The best commercial deep fryer

We love our fried foods. Whether it's mozzarella sticks, chicken, or churros, there's nothing like biting into that crispy crust to discover the flavorful treat inside. If you'd like to reward your customers (or your family) with some irresistible guilty-pleasure dishes, you need a commercial deep fryer.

One of our favorite deep fryers is Duxtop's Commercial Deep Fryer. This moderate-sized model is easy to operate and keep clean. To learn more about the options you have when shopping for a commercial deep fryer, keep reading.

What to know before you buy a commercial deep fryer

Floor model vs. countertop model

The first big decision you will need to make when purchasing a commercial deep fryer is whether or not you have room (in your establishment and your budget) for a floor model. A floor model is designed for a high-volume restaurant that demands constant use all day long. A countertop model, however, is a cost-saving compromise that takes up less space and can handle the needs of a less-demanding kitchen.

Performance requirements for a commercial deep fryer

Light-duty: A light-duty deep fryer is not designed for constant use. It is best for a business that only has occasional frying needs.

Medium-duty: If you have items that regularly require frying but are not the featured menu items, a medium-duty deep fryer might be best for you.

Heavy-duty: If you have a business that focuses on fried foods, meaning nearly every customer will be having something fried, you need a well-built model that can run all day long without fail.

Gas vs. electric

While a gas model can be more affordable (if you have pre-existing connections) and offer more efficient operation, it doesn't offer the flexibility and mobility that some businesses require. An electric model, on the other hand, has greater mobility, but decreased efficiency. Propane models, however, can often provide the best of both worlds: portability and efficiency.

Heating methods for a commercial deep fryer

There are four main methods of heating the oil in a commercial fryer. The best method for you may be dictated by the type of food you are frying.

Open pot: On this type of fryer, the heating elements are outside of the pot, which increases the fryer's capacity, but reduces its efficiency. It is easier to clean, but the cold zone (a cooler area at the bottom of the frying pot) is much smaller, which increases the risk of burning any sediment that falls to the bottom of the fryer. This type of a fryer is best with items, such as fries, that won't create much sediment.

Flat bottom: It might be easiest to think of this as a shallow open pot. Once again, the heating elements are outside of the pot. To maximize the frying capacity, there is no cold zone. This type of fryer is best for items, such as pastries, which do not need to be fully submerged in oil to cook.

Tube: A tube fryer has a tube-shaped, gas-powered heating element that is attached near the bottom of the fryer. The benefit of this type of a fryer is that it has a large cold zone so heavily breaded items, such as fish sticks and breaded pork chops, can be fried with less risk of scorching any sediment that falls to the bottom. Since the tubes are not removable, this greatly increases the difficulty of cleaning. Because the oil is heated directly by the tubes, it is a much more efficient design.

Ribbon: A ribbon fryer is similar to a tube fryer, only instead of tubes, it has a ribbon-style heating element that snakes around the bottom of the pot. These models are very efficient, but extremely difficult to clean and sediment can scorch on the element.

Commercial deep fryer cost

Depending on whether you want a countertop or a floor model, the price of a deep fryer can range from just below $100 to over $1,000. Around $150-$300 is the sweet spot for countertop models, while $800-$1,000 is the best place to start your search for a decent floor model.

Commercial deep fryer FAQ

Q. How long does a commercial deep fryer last?

A. If you are diligent with maintenance and keep a close eye on how your deep fryer is functioning, you may get up to 10 years out of a heavy-duty, higher-end model.

Q. Is frying at a higher temperature better?

A. While it might seem that hotter is faster so it will be better, this is not the case. Routinely cooking at temperatures that are too high can shorten the life of your deep fryer. In general, 325 to 375 degrees is fine. As a bonus, the lower temperatures will help your oil last longer as well.

Which commercial deep fryer should I get?

Best of the best: Duxtop Commercial Deep Fryer

Our take: An eight-liter, stainless steel, commercial deep fryer that ranks high for its ease of use.

What we like: While designed for a small business, this model could be used for family gatherings as well. The unit has a temperature control that ranges from 140 to 380 degrees. It features overheat protection as well as a spigot for easy draining and cleaning.

What we dislike: Not a con, just be aware that this device needs a 220-volt outlet.

Best bang for your buck: WantJoin Professional-Grade Electric Deep Fryer

Our take: At a fraction of the cost of other models, this smaller fryer delivers a great deal of value.

What we like: Manufactured using thickened steel and featuring an anti-scald handle, this conveniently sized deep fryer has more heating power than some higher-priced models. It is easy to clean, produces no oily smoke and has a 30-minute timer.

What we dislike: As with many other deep fryers, if you aren't comfortable with Celsius, you will need to do some converting.

Honorable mention: VIVOHOME Large Capacity Electric Deep Fryer

Our take: If you are looking for a versatile and powerful deep fryer, the dual basin on this model has a combined 5,000 watts of heating power.

What we like: The two removable baskets have cool-touch handles and covers to help prevent hot oil splatters. This stainless steel unit disassembles to facilitate cleaning.

What we dislike: Has two 2,500-watt immersed heating elements which will trip a 20-amp circuit. Check with an electrician before purchasing.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.