The best coffee scrub

While scrubbing your skin with coffee may sound a bit strange, coffee is a popular exfoliant to make your skin look younger, smoother, and more supple. Coffee’s caffeine and antioxidant content tout many benefits for the skin, and the grainy texture of coffee grounds sloughs off dead skin cells to keep your skin radiant and blemish-free.

If you’re ready to extend your java habit to your skin care routine, read this buying guide on all you need to know before purchasing a coffee scrub. At the end, we’ve included our top recommendations, like FarmHouse Fresh Triple-Shot Caramel Coffee Scrub, which leaves skin feeling smooth and refreshed.

Considerations when choosing coffee scrubs

Exfoliating

The primary ingredient in coffee scrubs is ground coffee, which features a rough texture that provides physical exfoliation. Coffee scrubs remove dead skin cells on the surface of your skin to reveal smooth and fresh skin underneath. If you have blemish-prone skin, exfoliating regularly with a coffee scrub can help clear clogged pores for less breakouts.

Anti-inflammatory

Coffee is packed with powerful anti-inflammatory properties such as polyphenols and hydrocinnamic acid, which can soothe red, inflamed skin. Be careful, however, if you have acne-prone skin because overuse of a scrub can irritate breakouts.

Anti-aging

The coffee bean boasts antioxidants, which are ubiquitously used in skin care for their anti-aging benefits. Antioxidants fight free radical damage that cause signs of aging, and they may also generate new skin cells for a youthful complexion. The caffeine in coffee improves circulation and stimulates blood flow, which results in glowing skin.

Cellulite control

A popular use for coffee body scrubs is to diminish the appearance of cellulite. It’s believed that the diuretic effect of coffee dehydrates your skin so that the fat cells closest to the surface shrink in size. The combination of a circular scrubbing motion and caffeine’s stimulatory effects may also plump skin and reduce visible cellulite.

Reduces stretch marks

Coffee scrubs are a popular post-partum product to diminish the appearance of stretch marks. Users also find these scrubs effective at reducing visibility of acne scars and sun spots due to the bean’s antioxidant properties.

Features

Scent

Coffee scrubs are favored by consumers who are sensitive to scented products. Coffee scrubs smell like their primary ingredient: coffee. Not only is this scent well-tolerated by many, it’s a boon for java lovers.

Added emollients

Because coffee is diuretic and exfoliating can leave skin a little raw, many scrubs add emollients like coconut oil, shea butter, or cocoa butter. Shea butter is both soothing and ultra-hydrating on dry skin. Cocoa butter can smooth out uneven texture from stretch marks, cellulite, or scars.

Added exfoliants

Scrubs are packed with textured particles to dislodge dead skin cells. While coffee, either coarsely or finely ground, is the primary exfoliant featured in coffee scrubs, many formulas add other exfoliants such as charcoal, seeds, nuts, sugar, or sea salt — all which have their own skin care benefits.

Organic

Health-conscious consumers can opt for organic coffee scrubs derived from beans not treated with agrochemicals like pesticides. These tend to be non-GMO as well. Some brands even offer consumers transparency about their sourcing, so you can make an ethical choice.

Price

Coffee scrubs can cost anywhere from $6 to $60. For high-quality ingredients, expect to pay between $16 and $35.

FAQ

Q. I have sensitive skin. Can I use a coffee scrub?

A. If you have sensitive skin, it’s best to perform a spot test before using a coffee scrub. We recommend trying a small amount on the inside of your elbow. If you don’t have a reaction and your skin is smoother, the scrub should be safe enough to use on other body parts. There are also many scrubs that feature all-natural formulas free of irritating chemicals.

Q. Can I use a coffee scrub on my face?

A. We don’t recommend using a coffee scrub that’s marketed as “all-over” on your face. Instead, select a coffee scrub formulated specifically for your face, which is gentle enough for that more delicate skin.

Coffee scrubs we recommend

Best of the best: FarmHouse Fresh Triple Shot Caramel Coffee Caffeine-Infused Shea Butter Body Polish

Our take: A premium blend of coffee and sugar exfoliants, this whipped scrub feels and smells heavenly.

What we like: No greasy residue. Arabica coffee promotes microcirculation and reduces signs of cellulite. Hydrating shea butter softens skin. Smells delicious.

What we dislike: While most users love the caramel scent, it’s too strong for some.

Best bang for your buck: Mr. Bean BeanBody Coffee Scrub

Our take: An affordable, no-frills, organic coffee scrub.

What we like: Helps clear body acne and reduce stretch marks. Features coconut oil, vitamin E, and sea salt. Contains 100% organic ingredients for a great value.

What we dislike: Grinds are coarse.

Choice 3: ArtNaturals Arabica Coffee Scrub

Our take: For stretch marks and varicose veins, give this top-rated coffee scrub a whirl.

What we like: Many users report reduction in the visibility of stretch marks and varicose veins. Leaves skin soft and moisturized. Great for dry knees and other rough spots.

What we dislike: Not formulated for use on the face.

