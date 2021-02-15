Best cold weather tents with stoves

Cold weather tents with stoves

While camping in the cold can be a blast, winter is not exactly the most forgiving season for sleeping outside. However, a cold weather tent with a stove can make a cozy, warm night of winter camping possible.

Cold weather tents feature heavier materials designed to be fireproof so you can run a stove safely. Some models include a stove, while others have a stove jack to accommodate a separately-sold stove.

Whether you’re camping, hunting, or even glamping, we’ve rounded up some of the best cold weather tent-stove combos on the market.

What to look for in a cold weather tent and stove

Cold weather tents that work with a stove are generally rugged and robust, featuring spacious designs, thick walls and heat-resistant materials.

They also include a stove jack — essentially, a pre-cut hole in the wall or roof to accommodate the stovepipe, or chimney.

Tent size

Many cold weather tents are designed for multi-day, multi-person outdoor expeditions and tend to be a little bigger than your usual backpacking models. Those designed for especially long adventures will be even more roomy, offering enough space to shelter a few cots and potentially even a mess kitchen.

Material

Cold weather tents with stoves tend to use thicker, more flame-resistant fabric than traditional camping tents. A common material for cold weather tents is canvas, which, though heavier than nylon, does a good job at capturing heat and releasing moisture.

Alternatively, some cold weather tents with stoves are made of silicon-treated nylon, which is both lightweight and heat-resistant.

Stove type

Just like tents themselves, stoves come in a variety of designs and sizes. Many tent stoves feature collapsible legs and bodies, making them easier to haul out into the backcountry. Others incorporate special parts that you can use to boil water or dry clothes.

Also consider the chimney or stovepipe design. Because stove jacks can either be wall or ceiling-mounted, stovepipes generally come either angled or straight. Many straight stovepipes are also designed to collapse, which makes them easier to carry.

Price

Depending on size and quality, cold weather tents with stove jacks cost from $150 to well over $1,000. A stove, meanwhile, can fall anywhere in the $100 to $500 range, and a cold weather tent that comes with a stove may cost from $500 to $1,500.

The best cold weather stove tents for backpacking

Best of the best: OneTigris Smokey Hut Ultralight Stove Tent

Our take: The lightweight design works for backcountry excursions while accommodating a stove for chillier nights.

What we like: One of the only stove tents on the market designed specifically for ultralight backpacking. Offers a good balance of weight, warmth and quality.

What we dislike: No tent floor. Inner mesh lining sold separately.

Best bang for your buck: Preself 3 Person Lightweight Tipi Hot Tent

Our take: Not only is this teepee-style backpacking tent one of the lightest on the market, but it’s also one of the most feature-rich.

What we like: Weighs only 1.4 pounds. Includes inner mesh lining to keep bugs and debris out. Durable bathtub bottom shields you from cold, wet ground.

What we dislike: Outer material is flimsy.

Best stove combo: DANCHEL OUTDOOR Portable Titanium Tent Tiny Stove

Our take: Backpackers and other minimalist campers will love the compact size and modest weight of this portable tent stove.

What we like: Weighs only 3.5 pounds. Collapsible legs and other parts make it easy to store and move around. Titanium construction will last for decades.

What we dislike: Overall design can feel a little flimsy.

The best cold weather stove tents for hunting

Best of the best: Russian-Bear Hot Tent Wood Burning Stove

Our take: Two-layer construction, durable materials and a high-quality wood-burning stove make this tent fully prepared for any kind of cold weather camping.

What we like: Heat-resistant materials can withstand up to 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit. Stainless steel stove jack ring adds extra safety.

What we dislike: Very expensive.

Best bang for your buck: OneTigris Iron Wall Stove Tent with Inner Mesh

Our take: If you’re looking for a slightly cheaper tent for hunting trips, this teepee-style is a good alternative to our top pick.

What we like: Has a solid overall design that includes a “double chamber” for sleeping and stowing gear. Sturdy tie-downs and zippers keep everything taught. Wind and rain-resistant.

What we dislike: Feels cramped even for one.

Best stove combo: Winnerwell Fastfold Titanium Tent Stove

Our take: This versatile and lightweight camp stove works well for backcountry outings where space is limited.

What we like: Weighs only 4 pounds. Folds up tight for easy transport. Long nine-foot rolled chimney pipe.

What we dislike: Overall design can feel a little flimsy.

The best cold weather stove tents for glamping

Best of the best: WHITEDUCK Avalon Canvas Bell Tent

Our take: Whiteduck’s “luxury” canvas tent lives up to its name with high-quality materials and ventilation options for any season.

What we like: Large zippered windows are great in warmer seasons. Lots of durable parts, including thick cotton canvas outer and inner steel poles. Sleeps six, but larger sizes are also available.

What we dislike: Can be challenging to set up.

Best bang for your buck: DANCHEL OUTDOOR Cotton Bell Tent

Our take: For a reasonable price, this cotton canvas yurt offers a bit of extra comfort over your standard camping tent.

What we like: Thick canvas material keeps out wind, rain and snow. Extra tough PVC flooring adds even more protection.

What we dislike: Stove jack is on the side wall rather than the top.

Best stove combo: TMS Portable Military Camping Wood Stove

Our take: Several unique features on this otherwise basic wood stove give it extra utility in a range of situations.

What we like: Foldable drying racks double as carrying handles. Stovepipe cap keeps water and snow out of the chimney. Stove tools included.

What we dislike: Paint can bubble on the first burn, so you should run a fire in this stove before taking it camping.

The best cold weather stove tents for a large group

Best of the best: WHITEDUCK 23’ Avalon Optimus Canvas Bell Tent

Our take: The massive Avalon Optimus offers more than enough room for a large group to sleep soundly, or a small one to sleep extra comfortably.

What we like: Accommodates up to 12 people for multi-day or month trips. Super high ceilings and large windows. No-see-um mesh protects openings from bugs and other debris.

What we dislike: Expensive and difficult to set up.

Best bang for your buck: BigSkyCanvas Canvas Wall Tent

Our take: Made by a small business in Montana, this classic canvas tent is ideal for extended backcountry living.

What we like: Canvas is thick and long-lasting. The 5-inch stove jack accommodates extra-wide chimneys. Handmade design.

What we dislike: Frame sold separately.

Best stove combo: Russian-Bear Portable Camp Tent Wood Burning Stove

Our take: A heavy-duty camp stove capable of heating up a whole room while still being portable enough to carry.

What we like: Extremely durable construction. Heat-resistant ceramic glass allows for viewing of fire inside. Internal spark arrestor adds safety.

What we dislike: Fairly heavy.

Chase Brush is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.