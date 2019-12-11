The best cold sore treatment

Anyone who has suffered from a cold sore outbreak can attest that the experience is far from pleasant. A small canker-like sore develops somewhere on the lip, and it continues to grow and become more irritated. If left untreated, the noticeable cold sore can remain active for several long weeks. Over-the-counter cold sore treatments address the discomfort and irritation as well as the viral infection below the surface. Some take an all-natural approach to boost the body's immune system, while others use active ingredients to block the infection at its viral source.

While few cold sore treatments can offer instant relief, they can reduce the appearance and severity of the cold sore while it heals. Anesthetic ingredients can numb the pain, while moisturizers treat the healthy skin around the infected area. Vitamins and amino acids help boost natural immunities and rebuild damaged skin.

If you are in need of an effective cold sore treatment, read this helpful shopping guide. Our top pick is HERP RESCUE's Immune Support Formula, which is an all-natural immunity booster packed with vitamins and other nutrients.

Considerations when choosing cold sore treatments

Causes and symptoms

Cold sores are triggered by a virus called Herpes Simplex 1 (HSV-1), which is in the same family as HSV-2, the virus responsible for genital herpes. HSV-1 can be transmitted through direct contact with the secretions, such as kissing or sharing a straw or lip balm.

The symptoms of a cold sore generally follow a predictable cycle until the virus has run its course. The first sign of an outbreak is often an irritation on the lips, which develops a noticeable lump. This lump changes to an infected blister in a few days, then forms a hard crust as it heals. If left untreated, a cold sore can last for two to four weeks.

Types of cold sore treatments

Most cold sore remedies are topical treatments, which means they can be applied directly to the site of the infected blister. Others are considered immune boosters, which means they contain vitamins and essential amino acids that boost the body's natural resistance to viral infections.

The most common types of cold sold treatments found on store shelves are topical creams and ointments. These products can be applied directly to the cold sore and will often become transparent. Ointments are usually petroleum oil-based, while cold sore creams are lotion-based.

Some sufferers prefer to use a medicated balm, which has a waxier consistency and forms a protective coating over the sore as it dries.

Active ingredients

Because viral infections are difficult to treat with non-prescription medications, many cold sore treatments are designed to address the unpleasant side effects, such as itching, pain, and drainage. One active ingredient is benzyl alcohol, which is most effective during the early stages of cold sore development. It numbs irritation and helps dry out the blister as it forms.

Another common active ingredient is docosanol, an antiviral medication that actually penetrates the sore and weakens the structure of the HSV-1 virus. Docosonal is usually found in high-end formulas. Lysine is also an additive found in creams and ointments. It helps slow the progress of cold sores in order to boost the effectiveness of other ingredients.

Price

There are two different approaches when it comes to cold sore treatments. OTC brands that address only the side effects can cost between $5 and $15 on store shelves. Medicated ointments and creams that contain antiviral ingredients generally cost $25 or more.

FAQ

Q. How long will a cold sore last without treatment?

A. A typical cold sore caused by the HSV-1 virus should run its course in two to four weeks. Cold sore treatments reduce the total recovery time and also treat the irritation at the affected site.

Q. Is a cold sore on my lip considered a sexually transmitted disease (STD)?

A. While a cold sore can be transmitted after sexual contact with an infected partner, you can also contract the virus by coming into contact with secretions on things like straws, utensils, and lip balm. Once you have the virus, you have it permanently; fresh cold sores can be triggered by stress, sunburn, or a weakened immune system.

Cold sore treatments we recommend

Best of the best: HERP RESCUE's Immune Support Formula

Our take: While Herp Rescue may not be an ointment, it does address many of the symptoms associated with viral outbreaks such as cold sores.

What we like: Contains natural ingredients recommended for viral treatments. Production is FDA-approved. Addresses cold sores, shingles, and herpes.

What we dislike: Sold in pill form, and it's not a direct ointment for active cold sores. Greater than average price point.

Best bang for your buck: Basic Organics' L-Lysine Lip Ointment

Our take: The Basic Organics cold sore ointment may not work as quickly as medicated brands, but it is chemical-free and affordable.

What we like: Contains numerous skin-friendly vitamins and amino acids. Moisturizes surrounding skin. Formula uses cocoa butter.

What we dislike: Relief from symptoms may take longer than expected. Does not absorb into skin easily.

Choice 3: Abreva with 10% Docosanol, Cream Tube

Our take: This popular brand-name treatment uses a powerful FDA-approved active ingredient that quickens healing time and works under the skin.

What we like: Concentrated formula requires little product. Visible results in just days. Blocks virus below the skin.

What we dislike: Applied cream is white, which is difficult to camouflage. Side effects such as swelling and itching have been reported.

