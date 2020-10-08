The best cloth face mask

One of the first critical items to disappear from store shelves during the Covid-19 pandemic were disposable medical-grade masks. What supplies remained were primarily reserved for medical professionals and first responders. However, the use of cloth face masks was strongly encouraged to reduce exposure to respiratory droplets capable of transmitting viruses, whether it was the flu, a common cold, or a coronavirus. Production of these cloth-based masks and face coverings soared to meet demand.

While cloth face masks may not offer the same level of protection as medical-grade N-95 masks, they will satisfy the requirements of local mask ordinances, as well as encourage other forms of social distancing. Surprisingly, many manufacturers have also introduced an element of fashion into the process, allowing users to create customized masks or choose from thousands of appealing graphics.

If you are looking for a comfortable and effective cloth mask, whether it is a neck gaiter, a bandana, or a mouth/nose covering, you'll want to consider our short list of promising contenders. Topping that list is the Kitsch Leopard Cotton Face Mask, a set of three comfortable and stylish masks that resist overheating during continuous wear.

Considerations when choosing cloth face masks

Construction material

One of the main concerns with any fabric is breathability, especially if it is to be used as a face covering. Cotton is considered by many to be an ideal material, because it is very breathable but not as porous as synthetics or wool knit can be. Cotton is also relatively thin, which means it doesn't add much weight or create uncomfortable heat retention. Face masks made from 100% cotton are also easy to sanitize and are often pre-shrunk.

Another popular fabric choice is silk, primarily because of its natural water-repelling qualities. Any expelled respiratory droplets will have a more difficult time penetrating a silk face mask or neck gaiter. Silk can be more expensive, however, and laundering could be a challenge.

Other popular cloth face mask materials include synthetics such as polyester or nylon. These fabrics can be less expensive than pure cotton, but breathability is often an issue. Some users may find synthetics to be coarser than natural fabrics. A cotton/spandex blend often addresses the issue of a proper fit without sacrificing breathability.

Filtration

Cloth face masks should offer at least two layers of protection between the wearer and the outside world. A single-layer face covering can easily become overwhelmed with respiratory droplets, making it very ineffective. Some face masks include a special pocket for additional filters, which could be as basic as coffee filters or facial tissues. Even the best cloth mask will not reach the 95% filtration standard of a medical grade N-95 mask, but a three-layer model with a customizable fit can come close.

Design and fit

Cloth face coverings are available in a number of different designs, each with their own pros and cons. A neck gaiter is a tube-shaped scarf worn around the neck for additional warmth, but can be extended to cover the mouth and nose. There have been some concerns about the effectiveness of neck gaiters against the coronavirus, since respiratory droplets can still enter through the open-top design.

Standard face masks should cover both the nose and mouth without significant effects on respiration. Ideally, the bottom of the mask should fit under the chin for additional coverage and security. Many manufacturers have developed a "one size fits most" philosophy, so some users with larger or fuller faces may have to do some comparison shopping for the best fit. Metal bands incorporated into the top of the mask can improve the fit around the nose. The ear pieces could incorporate elastic bands for additional comfort.

Price

The most basic cloth masks found on store shelves offer minimal protection against respiratory droplets, but they will satisfy local face-covering ordinances and are reusable. Expect to pay $1 to $3 for a single-layer mask. Most face masks made from cotton, silk or synthetic blends should cost between $3 and $10 each, and generally provide at least two layers of filtration. The most expensive masks offer three layers of filtration, provide a customizable fit, and often incorporate bold graphics and colors. These higher-end options will retail in the $10 to $20 range on average.

FAQ

Q. Can a cloth face mask stop coronavirus from entering my body?

A. No, a cloth face mask will not filter out any particle as small as a virus. The main function of a cloth mask is to contain larger respiratory droplets caused by coughing sneezing, singing, or speaking.

Q. Do I have to boil a cloth face mask to keep it sanitary?

A. Ordinary laundering in warm or hot water should be enough to destroy most contaminants on a cloth face mask. You do not have to boil the mask or use industrial-strength sterilizing agents. The CDC's website recommends putting them in the washing machine or washing them by hand with soap and the warmest water the fabric can stand. Dry in the dryer or in a sunny spot, and don't wear it till it is completely dry.

Cloth face masks we recommend

Best of the best: Kitsch's Leopard Cotton Face Mask

Our take: Having a set of three masks makes rotation and sanitation much easier, and the patterns are very fashionable.

What we like: Generous proportions, should fit most adults comfortably. Ear straps are adjustable. Lightweight material does not overheat easily. Available in three stylish patterns.

What we dislike: Not recommended for machine washing. Filtration is minimal.

Best bang for your buck: Bespoke's Adult Washable Printed Cloth Face Mask

Our take: The fit of this mask is completely adjustable, and the positive graphics have great appeal for wearers.

What we like: Filter and adjustable nose piece is incorporated. Extra-wide dimensions for fuller adult faces. Assortment of graphics to choose from. Can be machine washed.

What we dislike: Polyester outer layer not as breathable as a pure cotton mask.

Choice 3: Fedciory's Unisex Face/Neck Gaiter

Our take: These neck/face gaiters are ideal for those who need to switch protective modes frequently, such as a motorcycle neck scarf to a full face mask.

What we like: Converts quickly from a neck scarf configuration to a full face mask. Material is lightweight and breathable. Wide assortment of colors available. Package contains four neck/face gaiters.

What we dislike: No filter included. Some concerns about neck gaiter effectiveness.

