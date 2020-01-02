The best colored pencil set

Kids love coloring and, thanks to adult coloring books, so do grown-ups. It's fulfilling and relaxing no matter your age, and artist-quality colored pencil sets let you enjoy it to the fullest.

Colored pencils let the imagination roam free when sets have as many as 120 colors. If you prefer to keep your selection simple, limited sets have a range of 24 to 36 colors. It's also important to compare features like blendability, pencil shape, and pigment. As you can imagine, casual colorers and seasoned artists seek out different qualities in colored pencils.

If you're ready to invest in a colored pencil set, read our buying guide, which has reviews of a few of our favorites at the end. Our top pick is the Prismacolor 72 Premier Colored Pencil Set. Its smooth transfer and application is appreciated by amateur and advanced artists.

Considerations when choosing colored pencil sets

Types of colored pencils

Wax-based: Wax-based colored pencils are the most popular and consist of a wax that holds the pigment together. They're commonly used in classrooms or by casual artists, as their quality isn't the best.

Unfortunately, when wax separates from the pigment, a blooming effect occurs. This causes colors to look warped and faded.

Oil-based: Oil-based colored pencils are specialty items, so they're found either in art stores or online. While they're incredibly durable, they're much harder to blend and layer. Luckily, unlike wax-based pencils, oil-based pencils won't have a blooming effect.

Water-based: Water-based colored pencils can be used either wet or dry. They're often referred to as watercolor or water soluble, as they have an effect similar to that of watercolor paint. However, it requires some skill to use these, especially if you try your hand at wet technique.

Features

Color range

Colored pencil sets contain anywhere between 20 and 120 colors. Those who do intricate design and artwork usually opt for larger ranges. These sets have plenty of in-between colors, which is particularly important for shading and color matching.

Blendability

Those who seek a smooth finish to their artwork look for blendability. Wax-based pencils excel in this department. The hardness of the pencil also plays a role in blendability -- softer pencils are easier to blend. As you can imagine, better-blending colored pencil sets are more expensive.

Opacity

Colored pencils with high opacity are preferred for blending and shading. Because their pigment is more transparent, you're able to build or blend color to your liking. Artists also prefer high-opacity colored pencils when creating artwork on darker or colored paper.

Hardness

Hardness isn't as black or white as it sounds. Hard pencils are perfect for fine detail and navigating small spaces. Soft pencils, on the other hand, are popular for blending and layering.

Sharpening is something to consider here, as hard pencils require it less often. Soft pencils become blunt quickly, so expect to sharpen them frequently while you work.

Choosing colored pencils by activity

Coloring books: You can stick to inexpensive colored pencils for coloring books. Since you have a lot of area to cover, softer pencils do it more evenly and quickly than harder ones.

Sketching: Because sketching is only done with a couple colors at most, you don't necessarily need a large color range. It's best to choose hard pencils to avoid smudges and smears as well.

Fine art: Designers and artists usually invest in a range of colored pencil sets. Since their art can take any form, they need variety in their medium. They usually have hard and soft sets, as well as an impressive color range.

Price

Inexpensive pencils used for casual coloring are cost-effective at 10 to 25 cents apiece. Mid-range pencils popular for art students cost between 25 cents and $1 per pencil. For professional designers, pencils cost as much as $1 to $3 each.

FAQ

Q. What kind of pencil sharpener can I use for my colored pencils?

A. Inexpensive colored pencils can be sharpened with a manual or electric sharpener. Expensive sets, however, sometimes come with their own sharpener designed to keep the pencil and pigment intact. If not, invest in an appropriate artist-grade sharpener.

Q. I'm colorblind. How do I make sure I'm using the right colored pencils?

A. Consider trying colored pencil sets with the names of the colors clearly printed on the pencils. Some people even alphabetize their pencils to make them easier to identify.

Colored pencil sets we recommend

Best of the best: Prismacolor's 72 Premier Colored Pencils

Our take: Well-suited for artists with advanced shading and layering skills.

What we like: Smooth, high-pigment colored pencils stored in a professional metal tray.

What we dislike: Given their core and material integrity, sharpening takes some skill.

Best bang for your buck: Sudee Stile's 150 Unique Colors Colored Pencils Set

Our take: Full-spectrum set for the detail-oriented and color-obsessed.

What we like: Waxed-based lead tips that navigate small spaces successfully. Easy to sharpen and blend.

What we dislike: Some would prefer color names instead of just numbers.

Choice 3: Prismacolor's 60 Scholar Colored Pencils

Our take: These high-quality and affordable pencils come pre-sharpened for immediate coloring and are great for beginners and students.

What we like: Hardened cores keep you coloring longer. Easy to blend and shade. Comes in a vibrant array of colors, from neon pink to avocado green.

What we dislike: Some wished that the case was better made.

