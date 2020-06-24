When it comes to camping and hiking gear, Coleman is one of the most trusted brands in the game. Coleman offers everything you could need at your campsite, tailgate, or favorite hiking trail, including handy portable grills that allow you to cook tasty meals, no matter where you are outdoors. Coleman grills work for tailgating before the big game on Sunday and in the woods for a weeklong camping trip. Both propane and charcoal models are available, so you can make any recipe you usually make on your full-size grill.

Our buying guide contains all the facts you need to find the best Coleman grill for your next on-the-go grilling session. If you need help choosing, we've included some recommendations at the end, such as our top pick, Coleman RoadTrip 285, which folds easily and offers three adjustable burners with 20,000 BTUs of heating power.

Considerations when choosing Coleman grills

Fuel type

The majority of Coleman grills use propane gas for fuel. They usually run on 16-ounce propane bottles, which are widely available and highly portable. You can get plenty of cooking time from a single bottle, because Coleman utilizes an advanced fuel-management system.

Some Coleman grills use charcoal, but they tend to be smaller models. It's more cumbersome to travel with bags of charcoal briquettes, especially on long trips, so Coleman's charcoal grills work best for tailgating or short camping trips.

Size

Coleman grills are designed for portability, so their overall size is compact. Some models weigh only 10 pounds and can be carried in a backpack. Other models are large and feature wheeled stands, so they can weigh up to 50 pounds. While you can't carry these on your back, they fold easily to fit in a trunk or truck bed.

When it comes to cooking space, Coleman grills offer anywhere between 100 and 339 square inches. To cook for one to two people, 150 square inches of cooking space is usually sufficient. For three or four people, you want a larger model.

In terms of burners, Coleman grills can feature up to three. They're not round like traditional burners -- instead, they feature a horseshoe shape that helps provide more even heating. For models with more than one burner, each is individually adjustable, so you can create specific heating zones.

Heating power

Like any grill, a Coleman grill's heating power is measured in BTUs (British thermal units). In general, you want a grill to have at least 50 BTUs per square inch of cooking surface. Coleman grills range from 57 to 70 BTUs per square inch, so they're hot enough to offer truly efficient grilling.

Features

Ignition ease

Igniting a propane grill can be tricky. Many Coleman grills feature matchless Instastart ignition, so you can ignite the grill with the push of a button. Other models require manual ignition and take more time to light.

Weather protection

When you're grilling outdoors, you're often at the mercy of Mother Nature; in particular, wind can cause plenty of issues for a grill. Some Coleman grills have panels to block the wind, which can fold down to serve as additional work surfaces. Other models feature Coleman's patented PerfectFlow and PerfectHeat to keep the grill's heat steady despite the wind and other weather conditions.

Versatility

Some Coleman grills feature removable grill grates that you can replace with stove or griddle inserts, allowing you to prepare a wider range of recipes.

Ease of cleaning

Coleman grills feature porcelain-coated grill grates that transfer heat well but are also easy to clean. To make it even easier, they're dishwasher-safe. Even if you're at a campsite without a dishwasher, the grill's grease management system and removable water pans make cleaning easy.

Price

You can spend between $50 and $400 on a Coleman grill. Folding propane models and large tabletop grills go for $50 to $100, while basic propane grills with stands generally cost between $100 and $230. For a top-of-the-line Coleman grill, you can spend around $400.

FAQ

Q. What type of Coleman grill is best for taking on the go?

A. Coleman grills are all designed with portability in mind, but Fold N Go grills are the easiest to travel with. Stick to a propane model, because it's easier to pack a bottle of gas than it is to carry a bag of charcoal.

Q. Can I use a Coleman grill indoors?

A. You should never use a Coleman grill indoors. While they're small, they produce carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless gas that can be deadly. It's incredibly dangerous to use them in an indoor space.

Coleman grills we recommend

Best of the best: Coleman RoadTrip 285 Portable Stand-Up Propane Grill

Our take: A grill that offers serious heating power and convenient portability with its folding design.

What we like: Folds down easily for taking on the go. Offers three burners that can heat up to 20,000 BTUs. Features two side tables for storage or workspace.

What we dislike: Additional cooktop inserts must be purchased separately.

Best bang for your buck: Coleman Fold N Go Propane Grill

Our take: A lightweight, highly portable gas grill suitable for camping, tailgating, or any outdoor activity.

What we like: Folds down small enough that it can be carried in one hand. Offers up to 6,000 BTUs of heating power. Features a removable porcelain grate for easy cleaning.

What we dislike: Cooking area is too small for larger groups.

Choice 3: Coleman Camp Propane Grill

Our take: A small, compact grill that's perfect for solo camping trips.

What we like: Can heat up to 10,000 BTUs. Offers 180 square inches of cooking space. Provides two hours of cooking time with a single 16-ounce propane bottle.

What we dislike: Wind blockers aren't as effective as some buyers would like.

