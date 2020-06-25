Best clothes for summer 2020 — from loungewear to work clothes

Summer is finally here, and it's time to take a look at your hot weather wardrobe.

Whether you're looking for something light and cool to wear while working from home, something for your morning run, or something fun to wear during weekend trips to the park, we've got you covered.

From shorts to tank tops to summer dresses to chinos, these trendy options will suit any summer occasion.

Check out this round-up of our favorite summer finds for every occasion.

For women

The Denim Shorts: $58 at Everlane

Jean shorts are a summer staple for a reason. They're comfortable and easy to wear with almost anything. We like this version from Everlane because it sits on the hips and is made of sturdy denim fabric.

The Organic Cotton Cutaway Tank: $18 at Everlane

If you're anything like us, there are some summer staples you need to refresh every year, and a simple white tank is definitely one of those items. Rather than donning last year's much-loved and slightly stained tee, we're opting for this fresh take on the cutaway tank from Everlane.

The Split-Neck Puff-Sleeve Air Shirt: $48 at Everlane

While the white t-shirt is a classic, it is not exactly business attire. On the days that you're jumping on a few conference calls or meeting friends or coworkers in real life, we'd suggest this puff-sleeve shirt from Everlane. It's simple, yet sophisticated enough to elevate the typical business casual look.

The "Party of One" Tank Dress: $45 at Everlane

Even while working from home, the best summer workwear is often an easy-to-throw-on dress. The hem of this shift dress should hit in the middle of the thigh and it's a great option for working from home or for weekend outings with family or close friends. Looking for something with sleeves? Everlane also makes a short-sleeve version of this dress.

Madewell Denim Jacket: $118 at Nordstrom

The denim jacket is a summer staple, and you can't go wrong with Madewell's classic design. We love this jacket for its durability and versatility. Madewell's denim jackets last forever and rarely go out of style.

Frame Le Color Skinny Jeans: $184 at Nordstrom

White jeans are a classic summer staple and for good reason. They look great paired with a bright printed top and statement earrings or paired with creams and whites for a more elegant look. We love this pair of stretchy white jeans because it runs true to size.

Lyza Flip Flop: $26.90 at Nordstrom (was $44.95)

Want to dip your toe into the tie-dye trend but don't know how? Check out these 40 percent discounted square-toe flip-flops from Dolce Vita. The yellow and pink tie-dye will give you a pop of fun while still looking great with a more classic look, like jeans and a white t-shirt.

Girlfriend Collective High Waist Bike Shorts: $48 at Nordstrom

These summer bike shorts are the exercise bottoms of choice. This pair from Girlfriend Collective comes in a variety of fun and classic colors. While most wearers say these shorts run true to size, some say the tight top seam has forced them to size up.

Zella Strength Performance T-Shirt: $29 at Nordstrom

This lightweight exercise top from Zella boasts a relaxed fit and is made from a moisture-wicking material. Wearers like that this top is long enough to cover the midsection and runs true to size.

For men

The Chore Jacket: $78 at Everlane

On those cool summer evenings, it's nice to have a jacket that goes with everything. We love this chore jacket because it's made of a high-quality cotton that feels sturdy but is not thick enough to make you overheat. This jacket comes in navy, dark green, and tan.

The Organic Cotton Crew: $18 at Everlane

A cotton crew is a summer wardrobe staple. It can easily be paired with a pair of jeans and a chore jacket for an evening look or a pair of chino shorts for an everyday look.

Bonobos Stretch Washed Chino 9-Inch Shorts: $78 at Nordstrom

Bonobos has become a trusted name in menswear and these chino shorts do not disappoint. We love that Bonobos makes these high-quality shorts in five flattering colors. Be aware that some wearers think these shorts run slightly small.

Topman Stretch Skinny Fit Chinos: $29.75 at Nordstrom (was $50)

These slim-cut chinos are an excellent option for summer because they're so versatile. Dress them down with a t-shirt or dress them up with a light summer sweater or a button-down and a jacket. If you're looking for a more traditional cut, check out this pair of chinos from Bonobos.

TravisMathew The Zinna Regular Fit Performance Polo: $84.95 at Nordstrom

We love this moisture-wicking golf polo for a day on the course or a day at your home office. This TravisMathew polo comes in four flattering colors and it's a great option for those who want something a little more laid back for the workweek.

Bonobos Slim Fit Poppy Print Shirt: $78 at Nordstrom

Another versatile option is this short-sleeve button-down from Bonobos. The poppy print is not too loud for work conference calls but is still fun enough to wear to a socially distant block party.

1901 Linen Slim Fit Shirt: $29.75 at Nordstrom (was $59.50)

For warm summer evenings, we'd suggest a lightweight linen button-down like this option from 1901. This slim-fit shirt is stylish, comfortable, and 50 percent off.

Under Armour MK1 Shorts: $34.99 at Backcountry

These Under Armour shorts are a great option for circuits, yoga, and lounging at home. Designed to hit just above the knees, these shorts are breathable and lightweight.

Vuori Strato Slim Fit Crewneck T-Shirt: $44 at Nordstrom

This moisture-wicking crewneck tee will keep you cool whether you're exercising in the sun or taking a virtual fitness class in your living room. While it tends to run slightly small, this shirt has a sporty, slim-cut look that makes it easy to wear.

