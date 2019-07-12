The best collagen supplement for men

Collagen isn't just a cosmetic product for women -- men can also benefit from this essential structural protein that's found in our skin and connective tissues. Collagen powders or pills for men have a variety of benefits, from boosting athletic performance to thickening beard growth to building muscles and bones.

Like with any health supplement, you want to choose a high-quality formula that's safe and effective. We've done the research for you and created this quick guide on all you need to know about collagen supplements for men, including our top pick from MAV Nutrition.

Considerations when choosing collagen supplements for men

Types: Collagen supplements are generally sourced from animals, so be aware these aren't vegetarian supplements. There are different types of collagen -- 28 in all -- but typically you'll find Type I, II, or III in these products.

Type I and III benefit hair, nails, and skin. For anti-aging properties and hair growth, select these types of collagen, which is usually derived from bovine.

Type II collagen benefits bones, cartilage, and joints. If you're suffering from joint pain or a sports injury, select Type II collagen. This type is derived from chickens.



Forms: Expect to see collagen supplements labeled as hydrolyzed collagen, collagen hydrolysate, or collagen peptides. These are all essentially the same thing and made from the process of breaking down animal bone and cartilage into smaller amino acids that your body can easily absorb and use to build collagen.

Powder vs. Pills: Collagen supplements are most popular in powder forms, similar to protein powders, but also come in pills (capsule or tablet). Powders can be mixed into hot or cold liquids, like a smoothie, and also soft foods like yogurt. Although many are unflavored, they can still carry a taste. Pills are tasteless and more convenient than powders. Beard growth formulas usually come in pill form.

Features

Beard growth: If you're in the collagen market to thicken your beard, select supplements targeting beard growth. They typically have added vitamins and ingredients like biotin to help your beard grow bushier and more lustrous. They'll also enhance hair growth on your head.

Added vitamins/minerals: Some collagen supplements combine other ingredients to target an issue, like biotin for hair growth or anti-inflammatory turmeric to relieve joint or arthritis pain.

Flavor: When it comes to collagen powders, you'll have a choice between unflavored and flavored ones. There's a wide array of flavored selections to satisfy your tastebuds like vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry lemonade to just name a few.

Grass-fed: If you're on a paleo or keto diet, select a collagen supplement derived from grass-fed or pasture-raised animals to stay in adherence with your dietary restrictions. Collagen supplements are also typically gluten, dairy, and soy free.

Collagen supplements for men prices

Men's collagen supplements in pill form range in price from $13 to $20 for a bottle that'll last you a month. Collagen powders start at $25 and run upwards of $40 for three weeks to a month's supply.

FAQ

Q. What are some of the health benefits of taking a collagen supplement?

A. Nutrition experts claim that collagen supplements boost the immune system and have anti-inflammatory properties. They believe collagen heals the gut lining, especially for issues like "leaky gut." Collagen is also believed to improve mood and metabolism.

Q. How does a collagen supplement help my workout?

A. Collagen powders contain amino acids, which will help repair muscles post workout, and electrolytes (sodium and potassium) to replenish your body. Collagen powders also contain protein, between 10 and 22 grams, that can be used as a protein supplement to power your workouts.

Collagen supplements for men we recommend

Best of the best: MAV Nutrition Multi-Collagen Protein Powder

Our take: A high-quality protein powder boasting five types of collagen.

What we like: Comprehensive collagen profile covers a multitude of health and cosmetic issues. Includes wild fish sources. Great for digestive health.

What we dislike: Product varies in dissolvability.

Best bang for your buck: Youtheory Men's Collagen Advanced With Biotin

Our take: A collagen pill formula specifically targeting men with bonus ingredients.

What we like: Contains Type I, II, and III collagen. Helps repair sports injuries, like torn cartilage and ligaments. Contains biotin to revitalize skin and hair.

What we dislike: You have to take six large tablets to get the full daily dose.

Choice 3: Sports Research/Pure Collagen Peptides Powder

Our take: An all-around powder supplement for active men.

What we like: Reduces pain caused by high-impact activities. Mixes well into coffee. Unflavored. Uses grass-fed and non-GMO ingredients.

What we dislike: Doesn't contain Type II collagen.

Ana Sanchez is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.