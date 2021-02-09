Winter steel-toe boots

Working outdoors in the winter can be straining on your body, but especially on your feet. Harsh weather conditions in the winter make it easier for your extremities to get cold fast.

Wearing a good pair of insulated cold-weather steel-toe boots when working outside can make a big difference in how long your feet stay warm and dry.

What to know before you buy cold-weather steel-toe boots

Insulation levels

A boot with 200 grams of insulation should suffice for mild winter climates, while colder temperatures require at least 400 grams. If you work in a frigid area, there are boots with up to 1,000 grams of insulation.

Size and cut

Most cold-weather steel-toe boots are bulky because of how they’re manufactured, but there are variations in cut levels. Some people like higher, mid-calf boot cuts, while others prefer slightly lower cut boots.

Waterproofing

The upper of a cold-weather steel-toe boot should be made using water-resistant material such as leather, and there should be a waterproof liner or membrane on the inside of the boot just beneath it. An effective membrane will be breathable enough so that sweat vapor can escape but waterproof enough so that water molecules cannot enter.

Insulation type

3M Thinsulate is the most popular type of insulation used in cold-weather steel-toe boots since it’s lightweight and highly effective at packing heat. There are other types of insulation used, but this is among the best available.

Cold-weather steel toe boots prices

You won’t find quality steel-toe boots for less than $100, and they can run as much as $300 for high-quality safety boots, but there are great mid-tier options in the $160-$230 price range.

Best cold-weather steel-toe boots

Chippewa Men’s 9-Inch Insulated Steel-Toe EH Logger Boot: $290 on AmazonThese are leather steel-toe boots with 400 grams of 3M Thinsulate insulation, superior traction and durability. These boots are ideal for working in extreme weather conditions because they are comfortable, breathable and waterproof with a quality manufacturing design.

Timberland PRO Men’s 8-Inch Rigmaster XT: $170 on AmazonA 100% leather mid-cut work cold-weather steel-toe boot from the industry-leading brand, Timberland. The upper is made with premium waterproof leather, and the boot is manufactured with a fiberglass shank for structural support.

Caterpillar Men’s Salvo 8-Inch Waterproof Boots: $161 at Cat FootwearThese boots are cheaper than many other cold-weather steel-toe boots, but the quality is unquestionable. They’re manufactured using Goodyear Welt Construction for maximum flexibility and durability, and they’re comfortable enough to wear all day.

Danner Men’s Vicious 8-Inch NMT Work Boot: $186-$230 on AmazonThese breathable, lightweight boots are ideal for comfort and come with a Vibram sole for superior indoor and outdoor traction.

KEEN Utility Men’s CSA Philadelphia+ 8-Inch Boots: $167-$413 on AmazonThese are expensive but superb leather safety boots with excellent traction and waterproofing. They’re oil-resistant, slip-resistant, and have a breathable membrane liner for maximum waterproofing. These are great for all heavy-duty activities.

Carhartt Men’s Ruggedflex Safety Toe Work Boot: $144-$236 on AmazonThis offering from Carhartt is a lower-cost alternative but still high quality, 100% leather work boot. The Storm Defender waterproof membrane and 400g of 3M Thinsulate insulation make these boots an absolute steal at their price.

Georgia Boots Logger Insulated Men’s Waterproof Boots: $158 at Kohl'sThe Georgia Logger Boots are made with premium waterproof leather and come equipped with 400 grams of Thinsulate insulation and a padded footbed. These boots have a wide fit, for those that require the extra room on the sides.

Timberland PRO Men’s Helix Hd 6-Inch Boots: $150 on AmazonThe Timberland PRO Men’s Helix Hd 6-inch boots offer a combination of comfort and durability for those that want to minimize fatigue throughout the working day. They have a waterproof membrane and superior odor control The PRO rubber outsole is a nice touch for optimal traction.

Kevin Luna is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.