The best clumping cat litter

With responsible cat ownership comes great responsibility, especially when it comes to waste management. Traditional clay-based cat litters do an acceptable job of containing odors, but they do not absorb urine very well. Alternative litter products, such as those made from corn by-products, may be more organic, but they aren't always the best in terms of odor control. Many owners now turn to clumping cat litters to meet their cat's biological needs.

Clumping litter is essentially a clay-based material that has been engineered to be more absorbent and odor-trapping. When urine contacts clumping litter, the result is a firm ball of clay that is easily scooped out of the dry litter surrounding it. Solid waste is also absorbed by clumping litter, and the odors are contained in the box. In general, clumping litters tend to last longer between complete changes than non-clumping varieties.

If you are a cat owner looking for an upgrade from traditional clay litter, consider our short list of clumping cat litters. At the top of that list is the World's Best Cat Litter, Clumping Litter Formula, a premium all-natural product that creates minimal dust and reduces tracking.

Considerations when choosing clumping cat litter

Ingredients

There are essentially two classifications when it comes to cat litter: Clay or natural. Many non-clumping or clumping litters found on store shelves are made from a blend of clays, especially bentonite clay, which is naturally absorbent in the presence of liquids. One concern with clay clumping litter is its lack of biodegradability. And while clay litters are generally less expensive than natural litters, they can generate a significant amount of dust.

Some owners prefer natural litters, which can be made from wheat, corn, pine or grass seed. Many of these natural litters have the ability to clump, and they are also effective at containing odors. Natural litters can be more expensive than clay brands, however, and may not be readily available in standard grocery stores.

Consistency

Cats can be very particular when it comes to the content of their litter boxes, and owners who switch to a new clumping litter should understand this. The texture of clumping litter can range from fine sand to coarse pellets, and different cats respond in different ways. Finely textured litter is less likely to irritate a cat's sensitive paws. A coarser pellet-like litter is less likely to get trapped in the cat's paws, and also less likely to be tracked once the cat has completed its business. A sudden switch between the two textures can be jarring for cats, so owners may want to consider adding the new litter in stages or finding a different brand that matches the cat's original preference.

Odor control

A litter box must remain exposed to the air until proper scooping or disposal can happen. The better clumping cat litters absorb urine and feces almost immediately, which helps reduce the odor level. Some brands add special crystals which add a chemical deodorizer when activated by a deposit. Natural cat litters often rely on starches or other by-products to trap odors and form clumps, but they may not be quite as effective as clay litters with additional deodorizers.

Ease of use

For many owners, the packaging of clumping cat litter is a major concern. It is not unusual to find extremely large bags of inexpensive litter on store shelves. Bags may be the most cost-effective style of packaging, but they're not always easy to dispense. Some litters are sold in plastic jugs, which are ergonomically designed with pouring spouts and handles. These jugs are easier to handle, but the total amount of product may be limited.

Some clumping litters are packaged in environmentally friendly boxes, although the actual litter may be contained in a plastic inner bag. These boxes are often easier to store, and the inner liner is protected from tears or scratches.

Price

Clumping cat litter may cost a little more than non-clumping clay brands, but it is not prohibitively expensive. A standard 20-pound bag of everyday clay litter will cost between $10 abd $20, while natural brands or clay litters with deodorizers should cost between $20 and $25. Higher-end natural or flushable clay specialty brands are in the $25 to $30 range, with bulk sizes costing even more.

FAQ

Q. I currently use a non-clumping clay litter. What advantages would a clumping litter offer?

A. One major advantage with clumping litter is the separation of urine from solid waste. The litter is much more absorbent, so it will trap liquids inside the clumps. Clumping litters do not need to be changed out quite as often as non-clumping brands, too.

Q. Are clumping litters safe for my toilet and sewage system?

A. It depends on the brand. Many clumping litters are promoted as safe for flushing, but this may not apply to low-flow toilets. The water does not flow fast enough to remove all of the litter, and it can build up over time. When in doubt, use other methods besides flushing to dispose of soiled cat litter.

Clumping cat litter we recommend

Best of the best: World's Best Cat Litter, Clumping Litter Formula

Our take: This super-absorbent clumping litter may be more expensive, but it addresses almost all issues cat owners have with traditional litter.

What we like: All-natural ingredients, does not contain silica dust. Exceptional odor control. Extremely absorbent, traps urine almost instantly. Minimal tracking reported.

What we dislike: Can generate dust while dispensing. On the expensive side for disposable cat litter.

Best bang for your buck: Fresh Step's Multi-Cat with Febreze Freshness, Clumping Cat Litter by Fresh Step

Our take: If odor control is a major concern, this affordable litter with Febreze is definitely one to consider. We also like the convenient packaging.

What we like: Contains Febreze as a deodorizer. Litter texture is very fine, easy on cat's paws. Packaged in smaller bags for single-cat families.

What we dislike: Wet litter can adhere to box when level is low. Generates a significant amount of dust.

Choice 3: Dr. Elsey's Ultra Unscented Clumping Cat Litter

Our take: Solid clump formation is this brand's strong suit, and one bag should last two months in a single-cat household.

What we like: Clumps are extremely firm, easy to scoop. Larger grains generate less dust. Naturally deodorizes, no chemical fragrances.

What we dislike: Formula is not flushable. Noticeable tracking reported.

Michael Pollick is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.