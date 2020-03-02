The best colon cleanse system

The large and small intestines are largely responsible for absorbing essential nutrients from food and processing any toxins that could cause harm. If you've been feeling less energetic or have been experiencing frequent bouts of constipation or diarrhea, you may benefit from a short-term colon cleanse.

A colon cleanse system should not be confused with a chemical laxative or anti-diarrheal medication. Although improved waste elimination is one of the main goals of a colon cleanse, these formulas also contain natural herbs and supplements that help heal the lining of the colon or remove toxins from the body organically. An effective colon cleanse can take several weeks to perform, and the benefits can go beyond digestive issues. Users report feeling more energetic after a colon cleanse, and the process can help jumpstart a weight-loss program by improving digestive efficiency and absorption of nutrients.

If you're interested in trying an occasional colon cleanse, read our helpful buying guide. At the top of our list is the Dr. Tobias 14-Day Quick Colon Cleanse, a fast-acting formula that encourages a deeper cleansing of the colon with minimal side effects.

Considerations when choosing colon cleanse systems

Active ingredients

Most colon cleanse systems offer the same basic treatment strategy to users. A combination of fiber, natural laxatives, probiotics, vitamins, essential minerals, and detoxifiers work together to remove unhealthy residues and toxins from the colon. However, each colon cleanse formula includes its own proprietary ingredients, such as herbs, natural laxatives, and fiber sources.

When choosing a colon cleanse system, it pays to read the product's list of ingredients to determine if a food sensitivity or allergic reaction is possible. Also, many dietary supplements are not regulated by the FDA, so consult with a medical professional to prevent any interactions with prescription medications.

Duration of treatment

One selling point of certain colon cleanse systems is a shorter course of treatment. What may take some brands weeks to accomplish can take only days with a fast-acting formula. Some people may find the idea of an intense five-day intestinal purge more appealing than a 14-day regimen, but others may prefer a less aggressive approach, even if it takes longer.

Some colon cleanser systems work on a progressive model. The dosage level of each ingredient is slowly ramped up over several days. Others are more aggressive, triggering a definite response within a few hours of the first dose. This is an important consideration if you plan to be near a bathroom during the entire treatment or else maintain a regular schedule with more frequent bathroom breaks.

Potential risks and side effects

Colon cleanse systems are designed to detoxify the digestive tract and help restore a healthy waste elimination cycle. They are not intended to be high-powered laxatives or stool softeners. Some users may experience unpleasant side effects, such as sudden bowel movements, explosive diarrhea, painful abdominal cramping, or nausea. Because natural fluid levels are affected by more frequent bowel movements, dehydration is also possible.

Before starting a new colon cleanse, be prepared for some unexpected side effects. An extra set of underwear or adult diapers may be in order, along with a change of clothing. Any serious side effects should be reported to a medical professional, and the colon cleanse should be discontinued.

Price

Basic herbal supplements with colon cleansing properties can be found on store shelves for as little as $7 to $15, but complete colon cleansing systems with additional herbal and probiotic ingredients cost between $14 and $39. The most comprehensive colon detoxification programs, often combined with other therapies, can cost $100 or more.

FAQ

Q. Will I lose weight as a result of a colon cleanse?

A. Colon cleanses are not promoted as weight-loss programs, but you may lose several pounds of water weight as the course progresses. You may also benefit from a more efficient digestive system, which could result in additional weight loss.

Q. How often can I perform a colon cleanse?

A. Every colon cleanse system manufacturer strongly urges users to wait several months between sessions to allow the colon to recover. A colon cleanse should be viewed as a jump start to a longer diet or detoxification regimen.

Colon cleanse systems we recommend

Best of the best: Dr. Tobias' 14-Day Quick Colon Cleanse

Our take: Users should experience results within a day or two, and many report positive side effects such as weight loss and improved energy levels.

What we like: Addresses side issues such as stomach bloat. Improves emotional health as well as physical health. Encourages the shedding of older fecal material.

What we dislike: Painful cramping is a common complaint. Effects can be more pronounced after a few days.

Best bang for your buck: Eternal Zen's 15-Day Colon Cleanse Detox Supplements

Our take: This 15-day system uses all-natural ingredients along with probiotics to restore the natural gut flora after treatment. We also like the entry-level price for first-time users.

What we like: Safe to use with other medication regimens. Very gentle on the entire digestive system. Exceptionally affordable price point.

What we dislike: Very few consumer complaints, but some users still experience common side effects such as cramping, urgent bowel movements, and diarrhea.

Choice 3: KLEENIQ's 15-Day All-Natural Colon Cleanse and Detox Supplement

Our take: The KLEENIQ colon cleanse system also encourages future weight loss and improved nutrient absorption, which makes it ideal for those starting new diet plans.

What we like: Boosts energy levels. Very effective on stomach bloat, with minimal cramping reported. Dosage is only two capsules per day.

What we dislike: Not recommended for those with heart conditions. Dosage may have to be increased for maximum benefits.

Michael Pollick is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.