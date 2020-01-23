The best coaster

Coasters might not be the most exciting of items, but they're essential for preventing ring marks caused by drinking glasses and mugs and can help prolong the life of your furniture by keeping it in good condition.

When you're searching for the best coasters, the whole process can seem baffling. This guide tells you all you need to know to pick the right coasters for you. Barvivo's Drink Coasters are our favorite option. While they might be fairly basic, they're everything you could need from a coaster.

Considerations when choosing coasters

Material

Coasters are available in a huge range of materials from marble to woven straw. Following are some of the most common:

Silicone is a popular choice thanks to being inexpensive, flexible, and easy to clean. Rubber and plastic coasters have similar advantages.

Slate coasters are solid (though can chip if dropped) and have an attractive vintage look but can be tricky to clean.

Sandstone coasters look good and are naturally absorbent, but they are relatively fragile.

Wood and bamboo coasters have a classic appearance that goes with many decorative styles but can warp or crack when spilled on too regularly.

Size

As a rule, you should choose coasters that are large enough to accommodate your mugs or glasses with the largest diameter. Then it follows that all your others will fit. If in doubt, measure your largest drinkware and compare it to the listed size of any coasters you're considering.

Decorative style

Not all coasters work with all decorative styles. For instance, marble coasters might look perfect in an opulent, lavishly-decorated home but would probably seem out of place in a room decorated in a shabby chic or clean, minimalist style. If you're planning to redecorate soon or tend to change decorative styles regularly, opt for fairly neutral coasters that will look good with a range of décors.

Features

Feet or backing

Depending on the material, a coaster may need a nonslip backing or feet to prevent sliding.

Shape

Since most mugs and glasses are round, it follows that most coasters are round, too. However, square coasters are also fairly common. You can find other shapes, such as hexagons and hearts, but they're less widely available.

Holder

Many coaster sets include a holder to which you can return the coasters when not in use.

Price

Most coasters come in sets of four to eight and usually cost between $10 and $30 for the set. However, if you choose coasters from a designer homeware brand, a set could cost $150 and up.

FAQ

Q. Where should I use coasters?

A. There are many places in the house where you may choose to use coasters. They're useful on the kitchen table or dining table, especially if you don't use a tablecloth, so you can safely set down whatever drink you're having with a meal. Coasters are essential in the living room or family room, either on the coffee table or side tables, since you're likely to drink hot beverages or soft drinks in these rooms. You might also want to use coasters on your bedside table. Basically, coasters are useful in any room where you might put a drink down on a piece of furniture.

Q. Will I need to clean my coasters?

A. What with drips and condensation, your coasters will get dirty and need to be cleaned. While a small handful of coasters are dishwasher-safe, most either need to be washed by hand or simply wiped clean with a damp cloth. The best idea is to check the packaging for cleaning instructions.

Coasters we recommend

Best of the best: Barvivo's Drink Coasters

Our take: These simple silicone coasters perform well and are neutral enough to suit all decorative styles.

What we like: Flexible silicone material is versatile and easy to wipe clean. A range of colors to choose from. Rim catches pooled condensation and drips.

What we dislike: Nonabsorbent so you must be careful not to spill any collected liquid when you move them for cleaning.

Best bang for your buck: Lipper International's Bamboo Wood Round Coasters

Our take: This set of six bamboo coasters and matching holder offers exceptional value for money.

What we like: Bamboo is an eco-friendly/renewable material that looks great, too. Grooves catch condensation and stop glasses from slipping.

What we dislike: Can warp if they get too wet so be sure to dry after any spillage.

Choice 3: Thirstystone's Natural Sandstone Coasters

Our take: Made from natural sandstone, each coaster has a slightly different appearance, making every one unique.

What we like: These coasters look extremely stylish and are a nice alternative to slate. Sandstone is naturally absorbent to catch drips and condensation.

What we dislike: Fairly fragile, so may break if dropped.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.