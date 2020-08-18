The best compression bag

No matter how much you try to squash them, things like clothing and sleeping bags take up lots of space. A compression bag is the answer. They are ideal for hikers, campers, kayakers, and just about anyone trying to minimize the bulk they carry. It's a simple but efficient design and has proved very popular.

We've been checking them out, so we can help you decide which is best. Among our recommendations, our favorite is from ALPS Mountaineering. It offers the versatility and durability you need for your next outdoor adventure and is competitively priced, too.

Considerations when choosing compression bags

How compression bags work

When you try to pack soft fabrics, a lot of what you're stowing is air. Get the air out, and you can either get more in, or you have a smaller pack to carry. Household compression bags use an air valve and a vacuum cleaner to suck the air out, but that's not practical in the great outdoors. Instead, strong straps pull the bundle tight. It's more effective than you might think, and space savings of anywhere from 30 to 70 percent are possible.

Features

The main material is either nylon or polyester, both are durable plastics, and there's little difference between them. The thicker it is, the more abrasion resistance you'll get, with minimal weight penalty. Sometimes you'll get a measurement in denier, but it can be slightly misleading, because technically it's the diameter of thread used, rather than strength. Ripstop material is designed not to tear, even if cut or punctured.

Size is a key issue. Compression bags are usually rated in liters, which is slightly over a quart. Small ones start at 6 liters, the biggest are around 45 liters. One of the biggest complaints we've seen is that the bag is too small for a particular sleeping bag. This is seldom the manufacturer's fault, it's usually an underestimation on the part of the buyer. Sleeping bags with natural fillings compress more than those with synthetic fillings. A 40° sleeping bag is way smaller to start with than a sub-zero model. The former will probably go in a 15-liter compression bag, while the latter might need one twice that size. You need to make a sensible guess. Compression bags are good, but they can't work miracles.

You're going to be putting a fair amount of force on the closing straps, so they need to be a decent width, and firmly attached. In general, double stitching is a good sign, as are taped seams. Clasps also come under some pressure, so big and chunky is the way to go. Zippers are less prone to rust when coated.

All compression bags offer some weather protection, but few are completely waterproof. Check specification. If rain is likely, your best bet is to put contents in a plastic trash bag first. The difference is negligible, and your gear will stay dry.

Finally, you'll want to think about whether you're going to stuff your compression bag inside a rucksack, attach it to the outside, or bungee it to a kayak. Look at straps, webbing or D-rings that will give you the option you need.

Price

The cheapest compression bags we found are 6-liter models at around $10, and it's possible to get 45-liter bags for under $20. However, we wouldn't expect much durability or weather protection. Most quality bags work out around $1 to $1.50 per liter. So a 20-liter bag is $20 to $30, etc. Even the biggest and best seldom top $50.

FAQ

Q. What's the difference between a compression bag and a stuff sack?

A. Although some compression bags are sometimes also called stuff sacks, in general the latter is a simple sack with a drawstring top, not unlike a sailor's duffel. The amount of compression depends entirely on how hard you push things in there!

Q. How do I wash a compression bag?

A. Nylon and polyester are pretty easy to keep clean, so some warm water and a sponge or soft cloth should do it. Natural soap can also be used. Try to avoid detergents, which can damage water-resistant coatings. Be sure to air dry.

Compression bags we recommend

Best of the best: ALPS Mountaineering's Compression Stuff Sack

Our take: Well thought out bag offers an unbeatable combination of performance and price.

What we like: Hard-wearing ripstop polyester. Zippered top pocket for bits and pieces. Grab handles and D-rings for flexible attachment. Sizes from 10 liter to 45 liter.

What we dislike: Very little. Rare reports of seam splits.

Best bang for your buck: Nelson-Rigg's Compression Bag

Our take: Low-cost, lightweight model for occasional campers or hikers.

What we like: Water-resistant polyester in small, medium and large sizes. Gives you around 30 percent extra space. Good value if you understand the limitations.

What we dislike: More strap and buckle failures than we like to see.

Choice 3: Sea to Summit's Event Compression Dry Sack

Our take: High-quality model offers efficiency and durability for all outdoor activities.

What we like: Tough, weather-proof nylon outer. Reinforced closure straps. Double-stitched and taped seams. Five sizes from 6 liter to 30 liter.

What we dislike: One of the more expensive bags. Not always 100 percent waterproof.

Bob Beacham is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.