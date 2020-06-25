The best composting toilet

The modern flush toilet may be a marvel of engineering but installing one on a boat or RV or in a remote cabin can be challenging. Flush toilets also require a steady supply of water, and the wastewater is discharged untreated. One popular "green" alternative is a composting toilet. Composting toilets collect both solid and liquid wastes, then use a blend of organic materials and anaerobic bacteria to break down the solids. Liquid waste is often allowed to evaporate or is emptied on a regular basis. A ventilation fan or pipe helps reduce odor.

Many people install composting toilets in locations where standard plumbing is not available, such as camping sites and off-grid housing. A supply of organic composting material allows users to add a cover layer after each use. Over time, the collected solid waste is converted into a natural fertilizer, which can be used for a number of purposes. If properly maintained, a composting toilet does not generate any more odor than a standard flush toilet.

If you are interested in making the switch from a standard flush toilet to a "greener" composting toilet, read our helpful shopping guide. We have compared dozens of composting toilets on the market today and have compiled a short list of promising contenders. At the top of our list is the Nature's Head Self-Contained Composting Toilet, a full-sized composting toilet that emphasizes proper ventilation. It is ideal for installation in boats, RVs, and off-grid housing.

Considerations when choosing composting toilets

How a composting toilet works

A composting toilet is a self-contained unit that is not connected to a standard water or sewage line. Instead, the main compartment is partially filled with organic composting material that contains beneficial bacteria. Solid waste collects in that chamber, while liquid waste collects in a separate compartment. After use, the user adds more composting material to reduce odor. Over time, the anaerobic bacteria breaks down the solid waste into a natural compost, which can be used as an organic fertilizer. The liquid waste either evaporates or is emptied periodically.

A ventilation fan serves two purposes. It helps draw fumes away from the toilet, and also reduces the moisture level of the compost. When the system is working properly, there is very little odor compared to other forms of off-grid waste collection.

Ease of installation

There are some very notable differences between installing a standard flush toilet and a full-sized composting toilet, starting with overall dimensions and weight. A composting toilet is designed to be portable, so it will be much lighter than an equivalent flush toilet. Composting toilets are also larger in size, because they need to contain organic compost material, a mechanical crank and a ventilation system.

Composting toilets also require a generous amount of clearance, because the ventilation pipes must be a certain length for proper odor reduction. This means the user should take very precise measurements of the intended space to make sure there is access to the outside environment and enough room for privacy doors or curtains.

Construction materials

Unlike a standard flush toilet, composting toilets are not constructed from materials such as porcelain or stainless steel. The most common construction materials are high-gloss polypropylene or ABS plastics. Higher-end composting toilets may incorporate some stainless steel or aluminum components, and the ventilation fan assembly is usually made from metal. Most composting toilet manufacturers emphasize function over form, so color and design options are often limited. Weight limits are an important consideration, especially with entry-level toilets intended for camping or travel use.

Composting crank

One important accessory found on many composting toilets is a special cranking handle. Regular use of this crank is essential for effective composting. The external handle is connected to blades inside the compost itself. The user must turn this crank regularly to mix the old and new contents of the compost. This helps aerate the compost for better odor control, and also encourages healthy bacterial action.

Price

Portable toilets designed for occasional camping or RV use are not generally considered composting toilets, but they can be found in the $50 to $100 range. A true composting model with dual collection chambers and a ventilation system will cost between $600 and $1000. Higher-end composting toilets intended for permanent installation can run as much as $2000.

FAQ

Q. Won't a composting toilet make my entire RV smell like a sewer?

A. A properly maintained composting toilet actually generates fewer odors than a standard water-based model. Ventilation is an important factor, as well as monthly removal of the composted material.

Q. Can I use a composting toilet the same way I use a traditional model?

A. From a user standpoint, composting toilets and standard water-based toilets work in much the same way. However, some composting toilets have two separate compartments for solid and liquid waste elimination, so "aim" is an important consideration.

Composting toilets we recommend

Best of the best: Nature's Head Self-Contained Composting Toilet

Our take: This self-contained unit is very portable and works well in a number of locations, from boats to RVs.

What we like: Uses both a fan and ventilation line for odor control. Standard-size toilet seat. Does not require water, very low maintenance. Separate liquid and solid waste compartments.

What we dislike: Original vent line may need to be extended or replaced. Liquid waste needs to be emptied regularly.

Best bang for your buck: Playberg's Portable Travel Toilet for Camping and Hiking

Our take: While not a true composting toilet, this portable model is ideal for campers and hikers who need to minimize equipment weight.

What we like: Easy to transport and empty. Includes amenities such as a toilet paper holder. Seat height is comfortable. Affordable price point.

What we dislike: Original configuration does not provide a complete composting cycle. Some users describe construction as flimsy.

Choice 3: SUN-MAR's GTG Composting Toilet

Our take: This slimline model is an affordable introduction to composting toilets for those seeking a system with minimal maintenance requirements.

What we like: Seat is elongated for maximum comfort. Solid and liquid containers have a generous capacity. Minimal odor leakage.

What we dislike: Lidless containers can be challenging to empty. Replacement parts are proprietary and expensive.

