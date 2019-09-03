The best cloth diaper

Cloth diapers might seem like something your parents or grandparents used, rather than a choice for modern moms and dads. However, as many people are looking toward more eco-friendly options, cloth diapers are regaining popularity.

This quick guide will teach you all the basics you need to know to choose the best cloth diapers for your baby. Our top cloth diaper pick is Nora's Nursery Unisex Baby Cloth Pocket Diapers, a trendy monochrome set of seven diapers, seven inserts, and a wet bag.

Considerations when choosing cloth diapers

Cloth diaper varieties

The wide range of cloth diapers available can seem baffling at first, but once you wrap your head around the main varieties, choosing the right ones for you will be simpler.

Pocket diapers effectively are fitted waterproof diapers with no padding but with a pocket in the gusset. Slip an absorbent liner or two inside, and you have yourself a working diaper.

All-in-one diapers operate closest to how a disposable diaper does. All the absorbent lining is sewn in place, so you just need to snap them on and off.

All-in-two diapers consist of two parts -- a waterproof shell and a liner that snap in place inside. They are a little like pocket diapers but without the pockets.

Fitted diapers fit like all-in-ones but aren't waterproof. You can buy a waterproof diaper cover separately.

Flat diapers are more like the diapers of your grandparents' generation -- squares of material that need to be folded and pinned on your baby. These are by far the trickiest to use, but they are also the cheapest. They're best paired with waterproof covers.



Sizing

It's important that you choose the correct size of diaper for your baby. Many popular options are adjustable, so they can fit your baby from birth to toddlerhood. However, you can still find some specifically sized options.

Features

Color or print

While it's less important than functionality, it's natural to want to buy cute cloth diapers for your baby. They're available in all kinds of prints and solid colors.

Liners

Liners are designed to make cleaning your diapers easier, and they can help your baby feel more dry. You can find both flushable and reusable liners.

Price

Depending on the type and brand you choose, cloth diapers can cost anywhere from less than $5 to more than $30 per diaper. The majority of mid-range options cost between $10 and $15 per diaper.

FAQ

Q. Why should I use cloth diapers instead of disposables?

A. You might be wondering why you should go through all the effort of using cloth diapers instead of disposable ones. Perhaps the main factor for most parents who use cloth is the environment. About 20 billion disposable diapers are thrown in the trash each year, and that's just in America. Reusable diapers can see your child through from birth to potty training. They then should have enough life left in them to serve another couple of babies. Environmental issues aside, cloth diapers also save money, don't contain controversial chemicals, are less likely to cause diaper rash, and tend to leak less than disposables.

Q. Are cloth diapers difficult to clean?

A. Of course, cleaning cloth diapers takes more effort than simply throwing out a disposable. They're less tricky to clean than you might imagine. Wet diapers can go straight into the diaper pail ready for cleaning. Any solids can be cleaned in the toilet prior to going in the pail by holding them in the water produced when you flush.

Cloth diapers we recommend

Best of the best: Nora's Nursery Unisex Baby Cloth Pocket Diapers

Our take: Unisex doesn't need to equal pastel yellow, bold primaries, or jungle prints -- these black, white, and gray diapers are perfect for fashon-forward parents and perform excellently, too.

What we like: Diapers adjust to fit babies and toddlers between 10 and 35 pounds. The four-layer inserts are highly absorbent. Reliable design helps prevent leaks.

What we dislike: Won't fit the majority of newborns.

Best bang for your buck: ALVABABY Baby Cloth Diapers

Our take: This 18-piece set includes six diapers and a dozen inserts for an extremely reasonable price.

What we like: The extra inserts are perfect for when you want to double up or to use in other pocket diapers. Can fit babies as light as 6.6 pounds through 33-pound toddlers. Range of color and print options.

What we dislike: Some reports of leakage.

Choice 3: Thirsties Package Snap Duo Wrap Outdoor Adventure Collection

Our take: These diapers aren't the cheapest out there, but they come from a well-respected brand and feature adorable outdoor adventure prints.

What we like: Set includes five waterproof wraps that make great all-in-two diapers when paired with an insert. Wrap can be wiped clean between changes. Leg gussets prevent leaks.

What we dislike: You will need an internal fitted diaper or liners, too.

