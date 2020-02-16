Best comfortable (but still professional) clothes to wear to work

There's nothing worse than trudging through a stressful workday in itchy wool pants and an uncomfortable blazer.

We've been there, and like you, we're ready to move on.

When it comes to professional attire, there are so many comfortable, wrinkle-resistant options these days that it's worth considering replacing those uncomfortable slacks or itchy sweaters with something better.

We've compiled a list of some of our favorite professional wear. While all of these options are comfy as-is, it's always a good idea to tailor your business clothes. You'll be surprised how much more comfortable an outfit can be when everything fits just as it should.

For women

The Side-Zip Work Pant: $50 at Everlane

If you're looking for a classic tailored work pant, you can't get much better than this Side-Zip Work Pant from Everlane. It's also available in curvy fit and a cropped fit with a slight flair for a fashion-forward look.

The Italian GoWeave Easy Pant: $98 at Everlane

If you're looking for a more relaxed pant to pair with a big sweater or a denim button-down, consider the Italian GoWeave Easy Pant by Everlane. Their GoWeave material is wrinkle-resistant and 100% wool. Perfect for those get-up-and-go kind of days.

Essential Silk Button-Up Shirt by Equipment: $230 at Nordstrom

We have a theory that the whole capsule wardrobe thing was really just a ploy to sell more silk button-downs. We're only joking, but to be honest, we love the effortless elegance a silk button-down brings to an outfit. Whether it's tucked into tapered slacks or peeking through a blazer, you can't go wrong with this look. Equipment is known for its high-quality silk shirts, but if you're looking for a more affordable option, we'd suggest this version from Everlane.

The Poplin Oversized Shirt: $60 at Everlane

A classic oversized button-down can make the simplest of outfits feel elegant. We'd suggest pairing the Poplin Oversized Shirt with a slim pant, chunky jewelry, and a silk scarf: An instant professional outfit that feels comfy and breezy.

The Japanese GoWeave High Neck Tank: $48 at Everlane (was $68)

If you are looking for a modest, easy-to-wear shell for under your blazer, we'd suggest this high-neck, wrinkle-resistant option from Everlane. We love to pair it with the brand's trendy Oversized Blazer.

The Cashmere Crew Cardigan: $140 at Everlane

If your office tends to be on the colder side of comfortable, we suggest investing in a classic cardigan that you can keep at your desk and throw on when needed. We love this particular cashmere cardigan from Everlane because it's super soft and comes in easy-to-pair colors like grey, navy blue, off-white and black.

The Cashmere Tee: $90 at Everlane

If your office dress code skews toward business casual, a cashmere top paired with a form-flattering pant and a great boot can lend some sophistication to an otherwise casual look. It's also a great top for Jeans Friday.

The Cashmere Turtleneck: $130 at Everlane

On those particularly chilly days, it can feel nice to have an extra layer. This cashmere turtleneck is thin enough to be worn under your blazer for an elegant and flattering winter look.

The Boss Boot: $225 at Everlane

We love these boots for their pebbled leather, pointed toe, and sensible 2-inch heel. While the price tag may seem steep, we believe it's a small price to pay for the years of use you'll get out of this sturdy footwear.

The Editor Heel: $165 at Everlane

If you spend much of your day on your feet, kitten heels can offer the perfect compromise between style and comfort. We love these chic suede heels from Everlane. They're elegant and stylish with a small heel, yet not uncomfortable.

Men

Bonobos Weekday Warrior Stretch Dress Pants: $98 at Nordstrom

If you're looking for go-to work slacks, we suggest the Weekday Warrior Stretch Dress Pants from Bonobos. They come in a variety of office-friendly colors and cuts to fit every body type. Most styles are also available in tall and big.

Bonobos Jetsetter Slim Fit Flat Front Stretch Wool Dress Pants: $200 at Nordstrom

If you're looking for a comfortable, wrinkle-resistant dress pant, consider this option from Bonobos. These wool dress pants are best described as lightweight with a modern tailored fit.

Bonobos Jetsetter Slim Fit Stretch Wool Blazer: $350 at Nordstrom

This modern blazer looks excellent as a suit with the Jetsetter Dress Pants, but it also looks great with a pair of tan slacks and a crisp button-down. We like that for many users, this slim fit blazer only required minimal tailoring.

Brooks Brothers Milano Slim Fit Solid Dress Shirt: $92 at Nordstrom (3 for $207)

This classic dress shirt from Brooks Brothers is tailored through the chest, body, and sleeves. If you have a tendency to bypass the jacket, we'd suggest this wrinkle-resistant style for a sleek blazer-free look.

Brooks Brothers Regent Regular Fit Solid Dress Shirt: $92 at Nordstrom (3 for $207)

If a slim cut isn't for you, we'd suggest going with Brooks Brother's best-selling shirt, the Regent. The Regent is a fitted cut that is slightly tailored through the chest, body, and sleeves. It'll be more comfortable for those who prefer an airier fit.

Smartcare Trim Fit Solid Dress Shirt: $59.50 at Nordstrom

If you're looking for a go-to shirt that you don't have to worry about ironing in the morning, we'd suggest a Smartcare dress shirt from Nordstrom. Nordstrom reviewers rave about this comfortable, affordable, 100% cotton shirt.

Brooks Brothers Dot Silk Tie: $89.50 at Nordstrom

Ties can be a great way to show your personality and style acumen at the office. This dotted silk tie from Brooks Brothers is fun but understated and would look great with a white button-down and a navy suit.

Patagonia Lightweight Better Sweater Marsupial Pullover: $69.96 at Backcountry (was $119)

For those more casual office days, it can be nice to have a comfortable layer to throw on when needed. While we wouldn't recommend the Better Sweater for a hike -- it lacks adequate wind resistance -- it makes a suitable indoor layer.

Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Vest: $69.99 - $99 at Backcountry

If you're more of a vest guy, Patagonia also makes a Better Sweater Vest which looks great with a white button-down and a pair of chinos.

Jack Erwin Walking Cap Toe Oxford: $225 at Nordstrom

If you're in the market for a well-constructed, hand-stitched oxford, we'd suggest this pair by Jack Erwin. We especially love that the smart micro-foam footbed keeps your feet feeling good all day long.

Meredith Gallo is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.