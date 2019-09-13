The best Coach bag

Coach bags are known for their classy construction, timeless style, and iconic logo. These ever-popular handbags are a staple accessory for many people. For some young women, buying or receiving your first Coach bag is considered a rite of passage.

Coach consistently delivers a striking balance of classic and on-trend styles with their bags, and they're not afraid to get edgy with some designs. In fact, with so many sizes and colors to choose from, it's not a stretch to say that there's a Coach bag for everyone. Minimalists, fashionistas, and purse aficionados all agree: if there's one bag to have in your collection, it's a Coach product.

Keep reading our Coach bag buying guide to choose one that best matches your style. Our top pick, the Coach Reversible Signature Tote, features versatility and a spacious design that are unparalleled.

Considerations when choosing Coach bags

Styles

Crossbody: These bags have a single strap that is usually adjustable with a buckle. They look like messenger bags, envelopes, or small versions of larger Coach bags.

Satchel: This catch-all term refers to several Coach styles that have some structure and include zippers and multiple compartments. They often look like mini suitcases and stand up on their own.

Tote: These bags usually have a large main compartment with no real zipper or closure and are similar to beach bags. They are usually midsized, large, or oversized.

Size

Small Coach bags will hold the bare essentials, including your phone, keys, and a few other items. These are ideal for minimalists or if you're traveling and don't need to carry much on you.

Midsize Coach bags are the most popular, as they're often preferred for everyday use. These go-to styles hold the essentials, as well as small makeup bags, e-readers, or snacks.

Large Coach bags often have compartments big enough to accommodate folders, notebooks, and even some small laptops. They're perfect for professionals who want to consolidate their purse and work bag into a single classy tote.

Textiles

Coach bags are made of leather, PVC vinyl, and canvas. Leather bags come in a variety of grains and finishes and can be heavy when filled. PVC vinyl is lightweight and more flexible than leather. Canvas bags are made with premium fabric blends and, depending on their style, can be heavy or bulky.

Carry design

Coach bags are usually available in three main carry designs. Some bags have double straps or crossbody straps, whereas others have reinforced handles to grip or slip over your wrist.

Logo style

One-dimensional: Some Coach bags feature a stamped Coach logo, particularly PVC styles. Leather Coach bags sometimes have embossed logos for a simpler, discrete look.

Plate style: Coach bags with plate-style logos come in either silver or gold. This premium feature tends to drive up the price.

Iconic "C" print: Coach also features its iconic "C" print in some of its textile styles, including leather, canvas, and PVC. Even when the print is present, one of the above logo styles is still included on the bag.

Features

Compartments

Coach bags have different levels of organization by way of compartments. The average style has two or three main compartments and occasionally, a few smaller ones. There are also dump bag and tote styles that consist of one large compartment.

Carry versatility

Your Coach bag could have two or more carry styles that you can choose from depending on your preference or current needs. For example, many smaller Coach bags have removable crossbody straps that also allow you to carry them as a clutch.

Coach bag prices

Coach bags range in price between $90 and $500. At the low end of the range, expect either small bags or those made with leather alternatives, such as canvas or PVC. More expensive Coach bags are often unique, on-trend styles made of high-quality leather.

FAQ

Q. Why do some Coach bags have little metal feet on their bases?

A. Besides being a decorative embellishment, they create an even base for the bottom of your bag. The contents of your bag could throw the center of gravity off. With metal feet stabilizing it, the bag stays upright.

Q. Does the size of the Coach bag affect its price?

A. Not always. Price is based on a combination of materials, construction, lining, and style. Sometimes a smaller leather Coach bag will cost significantly more than a midsize PVC Coach bag.

Coach bags we recommend

Best of the best: Coach Reversible Signature Tote

Our take: Enjoy the versatility of two designs or colors with quality construction at an incredible value.

What we like: Besides being reversible, it comes with a matching wristlet. Made of water-resistant PVC material, it's lighter than Coach's other leather bags.

What we dislike: There isn't much offered in the way of organization, as there's only one major compartment.

Best bang for your buck: Coach Signature File Crossbody Bag

Our take: A budget-friendly Coach bag with an ultra-practical design. It's lightweight, refined, and comfortable to carry.

What we like: Simple, straightforward compartment divisions make for an organized bag. Available in over 10 colors, so you can opt for neutral or on-trend prints and colors.

What we dislike: Could be a bit heavier than expected given the compact size. Some questions about authenticity and construction were raised by buyers.

Choice 3: Coach Signature Sierra Satchel

Our take: Features the structured design and upper-class look that Coach is known for.

What we like: Carry this bag with handles or on a crossbody strap. A rigid and unique shape makes it a classy addition to a professional outfit.

What we dislike: Despite its high-end silhouette, it's not made of leather. Some consumers felt the size and shape were awkward for carrying their items.

