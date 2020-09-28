The best clothes steamer of 2020

Wrinkles are inevitable, even for clothes that are neatly hung or folded. While many people reach for the iron, a better option is a clothes steamer.

Clothes steamers are easy to set up and don't require a lengthy heating time or bulky ironing board. In fact, some clothes steamers even come with their own pole to hang garments on while you work on them. Other steamers are handheld, making them convenient for travel.

To keep you in the loop about clothes steamers, we're taking a closer look at trends in popular and new models this year. We're sharing three new picks, including two handheld models that are easy to operate.

Best clothes steamers of 2020

1. Jiffy's J-2000 Garment Steamer: This new arrival tops our short list for its convenient upright design and 90-minute continuous steam capability.

2. Conair's Turbo Extreme Handheld Fabric Steamer: We're including this budget-friendly pick for its quick heat-up, which takes less than 40 seconds.

3. Rowenta's DR8120 X-Cel Handheld Garment and Fabric Steamer: We're sharing this pick from much-loved brand Rowenta for its reliable delicate steam mode.

For full reviews of these clothes steamers, scroll to the bottom.

What you need to know before buying a clothes steamer

Clothes steamers work more quickly than irons. A clothes steamer can get wrinkles out of two or three garments in the same amount of time it takes to iron just one. They're also useful for steaming and sanitizing drapes, and you don't need to remove drapes from the rod because you can simply steam them as they hang.

There are two types of clothes steamers on the market: standing and handheld cleaners. Standing models have a base with a large water tank as well as a pole to hang garments. Because the tanks are quite large in these clothes steamers, they offer up to 90 minutes of continuous steaming. Handheld models have much smaller tanks, usually less than 10 ounces. They only offer up to 25 minutes of steam time; however, that is plenty of time to take care of a handful of garments.

Of course, buying the right clothes steamer boils down to assessing the features you need most. Quick-heating steamers are recommended if time is a concern. If you intend to steam a large volume of garments in a single sitting, it's best to invest in clothes steamers with a variety of steam temperatures. It's also important to consider the continuous steam time, which is affected by tank size as well as temperature settings. Most handheld steamers last for approximately 25 minutes, while standing steamers may last up to 90 minutes.

As far as price goes, simple handheld clothes steamers cost $30 and below, while more advanced designs with more settings run closer to $70. Standing clothes steamers cost $50 to $200, which mostly depends on tank capacity as well as variety in settings.

FAQ

Q. What's the difference between travel and handheld clothes steamers?

A. Travel clothes steamers are usually compact with smaller tanks. This makes them much lighter than regular handheld clothes steamers. A few travel steamers are battery-operated as well.

Q. How long does it take to steam a garment with a clothes steamer?

A. It takes around five minutes to fully steam a single piece, though once steaming is complete, the garment will be slightly damp. For the most part, it won't be saturated, and it will completely dry within 10 to 15 minutes.

In-depth reviews for best clothes steamers

Best of the best: Jiffy's J-2000 Garment Steamer

What we like: Pro-quality steamer lets you hang garments and steam them without struggling to hold them. Wider steam head covers large areas effortlessly, such as lapels or trouser legs. Great option for everyday use.

What we dislike: Must be cleaned on a regular basis to avoid scaling.

Best bang for your buck: Conair's Turbo Extreme Handheld Fabric Steamer

What we like: Equipped with aluminum plates for a crisp, professional finish. Has a creaser attachment to create sharp lines, such as pleats. Suitable for cleaning a variety of materials, including delicate ones.

What we dislike: It's fairly bulky and heavy, so despite its size, it's not best for travel use.

Choice 3: Rowenta's DR8120 X-Cel Handheld Garment and Fabric Steamer

What we like: Heats up in less than 40 seconds and runs for 10 minutes on turbo setting. Extra-long power cord lets you steam almost anywhere in a room. Tank is just under 7 ounces and is easy to remove and fill with the tap.

What we dislike: Feels heavy and somewhat cumbersome when the tank is filled to capacity.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.