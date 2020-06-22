The best Coleman cooler

If you're trying to keep cool in warm weather at a barbecue, fishing trip, or tailgate party, an ice-cold beverage usually does the trick. To keep cans and bottles cold for as long as possible, it's worth considering a Coleman cooler.

No matter the size of your space, or the number of cans you'll need to keep cold, there's a Coleman cooler to suit your needs. Depending on the design, these coolers can chill contents for up to four days when packed with ice.

Wondering which Coleman cooler is best for your next outdoor retreat or excursion? We're sharing this buying guide featuring popular designs, plus a few recommendations at the end. Our top choice, Coleman's 54-Quart Steel-Belted Cooler, stores up to 85 cans and can keep them cold for up to four days.

Considerations when choosing Coleman coolers

Size

Coleman offers a broad range of cooler sizes to accommodate your needs, whether that's something that holds six cans -- or as many as 200. If you're interested in packing more than cans and intend to store food or other types of beverages, it's recommended to compare Coleman coolers by capacity -- which is expressed in quarts. This ranges anywhere from 5 to 100 quarts.

Hard-sided vs. soft-sided

Coleman is best known for its hard-sided coolers, which are made of either plastic or steel. Certain coolers in this category, namely those with Xtreme 5 technology, are capable of up to five days' worth of ice retention in temperatures up to 90°F.

Soft-sided Coleman coolers are smaller and made with plastic, nylon, and other synthetic materials, including those used for insulation panels. While they're much smaller for easy carrying, some styles hold as many as 30 cans. On average, Coleman's soft-sided coolers have an ice retention time of up to 24 hours in 90° heat.

Features

Carry vs. roll

Classic plastic and steel Coleman coolers are equipped with handles for one- or two-person carrying. With that said, it's not always convenient to carry a cooler across a long distance. As a result, some Coleman coolers have wheels and a telescopic handle for easy, effortless rolling.

Smaller Coleman coolers, particularly soft-sided ones, have tote strap handles as well as an adjustable cross-body strap. Some straps also feature padded areas to provide a more comfortable carrying experience.

Colors

More often than not, you'll find hard-sided Coleman coolers have either solid colors or classic two-tone combinations. Popular colors include blue, red, silver, green, and gray. Soft-sided Coleman coolers tend to feature a more extensive color palette, and often incorporate several colors into their designs.

Cupholders

If you notice small craters in your Coleman cooler, then you're fortunate enough to have one with cupholders. While they're nowhere as deep as cupholders in cars, they provide enough of an indentation to help stabilize cans or bottles.

Price

Small Coleman coolers that hold nine quarts or less cost $15 and below. Midrange coolers, which run between $20 and $75, can hold up to 90 cans. If you'd like a larger-capacity Coleman cooler with drainage capabilities, be prepared to spend closer to the $100 mark.

FAQ

Q. How do I clean a Coleman cooler?

A. Hard-sided Coleman coolers are easy to clean with mild soap and water. If you have deep-set stains from grass or dirt, use a diluted mixture of baking soda and water to remove them. Most soft-sided Coleman coolers can be spot-cleaned with mild soap and water as well.

Q. What is the best way to pack a Coleman cooler with ice or ice packs?

A. Begin by lining the bottom of the cooler with at least a thin layer of ice, and start stacking cold perishables on top of it. Once all your food and beverages are loaded, do your best to fill up space between items with ice or ice packs.

Coleman coolers we recommend

Best of the best: Coleman 54-Quart Steel-Belted Cooler

Our take: Steel construction designed for rugged use and heavy-duty cooling.

What we like: Holds up to 85 cans and keeps ice frozen up to four days. Reinforced metal handles.

What we dislike: Significantly heavier than Coleman's non-steel designs.

Best bang for your buck: Coleman 48-Quart Performance Cooler

Our take: Affordable high-capacity choice that holds up to 76 cans.

What we like: Equipped with a drainage spigot. Unique handle design makes it easier to carry and transport.

What we dislike: Lid isn't insulated in this model.

Choice 3: Coleman FlipLid Cooler

Our take: Small portable model that is a popular choice as a lunch box.

What we like: Holds up to six cans and has two cupholders. Bail handle makes it easy to carry.

What we dislike: Some closure issues with the cooler's FlipLid.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.