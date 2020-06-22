The best coffee container

Of the many steps that go into enjoying a flavorful, delicious cup of coffee at home, arguably the most important is keeping beans fresh. Once a bag of newly roasted beans is opened, freshness is threatened as oxidation begins. A coffee container helps slow down the process and keeps the coffee away from light, heat, and moisture that cause it to oxidize and stale.

To learn more about coffee containers, keep reading our buying guide, which has all you need to find the right choice for you. Our top pick, the popular Coffee Gator Coffee Canister, holds 22 ounces of beans and features a carbon dioxide release valve and freshness tracker.

Considerations when choosing coffee containers

Size

As containers come in various sizes and shapes, think about how much coffee you store at a time and how much space you have available (likely on a countertop) for a container. Most often, coffee beans come in 16-ounce bags, so you don't need anything bigger. Concerning grounds, they take up less space than beans of the same weight. However, don't store more than you consume in one to two weeks' time.

Seal

Higher-quality coffee containers feature one of two types of seals to preserve freshness:

Vacuum: These popular options remove air from the container so the coffee doesn't oxidize. Most beans are packaged with vacuum seals.

Valve: The valve option tends to be superior as it continues to remove carbon dioxide created by the beans from within the container over time. Valves do this without letting any oxygen back in. This option usually costs more.

Material

Of the various materials used for coffee containers, stainless steel is the most effective at preventing oxygen from getting in. Ceramic options are effective as well, particularly at keeping light and heat from getting to the beans. While some containers may be made of plastic and are less expensive as a result, they're not ideal for protecting beans and may absorb oils over time. Glass options are adequate as long as they provide a proper seal and stay out of the sunlight.

Aesthetic

Some coffee containers may blend functionality with aesthetics to create something that looks good in your kitchen while storing beans. However, these items focus on décor and design and don't include valves, so you're sacrificing some freshness for its look.

Features

Freshness tracker

Some containers allow you to mark or tally the date your beans are opened so you have an idea of how long they'll stay fresh. This may be a convenient feature, but it's also something you can do on your own with an erasable marker or a pen and paper.

UV protection

Glass containers are lovely to show off beans, but they become far more functional if they possess UV protection. This means you can keep the jar out in light without fear of the beans oxidizing as quickly.

Multiuse

If you purchase a container that prevents light, heat, moisture, and oxygen from entering, it'll do well to preserve more than coffee. Your selection may also be appropriate for keeping loose leaf tea as well as some grains and beans, should you so choose.

Price

Most quality coffee containers are ceramic or stainless steel options and cost between $20 and $30. They typically feature a vacuum seal. For a bit more money, you can find containers with valves, which are the most effective at keeping coffee fresh.

FAQ

Q. What are some ways to keep my beans fresh longer?

A. Avoid grinding the beans until you're ready to enjoy a cup; grinding increases the surface area of the coffee and thus increases oxidation. Do not store beans or grounds in the fridge or freezer to delay oxidation as they will lose flavor. Note that dark roast beans oxidize more quickly than lighter roasts.

Q. How can I tell if my beans have gone stale?

A. Fresh coffee beans are generally oily and glossy -- stale coffee loses those traits. You can also smell or taste your beans to check their freshness. If they lack aroma or flavor, they've likely missed their window.

Coffee containers we recommend

Best of the best: Coffee Gator's Coffee Canister

Our take: Popular, high-end option for coffee lovers to maximize freshness and flavor.

What we like: Large containers hold 22 ounces of beans; small and medium options available, too. Includes carbon dioxide release valve and freshness tracker. Durable stainless steel.

What we dislike: Expensive.

Best bang for your buck: Tightpac America's Coffeevac Container

Our take: Inexpensive yet elegant coffee container featuring a valve seal for freshness.

What we like: Slender design holds one standard bag of beans. Comes in a variety of colors with the choice of a clear container. Valve allows gas to escape. Solid price.

What we dislike: Some concerns about the seal. Clear option not as practical and more for aesthetics.

Choice 3: DII's 3-Piece Vintage Ceramic Jar Set

Our take: Gorgeous farmhouse style set of three ceramic jars.

What we like: Vintage set featuring coffee, tea, and sugar containers. Offered in three colors. Boasts airtight seal.

What we dislike: Not the best for prolonging and preserving freshness.

