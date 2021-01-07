The best compression legging for women

If you’re a performance-oriented athlete, you know having the right gear can make or break a workout. Compression leggings, for example, help combat muscle fatigue and cramps to power through tough workouts.

While compression leggings look like regular leggings, they’re far more functional. In addition to slowing muscle fatigue and speeding up recovery time, they streamline the body for a flattering fit. There are also countless styles and variations on the market.

To make your choice a simple one, we’re sharing this buying guide covering options and styles of compression leggings. At the end, we’re including a few of our favorite pairs, too. Our top choice, the Champion Women's C9 7/8 Sculpt Leggings, earn high marks for their comfortable, stay-put high waistband.

Considerations when choosing compression leggings for women

Outerwear vs. underwear

Compression leggings for women are available as both outerwear and underwear. Outerwear styles are worn on their own, usually during activities that involve intense lower-body action like running, cycling, or cross-training. They’re slightly thicker than underwear styles and have a solid reputation for holding up well through wash and wear.

Underwear styles are worn beneath athletic bottoms. They’re fairly thin and may be cut shorter than outerwear styles. They provide considerable support to the muscles they cover, plus they’re wick-away to keep wearers dry while they train.

Fit

For compression leggings to be effective at stimulating blood flow and providing support, they should have a snug, supportive fit. Conversely, compression leggings that are too tight are uncomfortable and they might inhibit proper circulation. To find the right fit, opt for styles that allow for easy movement, particularly while squatting or bending.

Features

Waistband

Compression leggings all have stretch waistbands. However, cuts vary considerably among styles. High-rise leggings are cut above the navel, while mid-rise cuts fall at the natural waistline. Many wearers prefer high-rise leggings because they’re slimming and offer moderate control around the belly.

Pockets

Many styles of compression leggings now have pockets to hold small essentials. The most common style is a hidden pocket located inside the waistband, which is small and only holds lip balm or a couple keys. Side pockets located at the thickest part of the thigh panel are deep enough to hold phones or money.

Length

While full-length compression leggings are the most popular, cropped styles are also available. Those with a 7/8 cut have hems just above the ankles, while 3/4 styles are cut at the mid-calf. There are also capri-cut compression leggings that are cut just below the knee.

Material

Some compression leggings are made with materials with convenient features that add to a wearer’s overall comfort.

Moisture-wicking material, for example, sweeps sweat away from the body and dries quickly before the material stretches out or is weighed down. Other materials have odor control and trap or neutralize smells. A few material blends offer all-way stretch for maximum flexibility.

Price

Affordable compression leggings for women cost between $9 and $30, though they’re usually opaque and quality is decent at best. There are many well-made styles by reputable manufacturers that cost between $30 and $70, while high-end styles of superior quality run as high as $150.

FAQ

Q. Do I need to size up with compression leggings because they have a snug fit?

A. Probably not, unless the leggings have a reputation for running small or you’re normally in between sizes. Keep in mind that compression leggings gradually stretch and loosen, so even if they’re moderately snug now, chances are they’ll fit you better after a couple wears.

Q. What does it mean if compression leggings have high opacity?

A. Styles with high opacity aren’t see-through and pass the “squat test.” These leggings are usually made with thicker material blends. Opacity is a desirable quality in outerwear compression leggings.

Compression leggings for women

Best of the best: Champion Women's C9 7/8 Sculpt Leggings

Our take: A crowd favorite for their great cut and wealth of convenient features.

What we like: Has two side pockets to store a phone and essentials. Material is quick to dry and is UPF 50+, making it suitable for warm weather wear. Thick, high waistband is comfortable and slimming.

What we dislike: The length was a bit shorter than some wearers expected.

Best bang for your buck: Adidas Women's Alphaskin 3/4 Tights

Our take: Lightweight cropped leggings that are a popular choice for summertime wear.

What we like: Flattering fit without digging into skin. Made with post-consumer materials. Odor-resistant, UPF 50+, and wick-away. Highly flexible and allows full range of motion, which is perfect for high-impact exercise.

What we dislike: A few buyers felt the tags were irritating.

Choice 3: Under Armour Women's Speed Pocket Run Crop Leggings

Our take: High-end pair of compression leggings with premium details including zipper compartments.

What we like: Unique design with panels at the knees to increase the leggings’ overall flexibility. Available in nine color themes. Material is odor-resistant and wick-away. Holds up well to washing.

What we dislike: Finding the right fit can be challenging if you go by the size chart.

