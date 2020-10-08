The best collagen supplement for men of 2020

Collagen supplements are often marketed toward women, but men can also enjoy their benefits for skin, muscle mass, bone health, heart health, and joints.

Collagen is a protein that's found naturally in the body in key body parts like muscles, skin, tendons, and ligaments. If you don't get enough collagen in your diet, a collagen supplement is the best way to ensure you ingest the right amount to see results.

To help keep you up to date on all the latest product developments, we've taken a fresh look at trends in collagen supplements for men and highlighted a new, highly effective formula as well as two old favorites for your consideration.

Best collagen supplements for men of 2020

1. Vital Proteins' Grass-Fed Collagen Peptides: Helps make skin more supple and strengthens muscles in as little as two weeks. This is a newcomer to our shortlist, but it's a standout for its noticeable results.

2. Youtheory's Men's Collagen Advanced with Biotin: An extremely effective collagen formula for tissue and cartilage repair. It's appeared on our list before because of its rave reviews from users.

3. Sports Research's Collagen Peptides Powder: A formula designed for active people across all ages. This is another returning favorite due to its effectiveness for post-workout recovery.

What you should know before buying collagen supplements for men

Collagen supplements are available with several different types of collagen: collagen types I, II, and III are used, with some formulas featuring a single type and others offering all three.

If you want a collagen supplement to improve the look of your hair, skin, and nails, a supplement with type I and/or type III collagen (which are both derived from bovine sources) are your best bet. For men who want help with joint, bone, and cartilage health, type II (sourced from chickens) is usually the most effective option. Keep in mind that all types of collagen help your hair, nails, skin, joints, and bones as long as they come from a high-quality source.

In addition to the different types, you can also choose from different forms of collagen. Hydrolyzed collagen comes from bovine bones and cartilage, which are broken down into smaller amino acids for easier absorption and collagen-building. These smaller amino acids are known as collagen peptides, so supplements labeled as containing collagen peptides feature hydrolyzed collagen.

Other collagen supplements contain collagen from bone broth protein powders. The bones are simmered for a few days to release all of their collagen and protein and then turned into a powder. These formulas usually feature a higher protein content.

You can find collagen supplements for men in powder, capsule, and tablet form. Powders are the most common and are usually unflavored, so you can mix them into any hot or cold liquid. You can find some flavored options, like vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry. Some men find capsules and tablets easier to take, particularly if you're worried about an unpleasant taste.

While collagen supplements for men all typically have hair benefits, some are specifically formulated to help stimulate beard growth. They contain biotin in addition to the collagen, as well as other vitamins and minerals that help promote healthy hair growth.

For men's collagen supplement tablets or capsules, you pay between $13 and $20 for a month's supply. If you opt for high-end hydrolyzed collagen or peptides, expect to spend about $25 per month. Bone broth protein powders made with high-quality collagen go for $30 to $40.

FAQ

Q. When can I expect to feel the results from collagen supplements?

A. It depends on the formula you choose and what type of results you want. In most cases, it takes at least one to two months to see and feel a difference.

Q. Will I experience side effects from taking collagen supplements?

A. There aren't many side effects with taking collagen supplements, though some people can experience heartburn and stomach pain. If you have food allergies, be careful, because collagen supplements often contain eggs, fish, and shellfish. You should always speak with your doctor before adding any new supplements to your diet to make sure they're right for you.

In-depth reviews for best collagen supplements for men

Best of the best: Vital Proteins' Grass-Fed Collagen Peptides

What we like: Formula is non-GMO and kosher. Offers more collagen and protein per serving than much of the competition. Hair and skin effects are very noticeable.

What we dislike: Some buyers feel there's a difference in quality with some batches, but the customer service response is excellent.

Best bang for your buck: Youtheory's Men's Collagen Advanced with Biotin

What we like: Buyers are very satisfied with the formula. Works well to reduce joint pain. Contains high-quality hydrolyzed collagen protein. Dairy-, soy-, and gluten-free.

What we dislike: Some bottles arrive unsealed.

Choice 3: Sports Research's Collagen Peptides Powder

What we like: Blends well with coffee. Contains hydrolyzed type I and type III collagen. Helps reduce joint and impact injury pain. Offers a 90-day satisfaction guarantee.

What we dislike: Diet adjustments are sometimes required to help with supplement digestion.

