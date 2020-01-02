The best coffee maker with grinder

Freshly ground coffee has a bold and potent flavor unmatched by pre-ground coffee. Coffee makers with their own built-in grinders allow you to enjoy the convenience of a standard coffee maker with the delicious flavor of freshly ground beans. Sometimes referred to as a "grind and brew," these machines offer an all-in-one experience for the serious coffee connoisseur.

If you're ready for a new coffee maker with its own grinder, keep reading. Our buying guide includes expert advice and helpful reviews at the end of a few of our favorites. Our top pick, Breville's Barista Express Espresso Machine, even makes espresso. Say goodbye to overpriced coffee shops for good.

Considerations when choosing coffee makers with grinders

Blade vs. burr grinder

Blade grinders cost less than burr grinders, but they're also not quite as effective at fine grinding. Blade grinders use multiple blades to chop and grind the beans. Burr grinders can be found on premium coffee grinders, and they use two different abrasive grinding surfaces to crush the beans. Both styles work fine, though burr grinders allow you to create more finely ground coffee than blade grinders.

Grind settings

Take notice of the grind settings available on each grinder. Some might only offer a single setting, while others let you choose from multiple grind options, such as fine, medium, or coarse grounds. Each of these may give you a different coffee-drinking experience.

Brew style

While most coffee makers with grinders are standard automatic drip machines, some more costly machines are single-serve espresso machines. Espresso machines heat the water at a higher temperature, pushing the water through the fine grounds at high pressure. This creates a stronger brew than a standard machine. Consider what type of coffee you prefer to drink regularly when choosing which style of machine to purchase.

Capacity

You can get coffee machines with grinders that brew a single cup of coffee or an entire carafe. If you plan to serve coffee to the whole family or a houseful of guests, choose a carafe-based machine. For one or two cups of coffee, you're fine to get a machine with a lower capacity.

Features

Strength settings

A lot of coffee makers with grinders offer multiple strength settings. This is particularly useful for families who have varying strength preferences when it comes to coffee. The more customizable a coffee maker is, the more likely you are to be happy with it.

Timer

Some "grind and go" machines have a timer function, which is extremely useful for those who like to have brewed coffee waiting for them in the morning. If this is important to you, look for a machine that has this feature.

Auto shutoff

Auto shutoff is a nice safety feature to have on your coffee maker. With daily life being so hectic, it's easy to forget to shut off any number of kitchen appliances. Auto shutoff turns your coffee maker off when it's not being used. It's a small extra that can give you a whole lot of peace of mind.

Water filter

Some coffee makers with grinders have a built-in water filter that strains pollutants out of your water, giving you the cleanest brew possible. If you don't already have a water filter on your home tap, a machine with this feature is probably for you.

Thermal carafe

Standard glass carafes tend to keep your coffee warm for no more than 20 minutes. A thermal carafe is made from vacuum-sealed stainless steel. Although you can't see how much coffee is inside, it keeps the brew warm for up to an hour. However, they aren't dishwasher-safe, which can be inconvenient for some.

Price

Most coffee makers with grinders cost between $70 and $650. For around $70, coffee makers with grinders are basic drip models with blade grinders made mostly from plastic. For $300, you can get a decent burr grinder machine, perhaps with a thermal carafe. For $650, coffee makers with grinders are premium espresso machines with a full range of extra features.

FAQ

Q. Will my coffee maker with grinder include a warranty?

A. Probably. Although manufacturers have different terms for their warranties, most coffee makers with grinders offer between one and four years of coverage for manufacturer defects.

Q. Is a burr grinder really worth the extra cost over a blade grinder?

A. That depends on how particular you are about your coffee. Burr grinders offer a more consistent grind, which is generally associated with better tasting coffee. However, blade grinders still produce a pleasing enough taste for most coffee drinkers.

Coffee makers with grinders we recommend

Best of the best: Breville's Barista Express Espresso Machine

Our take: Be your own personal barista with this impressive piece of machinery.

What we like: Highly customizable settings.

What we dislike: Plastic components aren't as durable as a commercial-grade machine.

Best bang for your buck: Cuisinart's Grind and Brew Coffeemaker

Our take: A dependable machine for daily use.

What we like: Auto shut-off, 24 hour pre-programming. Reusable filter.

What we dislike: Blade grinder not as good as a burr grinder.

Choice 3: Viante's Mini Grind and Brew Coffee Maker

Our take: Compact grinder and brewer for delicious coffee every time.

What we like: Whole bean and grounds compatible. Compact design. Doesn't leave behind any sediment.

What we dislike: Only brews two cups at once.

