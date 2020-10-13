The best cloth mask for kids

There's no doubt that masks help prevent the spread of viruses, but getting children to wear them can be challenging. Choosing the right cloth masks for kids is important, since children are more likely to wear comfortable, well-designed masks in fun colors and prints than ones that feel scratchy or slip down.

Read on for all the details you'll need to pick the best cloth masks for kids. We've also included some recommendations at the end, such as our top pick, the Easy@Home Cloth Mask with Filters, which is soft and easily adjusts for a snug fit.

Considerations when choosing cloth masks for kids

Materials

Cloth masks for kids are made from woven fabric materials, such as cotton or polyester. Masks made from natural fibers are more breathable, but this isn't necessarily a good thing when you're trying to prevent viruses getting through. We'd recommend prioritizing comfortable materials over other factors if your child is sensitive about textures. Cotton jersey feels exceptionally soft against the skin.

Layers

An effective cloth mask needs at least two layers, though three-layered masks are even more effective. The trouble is, the more layers, the more difficult the mask feels to breathe through, so if your child is struggling with wearing masks, a double-layer option is probably better. Better that your child reliably wears a double-layer mask than refuses to wear a triple-layer mask.

Filters

Some masks come with a pocket in which to insert a filter. This filter could be washable and reusable or single-use. The idea behind using a removable filter is that you can simply replace the filter once it has passed its prime, instead of replacing the whole mask.

Features

Nose wire

Nose wires are used to firmly contour the mask to the shape of the nose for a better fit. While nose wires aren't essential in masks for kids, they're great for children who wear glasses because less air can leak through the mask at the nose so their glasses are less likely to fog up.

Colors and patterns

Of course, the color or pattern of a mask doesn't make a difference to how effective it is, but the perfect print might encourage your child to wear a mask they'd otherwise be reluctant to put on. Kids' masks are available in a wide range of prints featuring everything from animals to aliens to rainbows.

Price

Cloth masks for kids can cost anywhere from $2 to $15 per mask, depending on how many you get to a pack (larger packs tend to reduce the cost per mask), the overall quality, and whether you get anything extra included, such as filters.

FAQ

Q. Where should my child be wearing a cloth mask?

A. In the event of a pandemic or epidemic, it's important that your child wears a cloth mask in indoor spaces, such as grocery stores or libraries, particularly when it isn't possible to keep a safe distance from others. Viruses don't spread as effectively outdoors, so mask-wearing isn't quite as critical, unless you know your child will be close to others.

Q. How often do I need to clean my child's cloth masks?

A. Cloth masks must be washed after each use in case they've captured any viruses, and simply to get rid of bacteria that will have built up. Even if the mask has only been worn for a short period, it still needs to go in the wash. This means that you can end up cycling through masks quite quickly, so we'd recommend having at least three to five on the go.

Cloth masks for kids we recommend

Best of the best: Easy@Home's Cloth Mask with Filters

Our take: An effective triple-layer mask, including four removable and washable filters.

What we like: Made from a soft, comfortable fabric. Adjustable ear loops for a better fit.

What we dislike: Some users find it hard to breathe through.

Best bang for your buck: ABG Accessories' Kids' Reusable Fabric Face Masks

Our take: An affordable set of three masks available in a range of fun designs that appeal to kids.

What we like: Soft stretchy ear loops for comfort. Double-layered. Feels soft against the skin. Breathable.

What we dislike: Some reports that the straps don't stretch enough for older children.

Choice 3: La Textilerie's Kids' Face Masks

Our take: These 100% cotton masks are comfortable to wear and come in packs of two.

What we like: Both maks feature unique designs, including space themes, fruits, and robots. Soft and comfortable to wear. Stretchy ear loops.

What we dislike: Masks can shrink in a hot wash.

