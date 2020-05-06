The best coloring book for adults

Coloring isn't just for kids anymore -- it's now a genuine pastime for adults, too. If you'd like to unwind with one of your favorite childhood hobbies, try a coloring book made just for grown-ups.

There are so many types of coloring books for adults, you'll be hard-pressed to choose just one. From illustrations inspired by popular films and comic books to well-known landscapes and works of art, you can enjoy filling them with color. There are even coloring books that are part of a series and you can have fun collecting them all and completing each book.

If you're ready to dive into a relaxing, self-paced activity, choose a coloring book for adults with a little help from our buying guide. We're including a few recommendations at the end, including our favorite, Disney Dreams Collection Thomas Kinkade Studios Coloring Book. This elegantly illustrated book features 63 paintings inspired by iconic scenes from classic Disney films.

Considerations when choosing coloring books for adults

Kid vs. adult coloring books

If you're wondering what the difference is between kids' and adults' coloring books, it boils down to two features: themes and quality. Those for kids tend to feature juvenile themes and characters and tend to have oversized illustrations with more blank space. Adult coloring books have more fine detail since they feature realistic images.

As far as quality goes, kids' coloring books are likely constructed inexpensively, so it's common to experience page tears and color bleed through the pages. Adult coloring books typically have better bindings and thicker pages, some of which are anti-bleed and suitable for marker use.

Level of detail

Adult coloring books vary in terms of their level of detail. While you can buy books with highly detailed or intricate illustrations, you can find plenty of oversized designs for easy, relaxing coloring. The more detailed the illustrations, the longer they typically take to color.

Medium

Colored pencils are by far the most popular medium for coloring books, as their fine tips make it easy to color white spaces of all sizes. Crayons are an affordable option, but their blunt tips aren't conducive to coloring every illustration. Markers and ink pens are used by advanced artists interested in fine coloring, though they're best for books with thick anti-bleed paper.

Features

Binding

If you don't like to struggle with a stiff binding as you color, it's worth spending a little more for a lay-flat or spiral binding. The only downside to these types of coloring books is that their pages are more susceptible to ripping or falling out.

Popular themes

Popular themes for adult coloring books include animals, creatures, and naturescapes. These illustrations can look cartoonish, though some have incredibly realistic detail. Patterns such as mosaics and mandalas are also popular. If you have a favorite movie, show, or comic book, you can find a wide variety of coloring books featuring licensed artwork.

Price

Entry-level coloring books for adults cost $10 and below; however, the paper tends to be somewhat thin. Mid-range books cost around $15 and feature more detailed designs and anti-bleed paper. If you'd like a book featuring licensed art, be prepared to pay closer to $15.

FAQ

Q. Is it worth investing in good-quality colored pencils for my coloring book?

A. Yes, since low-quality colored pencils aren't vivid and sometimes have difficulty depositing pigment onto certain types of paper. Spending a little more gives you high-pigment pencils, some of which are blendable. Another perk with premium colored pencils is that they don't shred when you sharpen them.

Q. Should I buy a coloring book with perforated pages?

A. It's worthwhile if you intend to remove pages after you color them. While perforated pages are relatively standard in kids' coloring books, they're a feature that tends to drive up the price in adult coloring books.

Coloring books for adults we recommend

Best of the best: Disney Dreams Collection Thomas Kinkade Studios Coloring Book

Our take: Color this uniquely blended world of art by Thomas Kinkade and Disney.

What we like: Highly detailed pictures featuring mirror pages to show you the original color palette.

What we dislike: Pages are not perforated, and drawings can be too involved for some.

Best bang for your buck: Cats Around the World: A Coloring Book

Our take: Affordable feline-inspired coloring book featuring cities from Jaipur to San Francisco.

What we like: Several double-page illustrations. High-quality paper holds up and book corners don't pucker.

What we dislike: Best to use colored pencils as opposed to ink to avoid bleeds.

Choice 3: Marvel's Color Your Own Star Wars

Our take: Breathe color into your favorite Star Wars scenes in this comic-inspired choice.

What we like: Authentic illustrations from the Marvel comic series. Single-page pictures to prevent bleed-through.

What we dislike: Some illustrations have large blacked-out areas.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.