The best cod liver oil of 2020

For years, cod liver oil has been touted as a healthy, nutritious supplement because of its benefits, including lowering blood pressure and reducing the risk of heart disease.

Like other fish oils, it's high in vitamins A and D, which many people don't get enough of in their diet alone. It also provides omega-3 fatty acids that can help prevent a variety of diseases and health issues and even aid in pain management.

To make sure you're up on the latest news and options, we've taken a fresh look at cod liver oil product trends and highlighted a brand-new, great-tasting formula as well as two returning favorites for your consideration.

Best cod liver oils of 2020

1. Nordic Naturals' Arctic Cod Liver Oil: An excellent cod liver oil option if you want a pure formula without any additives, this one has topped our short list for years.

2. NOW Foods' Cod Liver Oil: A budget-friendly cod liver supplement that provides many of the same benefits as higher-end formulas. This is another returning favorite on our list.

3. Garden of Life's Olde World Icelandic Cod Liver Oil: An omega-3-rich cod liver oil that doesn't have any fishy flavor. This formula is a newcomer to our short list but stands out for its unique flavor.

What you need to know before buying cod liver oil

Most cod liver oil in supplements comes from the liver of Atlantic cod fish. Like other fish oils, it offers two omega-3 fatty acids with plenty of health benefits: eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). Most of us don't get enough of these healthy fats in our diet, which can help reduce inflammation, boost heart health, lower blood pressure, ease joint pain, and improve mental health.

Cod liver oil can also offer up to 90% of the recommended daily allowance of vitamin A, which helps support vision health and hormone production. Further, it's a potent source of vitamin D, a key nutrient for bone and immune system health. Taking vitamin A and vitamin D together -- and in combination with omega-3 fatty acids -- is often more effective, because it helps the vitamins absorb more easily.

If you want to get the health benefits of cod liver oil, you can choose between a couple of forms. Liquid cod liver oil is the classic option and comes in a bottle. It can be mixed into a flavored beverage like a smoothie to help mask its fishy flavor. Liquid cod liver oil requires refrigeration once it's opened, but it usually offers more vitamins A and D and a higher percentage of DHA and EPA. You can also find cod liver oil softgels, which allows you to take the oil without having to deal with a strong fishy flavor. Softgels don't have to be stored in the fridge, either.

Anyone worried about the taste of cod liver oil (even softgels can sometimes have a fishy aftertaste) should look into flavored options. Manufacturers add mint, lemon, orange, and other flavors to mask the cod liver oil taste and make it more palatable. Look for a formula that uses natural flavor extracts.

It's a good idea to look into where the cod used for the oil comes from. Wild-caught fish usually contain more omega-3 fatty acids than farm-raised, so oils that use wild fish are generally more nutritious. Check the label for third-party testing confirmation that the formula doesn't contain any mercury or other toxins.

Liquid cod fish oil usually costs more than softgels; you can pay between $20 and $40 for a bottle with 8 to 17 ounces. Softgels generally cost between $10 and $40, depending on the size of the container.

FAQ

Q. Is there a way to make cod liver oil taste better?

A. Most people mix cod liver oil with other flavored liquids like juice, smoothies, or lemon water. You can also mix it with foods like yogurt, applesauce, or even oatmeal.

Q. Are there side effects to taking cod liver oil?

A. Always consult your doctor before adding a new supplement to your diet. Cod liver oil is usually safe to take, though it can cause heartburn, burping, bad breath, and nausea. If you're pregnant, breastfeeding, taking high blood pressure medication, or have diabetes, it's especially important to ask a healthcare professional.

In-depth reviews for best cod liver oils

Best of the best: Nordic Naturals' Arctic Cod Liver Oil

What we like: A single teaspoon offers over 1,000 milligrams of omega-3 fatty acids. Features oil from wild-caught cod that's sustainably fished. Flavored with orange to prevent a fishy taste.

What we dislike: More expensive than other oils.

Best bang for your buck: NOW Foods' Cod Liver Oil

What we like: Softgels are easy to swallow. Doesn't have any aftertaste. A serving offers 60 milligrams of DHA and 45 milligrams of EPA.

What we dislike: Doesn't provide as many omega-3s as other formulas and includes some synthetic vitamins.

Choice 3: Garden of Life's Olde World Icelandic Cod Liver Oil

What we like: Provides 750 milligrams of omega-3s. Has a unique, natural lemon-mint flavor. Doesn't have a fishy taste. Contains no synthetic vitamins.

What we dislike: Doesn't have as many omega-3 fatty acids as other brands.

