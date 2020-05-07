The best commercial vacuum cleaner

The word "commercial" often describes a product that is inherently more durable or more powerful or better equipped than the standard or household model. In the case of commercial vacuum cleaners, this is very true. Professionals in the cleaning business seek out commercial vacuum cleaners because they are designed to tackle the heavily trafficked carpeting in a convention hall or the debris left behind in a sports stadium. These rugged machines may be in the style of household vacuum cleaners, but they operate on a more demanding level.

Commercial vacuum cleaners are not the exclusive property of cleaning or sanitation professionals, however. Consumers who seek the highest-grade household cleaning equipment often consider investing in a commercial-grade vacuum cleaning system. Homes with pets, for example, may benefit from the additional power and agitation a commercial-grade vacuum cleaner can offer.

If you are in the market for a commercial-grade vacuum cleaner, read our helpful shopping guide. We have compared dozens of commercial vacuum cleaners and created a shortlist of worthy contenders. At the top of our list is the ProTeam Super CoachVac Commercial Backpack Vacuum Cleaner, a backpack-enabled workhorse packed with accessories for both indoor and outdoor assignments.

Considerations when choosing commercial vacuum cleaners

Design

There are essentially four types of commercial vacuum cleaners on the market today, and each has their advantages and disadvantages. A handheld vacuum, whether corded or cordless, works best in tight spaces where traditional vacuums would not fit. It is also good for spot cleaning small objects such as floor mats. It is not ideal for vacuuming large areas of carpeting.

A canister vacuum has a generous storage bin and can be used with an extension wand to reach remote locations without moving furniture. Some canister vacs can be converted to wet vacs for liquid spills. Commercial canister vacs can be very noisy, however, and bulky to transport.

Many hotels and restaurants use traditional upright vacuum cleaners for cleaning large areas of carpeting. These commercial uprights look just like standard-grade models for home use, but they are generally more durable, with stronger suction power and a wider sweeping area.

Major commercial-cleaning assignments call for heavy-duty equipment, and a backpack-style canister vacuum fits that bill perfectly. The user straps a large canister unit to his or her back, then uses an extension wand to vacuum debris in parks or stadiums or other large venues. These backpack vacuums often have an exceptionally long power cord to increase their range.

Power supply

While many household vacuum cleaner manufacturers offer cordless or corded options, commercial models tend to be corded. While a cordless handheld vacuum cleaner would still work for commercial applications, other types of commercial vacuums need a steadier power supply. A commercial upright, for example, may be required to clean an entire dining room's worth of carpeting, while a canister vac is used almost constantly to remove shop debris like sawdust or metal filings.

The length of the power cord is also a consideration, because users often need to cover a lot of territory per shift. A standard canister or shop vac may have a 20-foot power cord, but a commercial backpack model can have a 50-foot cord to reduce the need for finding new outlets.

Containment

Like their standard-duty counterparts, commercial vacuum cleaners are designed to be bagged or bagless. A bagged model requires a few more steps before it's ready to perform, but the advantage is that the debris is mostly contained inside the bag, which can be thrown away intact and replaced. A bagless model is easier to set up, but some of the debris can be released back into the air during operation. A bagless vacuum cleaner also contains more filters, which must also be maintained.

Noise

Commercial vacuum cleaners are valued for their durability and additional suction power, but the trade-off can be noise. Some heavy duty canister or backpack models can generate at least 65 decibels of noise, which isn't enough to require ear protection, but still enough to disrupt an office environment or dining experience.

Price

The average price of a commercial-grade vacuum cleaner varies widely and depends largely on the type. A basic canister vac for shop use can cost as little as $65, while uprights and handhelds for general venue cleaning cost between $120 and $200. Backpack vacuums are more expensive, between $250 and $700. Expect to pay at least $1000 for a wide-area upright model designed for large public venues.

FAQ

Q. I need to vacuum debris from a large sports arena. Is there an easier option than using a traditional upright vacuum cleaner?

A. One type of commercial vacuum cleaner commonly used for large venues uses an attachable backpack. The user can go from area to area while carrying both the motor and the collection bin on his or her back.

Q. At my cleaning job, I often have to pick up both wet and dry spills. Are there any wet/dry vacuums available for commercial use?

A. Yes, there are some wet/dry vacuums suitable for commercial use on the market. You will need to remove the dry filter in order to use them for liquid spills, however. The motor should be protected with a waterproof housing for wet uses.

Commercial vacuum cleaners we recommend

Best of the best: ProTeam's Super CoachVac Commercial Backpack Vacuum Cleaner

Our take: This backpack vacuum is ideal for cleaning individual rooms in schools or office buildings because of its quiet operation and maneuverability.

What we like: Ten-quart canister capacity. Lightweight (11 pounds), with a 50-foot power cord. Exceptionally quiet operation. Four levels of filtration. Generous amount of accessories included.

What we dislike: On the expensive end of the spectrum. Original harness may need to be reinforced or replaced.

Best bang for your buck: Bissell's BigGreen Commercial PowerForce Vacuum Cleaner

Our take: This budget-friendly upright from Bissell is marketed as a commercial model, but homeowners should also benefit from its power and accessories.

What we like: Upright design works on different floor surfaces. 30-foot power cord. Five height adjustments. Includes standard vacuuming accessories. Affordable price point.

What we dislike: Proprietary bags are sold separately. Some users question its commercial quality.

Choice 3: Oreck's Commercial XL2100RHS Commercial Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Our take: The Oreck commercial upright is ideal for hardwood or low-pile carpeted flooring, and is easy to transport from room to room.

What we like: Exceptionally lightweight (9 pounds). Has a 35-foot power cord. Motor generates 6,500 rpm. Easy to maneuver, even for users with limited mobility.

What we dislike: Power cord does not retract, tangles easily. Construction quality is variable.

