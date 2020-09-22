The best coffee grinder of 2020

Besides an effective coffee maker, a coffee grinder is an essential piece of equipment if you want to make a barista-quality cup of joe at home.

Using freshly ground beans for your coffee delivers a richer flavor and aroma, so choose a grinder that makes it quick and easy to grind your beans every morning. You can pick from manual or electric models, depending on your budget and coffee preferences.

To help you get up to date on the latest developments in coffee grinders, we've taken a fresh look at product trends and highlighted two new grinder options for your consideration, as well as an old favorite that has made repeat appearances on our list.

Best coffee grinders of 2020

1. KitchenAid's Burr Grinder: A newcomer to our list, this easy-to-use grinder comes apart for quick cleaning and is a definite hit with coffee connoisseurs.

2. KitchenAid's Blade Coffee Grinder: A simple, effective blade grinder that provides consistent, even results. This model has appeared on our short list before because of its high reliability.

3. Capresso's Infinity Burr Grinder: An expensive grinder with plenty of impressive features but a smaller capacity. This is another new entry to our list, but we love its compact design that's perfect for small kitchens.

For full reviews of these products, scroll to the bottom.

What you need to know before buying a coffee grinder

The first decision to make when buying a coffee grinder is whether you want a manual or electric model. While electric models are typically pricier, they're easier and more convenient to use. A manual grinder takes much longer to grind a batch of beans, which can pose an issue if you're hosting a dinner party or holiday dinner and need to make coffee for a large group. The grounds usually aren't consistent, and you may have trouble getting a fine grind manually.

You also have to decide whether you prefer a blade grinder or a burr grinder. Blade grinders feature a spinning blade that grinds the beans, while burr grinders have two perforated discs that the beans are trapped between for grinding. Burr grinders offer much more precision than blade models, so you can get the grounds as fine or as coarse as you need. Their results are usually much more consistent, and they don't generate as much heat, maintaining the coffee's flavor. A burr grinder is quieter than a blade model and typically has a larger capacity.

Blade grinders are generally more affordable, so they work well for those on a budget. They also have a smaller footprint on your countertop, which makes them ideal for a small kitchen.

It helps to choose a coffee grinder that comes apart easily and features dishwasher-safe components for easier cleaning. Some models have a built-in timer, so you can turn the grinder on and leave it to finish by itself without ruining your grind.

You can pay $20 to $25 for a basic blade grinder. If you prefer a burr grinder, you typically spend at least $45. For a high-end model burr model with ceramic rather than steel burrs and plenty of extra features, you can pay as much as $90 to $150.

FAQ

Q. Why should I grind my own coffee?

A. Coffee starts to lose its natural oils and flavor through oxidation when exposed to the air. Pre-ground coffee is particularly vulnerable because there's a greater surface area exposed to the air, so it can lose its freshness and flavor more quickly. Grinding coffee right before you brew it ensures the best-tasting coffee.

Q. How do I choose a grind size?

A. The best grind size usually depends on the type of coffee machine you have. For a drip coffee maker with flat bottom filters, you want a medium grind. For drip machines with a cone filter, opt for a fine grind. An espresso machine calls for an extra-fine grind, while a French press or percolator requires a coarse grind.

In-depth reviews for best coffee grinders

Best of the best: KitchenAid's Burr Grinder

What we like: Offers 15 grind settings. Hopper and grind jar can hold 7 ounces. Streamlined design works well with modern décor.

What we dislike: Requires weekly cleaning for the best performance.

Best bang for your buck: KitchenAid's Blade Coffee Grinder

What we like: Operation is extremely user-friendly. Grinding bowl lifts out easily for cleaning. Features a clear lid on the bowl to allow you to monitor the grind texture.

What we dislike: Only offers a single grind setting for somewhat inconsistent results.

Choice 3: Capresso's Infinity Burr Grinder

What we like: Operation is extremely quiet. Features an 8.8-ounce grinding container. Compact design fits well in a smaller kitchen.

What we dislike: Only has a 4-ounce capacity.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.