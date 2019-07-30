The best collagen powder supplement

Collagen is an essential, structural protein that's abundant in our bodies. It's found in our skin, muscles, bones, and connective tissue. As we age our body's production of collagen drops, which is why so many beauty experts recommend collagen anti-aging products to rejuvenate skin, hair, and nails. Beyond cosmetic benefits, taking collagen supplements have a host of health benefits. Interested? Read this quick buying guide on collagen powder supplements, which you can mix into your morning smoothie, or coffee. We've also included our top picks of powders that we trust, like these collagen peptides formulated for enhanced absorption.

Why take a collagen powder supplement?

Taking a collagen supplement has become popular in the beauty and wellness world. Collagen powders are easy to mix into beverages or soft foods and are generally flavorless, though some users detect an odor and taste. Collagen powders naturally contain protein, making them an excellent protein source.

Proponents of collagen take it for a plethora of benefits. Consumers take collagen as an anti-aging supplement to improve the suppleness, hydration, and elasticity of their skin. Others take collagen to promote hair and nail growth, including increased nail strength. Sufferers of arthritis experience relief in joint pain when taking a collagen supplement, and it may also speed up the recovery of sports injuries like torn ligaments and cartilage. Some athletes also take it for an energy and protein boost.

Other purported benefits are digestive healing of conditions like "leaky gut," boosted immunity, anti-inflammatory properties, liver detoxification, and mood improvement.

Considerations when choosing collagen powder supplements

Types of collagen to consider

There are three types of collagen typically featured in powder supplements. You'll often see them combined in products.

Type I supports skin, bones, tendons, hair, nails, and organs.

Type II supports joints, bones, and cartilage. If you suffer from joint pain or arthritis, select this type.

Type III supports skin, tendons, ligaments, hair, nails, and bones. Often Type I and III are paired together.



Collagen products are also derived from these different animal sources:

Marine collagen is sourced from fish skin. It only contains Type I collagen.

Chicken collagen is typically sourced from chicken breast cartilage and contains Type II collagen. You may also find collagen products derived from eggs.

Bovine collagen is sourced from cows, usually grass-fed, and contains Type I and III collagen.

Features of collagen powders

Flavored: Unflavored collagen is a relatively tasteless powder, but if you're looking to spruce up your smoothie or beverage, select a collagen powder with flavors like chocolate or vanilla. Some flavored varieties contain sugar, so check the label if you're on a restrictive diet.

Pasture-raised/grass-fed: For followers of a keto or paleo diet, select collagen supplements from grass-fed or pasture-raised animals to keep to your diet. Often these products are kosher-certified, as well.

Size/dosage: Collagen powders generally come in seven-ounce, 16-ounce, or 20-ounce containers. Many powders contain a scoop for easy dosing (usually one scoop per day). Typically, a container will last about a month to 45 days.

Collagen powder supplement prices

Expect to pay anywhere between $10 and $50 for a container of collagen powder.

FAQ

Q. What's the difference between collagen peptides and hydrolyzed collagen?

A. They are the same thing. To make collagen protein better absorbed by the body, the molecular bonds of the protein are broken down into smaller peptides through the process of hydrolysis. Collagen hydrolysate is another word for these bioavailable collagen peptides.

Q. How much collagen should I take?

A. The recommended amount is 15 to 30 grams a day. It's best to start slow and gradually work to a full dose to avoid digestive upset.

Collagen powder supplements we recommend

Best of the best: Physician's Choice Collagen Peptides

Our take: A highly absorbable collagen powder from high-quality ingredients.

What we like: Double hydrolyzed for enhanced bioavailability. Sourced from grass-fed, hormone-free cows. Contains enzymes for added digestibility.

What we dislike: While flavorless, some users don't like the taste.\

Best bang for your buck: NeoCell Supercollagen Powder

Our take: A budget-friendly powder containing Type I and III collagen.

What we like: Delivers results in suppler, firmer skin. Reduces joint pain. Mixes easily into beverages. Comes in three flavors, included unflavored.

What we dislike: Smelly to some users' noses.

Choice 3: Great Lakes Gelatin Collagen Hydrolysate

Our take: A highly rated powder rich in amino acids with a protein boost.

What we like: High in protein. Contains amino acid glycine, which supports the liver. Type I collagen to promote hair and nail growth. Can help with weight management.

What we dislike: Nothing.

Ana Sanchez is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.