desk doesn't fit.

Shape

While rectangular computer desks are most common, U- and L-shaped desks are also popular. There are also modern roll top desks, P-desks, secretary desks, and bullet desks, which accommodate power cords and wires.

Style

Computers range from spartan, simple designs to antique finishes and upscale hardware. Simple, functional desks are usually less expensive than attractive, furniture-inspired models.

Material

Popular choices for computer desks are wood, laminate, metal, and glass. Solid wood desks are the most expensive, while other materials keep the cost much lower.

Storage solutions

Consider what you intend to keep on your computer desk as regular items. If you need more storage solutions, opt for computer desks with shelves, cubbies, or space to hold a second monitor.

Assembly

While there are fully assembled computer desks available, more often than not, you'll need to build it yourself. It's a project that takes a couple hours, so if you're not particularly handy, consider hiring a pro to handle it instead.

Price

Full-size computer desks cost between $100 and $600 for modest quality, whereas quality compact computer desks range from $30 to $300. Wall-mounted designs cost somewhere between $60 and $200. High-end computer desks can cost as much as $5,000.

FAQ

Q. I use more than one screen, so which computer desk is best?

A. You should choose one with enough space to set up both monitors, as well as the keyboard and mouse pad. If you can't find one, opt for one without a back, and simply mount both screens on the wall to maximize your desk space.

Q. Won't the metal or wood legs damage my floors?

A. Yes, which is why felt bottoms or furniture sliders are a smart investment. Not only will it minimize damage, it also makes the computer desk easier to move if necessary.

Computer desks we recommend

Best of the best: Prepac's Wall-Mounted Floating Desk

Our take: Contemporary spin on an otherwise humdrum piece of furniture in a space-saving design.

What we like: Nooks to store books and office supplies. Big points for height customization, so every user will enjoy generous knee clearance.

What we dislike: Working area isn't extensive. Desk only has room for bare essentials.

Best bang for your buck: Techni Mobili's Compact Computer Desk

Our take: Cost-effective choice. Thoughtful, durable design with a modern theme of mixed materials.

What we like: Flexible work area includes retractable keyboard shelf. Easy for one person to move.

What we dislike: Modest quality, and proper assembly is required to eliminate shifting parts.

Choice 3: Sauder's Harvest Mill Computer Desk

Our take: Attractive, professional piece of furniture with ample storage. Simple yet elegant.

What we like: Blends in nicely with other furniture. Hidden keyboard shelf and tower cabinet maintain a tidy appearance when not in use.

What we dislike: Assembly is quicker when handled by a pro. Is more narrow than what some consumers expected.

