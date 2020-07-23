The best colon cleanse system of 2020

Some of the body's most important work takes place in one of the least talked-about locations: the colon. A healthy colon helps the body absorb nutrients from the foods we eat. It also helps eliminate waste products that would otherwise become toxic to our systems.

One way to make sure our colons are working at peak efficiency is a periodic detox program called a colon cleanse. A quality colon cleanse system is not merely a powerful laxative that purges everything from the digestive tract. It actually stimulates the colon naturally, and often restores the proper balance of healthy gut flora.

We have taken another look at the colon cleansing systems currently on the market, taking into account any changes in the formulas or processes. Our updated short list includes two returning favorites, along with a newcomer that trims several days off the standard 14-day regimen.

Best colon cleanse systems of 2020

1. Dr Tobias' Colon 14-Day Quick Cleanse: Other colon cleanse systems can take days for results, but our top pick, Dr. Tobias, starts working the first day and encourages older fecal material removal.

2. Eternal Zen's 15-Day Colon Cleanser Detox: Eternal Zen remains on our short list because of its all-natural formula and its surprisingly affordable price point.

3. Health Plus' Super Colon Cleanse: A new entry on our short list, this 10-day program provides gentle colon stimulation without excessive cramping.

For more detailed information on each product, jump to the bottom of this article.

What is a colon cleanse system?

The human digestive system has several distinct components, and each depends on the other to keep things moving smoothly from beginning to end. The colon receives food that has been processed by the stomach, but not fully received by the body. It also takes in the waste products that must be eliminated through regular bowel movements. The colon does have a self-cleaning mechanism, but it can become less and less efficient over time.

A colon cleanse system essentially detoxifies and restores the colon, at least according to its proponents. Colon cleansing is still considered to be an alternative health practice, and does not generally involve the use of prescription-level medications or digestive aids. A colon cleanse system uses natural ingredients such as herbs and insoluble fiber to stimulate the colon and encourage a more thorough elimination of toxins and fecal material. This process commonly takes 14 or 15 days to complete, but results are often noticeable after 3 or 4 days.

Participants in a colon cleanse often begin by changing their regular diets, increasing fiber and liquid intake while cutting back on red meats and fats. The program itself consists of supplements contained in digestible capsules or tablets. As the ingredients enter the colon, they start to break down older fecal material along the colon wall, and also have a strong laxative effect. Users on a colon cleanse often need to use the bathroom more frequently, which means timing of the cleanse is a major consideration.

A colon cleanse should not be confused with a "high colonic" or hydrotherapy treatment offered by a number of health spas. This is a natural detox program that does not irrigate the bowels or colon through the rectum.

A colon cleanse system can consist of a single bottle of supplements that cost between $7 and $15, but many people seek out a midrange option with probiotics and additional ingredients that costs between $15 and $40 at health-food outlets. A few high-end colon cleanse systems are on the market for as much as $140.

FAQ

Q. If I start a colon cleansing program, will I need to be near a bathroom the entire time?

A. Most colon cleanse systems do include ingredients that stimulate bowel movements, but the first few days are generally the hardest. Many users choose to start the program on a Friday so they can resume a fairly normal bathroom schedule by Monday. A good colon cleansing system should not be confused with an aggressive chemical-based laxative.

Q. Can expectant mothers participate in a colon cleansing regimen?

A. Women who are nursing or pregnant should avoid using a colon cleanse system until their child is completely weaned. Some natural ingredients in colon cleanse formulas may be too strong for fetuses and newborns.

In-depth reviews for best colon cleanse systems

Best of the best: Dr. Tobias' Colon 14-Day Quick Cleanse

What we like: Addresses the issue of older fecal matter removal. Reduces the appearance of stomach bloat. Can promote some weight loss, as well as emotional improvement.

What we dislike: Some bloating and cramping reported, especially after a few days. Must be taken on a precise schedule.

Best bang for your buck: Eternal Zen's 15-Day Colon Cleanser Detox

What we like: Does not irritate the stomach or interfere with other medicines. Formula includes probiotics to restore gut flora. Exceptionally low retail price for first-time users.

What we dislike: Some users may be sensitive or allergic to natural ingredients.

Choice 3: Health Plus' Super Colon Cleanse

What we like: Safe enough to use monthly for maintenance. Contains nine proven ingredients for gentle colon stimulation. Noticeable results within three to four days.

What we dislike: Daily dosage requires multiple pills. Some users report painful bloating and cramping.

Michael Pollick is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.