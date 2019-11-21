The best clock radio

For those who don't enjoy being jolted awake by the ringing, beeping, or buzzing of a traditional alarm clock, a clock radio provides a more appealing option: music. Some modern clock radios also have features such as light cues to gently encourage you to roll out of bed.

While the snooze button may be the most appealing feature in any alarm clock, there are also a number of other features to consider. Clock radios can be convenient docking or charging stations for compatible devices, while more expensive models may feature sunrise simulators.

If you are in the market for a new clock radio, keep reading. At the top of our list is the Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock with Sunrise Simulation and Sunset Fading Night Light, a modern take on the clock radio that provides light cues along with all the usual alarm clock features.

Considerations when choosing clock radios

Construction and design

Clock radios come in a variety of styles to fit just about any bedroom's décor. Some models are deliberately minimalist, with a simple display and streamlined casing. Others may have design elements that create a nostalgic or modern look. When shopping for a clock radio, consider the size of the display and the unit's overall aesthetics to find one that suits your taste.

Alarm functions

Traditional alarm clocks typically feature a harsh electronic tone, while clock radios allow you to use a radio station of your choice as the alarm. Modern clock radios can be synced with smartphones or streaming devices for an even more customizable alarm. Some even have preset alarm tones that duplicate the sounds of nature, such as rainfall, ocean waves, or bird noises. Whatever alarm you choose, it is important that the sound or light cue is strong enough to wake you up effectively.

Power source and connectivity

Most clock radios use a standard household AC power source for the radio and the digital display. Some also have USB ports and a docking station for smart devices. One stress-saving feature is a back-up battery system in case of power failure. A clock radio without a battery back-up can lose all of its programmed information, including the time, alarm settings and radio station presets. And of course, there's the risk that you'll sleep in if the power goes out.

Features

Display

One of the most important features of a clock radio is the display. Many models use an oversized digital display that shows the current time, but some provide even more information, such as the temperature of the room. The level of illumination on some clock radios can be too high or too low for some people, however, so having a way to adjust the light level is helpful. There are some clock radios that project the time onto the ceiling or wall.

Sunrise simulators

Some people prefer more natural ways to start the waking process, and one solution is a sunrise simulator. A sunrise simulator contains a dimmable light programmed to duplicate a sunset or sunrise. It slowly dims at bedtime to encourage sleep, and then slowly brightens to encourage a gradual wake-up process.

Price

The difference between an entry-level clock radio and a high-end model is usually measured in features. A basic model for under $50 should offer an AM/FM radio tuner, a snooze function, and a digital display. Midrange clock radios with improved sound systems, docking stations, and sunrise simulators start at $50, with higher-end models costing over $75.

FAQ

Q. I hate being woken up by a loud, harsh alarm. Is there a less stressful alarm option?

A. Some clock radios have controls that gradually raise the volume of a radio station or alarm tone. Or you can opt for a model that features nature sounds as an alarm.

Q. I tend to hit the snooze button numerous times before finally waking up. Are there clock radios that will stop me from doing this?

A. Clock radios with dual alarms can help override the endless snooze-button cycle. Even if you snooze one alarm, the other one will still sound. Positioning the clock farther from the bed can also encourage a heavy sleeper to get up.

Clock radios we recommend

Best of the best: Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock with Sunrise Simulation and Sunset Fading Night Light

Our take: For those who seek a gentler way of falling asleep and waking up, this clock radio provides a gradual dimming and brightening element.

What we like: Includes multiple alarm options. Sunlight simulation is gentle but effective. Amber light is not harsh on your eyes. More brightness settings than other models.

What we dislike: Programming comes with a learning curve. No battery backup during power loss. Speakers are not high quality.

Best bang for your buck: Magnasonic's Projection Alarm Clock

Our take: Many sleepers enjoy seeing the current time projected on the ceiling throughout the night, along with a dual alarm system for partners.

What we like: Includes a dual alarm system for multiple people, along with a projected time display and indoor temperature reading. Headphone jack for private listening. Strong radio reception.

What we dislike: Digital display is exceptionally bright and could disturb some people. Difficult to program specific radio stations.

Choice 3: iHome's Alarm Clock FM Radio with Lightning iPhone Charging Dock Station

Our take: The iHome clock radio is ideal for iPhone owners who want a dedicated docking station and a streamlined array of programming options.

What we like: Display can be dimmed manually. High-quality radio and speakers. Easier to program than other models. Syncs correct time and date with docked smartphone.

What we dislike: The docking station is only compatible with iPhones, not Android phones or iPods. USB port is unreliable. Few additional alarm options.

