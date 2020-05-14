When you have sensitive skin, finding skincare and beauty products that won't irritate it can seem impossible. But Clinique is a brand with a mission to provide products that work for even the most sensitive faces. Their foundations are no exception. Clinique offers a comprehensive line of allergy-tested, non-acnegenic formulas, so you can find a perfect match, no matter your skin type. Best of all, you can choose the coverage and finish you prefer, because Clinique has such a wide array of foundation options.

Can't decide which formula is right for you? Our buying guide can help you find the best Clinique foundation for your skin type and makeup preferences. We've included a few specific foundation recommendations at the end, including our top choice, Even Better Glow, which has a flattering radiant finish and contains SPF15 to protect the skin from sun damage.

Considerations when choosing Clinique foundations

Skin type

When you're choosing a foundation, the most crucial thing to consider is your skin type. That's because a formula that will flatter oily skin won't work well on dry skin, and a foundation that's formulated to improve the look of dry skin can make oily skin look worse.

Fortunately, Clinique clearly indicates what skin type each of their foundations is best suited for. The main types that Clinique identifies are oily, combination, normal, and dry. Some formulas are suited for more than one skin type, such as a foundation for oily/combination skin or normal/dry skin. Choose a formula that's the best fit for your particular skin type to achieve the most flattering finish and longest wear time.

Non-acnegenic

If you have acne, you probably know how difficult it can be to find makeup and skincare products that won't trigger breakouts or make existing blemishes worse. Clinique foundations are formulated to be non-acnegenic, which means that they're less likely to cause or worsen acne than other foundations. To achieve this, Clinique's formulas don't contain oils, fragrances, or other harsh, pore-clogging ingredients.

Clinique foundations are:

Oil-free: The majority of acne sufferers have oily skin, and the excess oil can clog pores, trapping bacteria inside, which leads to acne. If a foundation is oil-free, it doesn't introduce any additional oil to the skin that can cause a breakout.

Fragrance-free: Fragrance can be extremely irritating for sensitive skin, which may trigger a breakout or other irritation.

Paraben-free: Parabens are used in makeup and other beauty products as preservatives. They can irritate the skin and may even cause other health issues, including disrupting hormones.

Phthalate-free: Phthalates are usually used as lubricants in makeup and other beauty products. But they can irritate the skin and may even cause reproductive issues.

Features

Formula

Clinique offers foundations in several different formulas: liquid, powder, cream, and stick.

Liquid foundation has a lotion-like texture and can work well for all skin types. It's a particularly good option for dry, mature, or normal skin. You can apply it with a brush, sponge, or clean fingers.

Powder foundation is similar to setting or finishing powder, but it's more pigmented to provide better coverage. It's available in both loose and pressed forms and works best for combination and oily skin. It travels well and can be applied with a brush or sponge.

Cream foundation has a thick texture that suits normal, dry, and mature skin well. It usually contains hydrating ingredients and has a radiant or glowy finish. You can apply it with a sponge or brush.

Stick foundation is foundation that comes in stick form. It's usually similar in texture to cream foundation, but you can apply it directly from the stick to your face. It works well for most skin types, though it's best suited for normal to dry skin.

Coverage

Foundation can vary in terms of how much coverage it provides. Clinique offers foundations in sheer, light, medium, and full coverage.

Sheer coverage usually just evens out your skin tone, while light coverage can even out your skin tone and cover some minor blemishes. Medium coverage foundation will cover most blemishes and imperfections, though you may need a concealer to hide particularly dark spots. Full coverage foundation is the most opaque, so it covers pretty much everything. It can look pretty heavy on the skin if not applied correctly, though.

Shade range

Finding the right shade of foundation is essential if you want your makeup to look natural. Clinique offers a wide range of shade options, but the exact number varies from formula to formula. The brand usually categorizes its shades in broader skin tone groupings, such as Very Fair, Moderately Fair, Medium, and Deep, so you can more easily choose a perfect match for your skin tone.

Wear time

Clinique foundations hold up well on the skin and are advertised as smudge-proof. You'll usually get between eight and 12 hours of wear, though Clinique claims some long-wearing formulas can last up to 24 hours.

Price

Clinique foundations cost between $29 and $40. You'll usually pay less for lightweight, sheer coverage formulas, while foundations that contain skincare ingredients fall on the higher end of the price range.

FAQ

Q. Where should I store a Clinique foundation?

A. Foundation can break down quickly if it's exposed to light and humidity. It's best to store it in a drawer or cabinet, but not in your bathroom. The heat and moisture from your shower can break down the foundation.

Q. What's the shelf life of a Clinique foundation?

A. Clinique uses the jar symbol with a number inside that many beauty brands do to provide a product's life span. The number inside the jar indicates how many months a product will last once it's opened. For example, a jar with a "12" inside it indicates that the product is good for a year. Check the packaging of your Clinique foundation for this symbol to determine its lifespan, as it can vary from formula to formula.

Clinique foundations we recommend

Best of the best: Clinique Even Better Glow

Our take: A sheer, lightweight foundation that features the same formula as Clinique's best-selling foundation but with a lovely, luminous finish.

What we like: Has a soft, natural look on the skin that still covers blemishes. Includes vitamins C and E, and is rated SPF15. Offers a fairly long wear time. Makes skin glow but doesn't leave it looking shiny.

What we dislike: Finding the right shade with only online swatches can be difficult.

Best bang for your buck: Clinique Superbalanced

Our take: A fragrance-free, allergy-tested foundation that works as well as some luxury makeup brands at a much more reasonable price point.

What we like: An excellent option for combination skin. Offers light but buildable coverage. Moisturizes the skin without clogging pores or making it shiny. Sweat- and humidity-resistant formula can wear for up to eight hours.

What we dislike: Can smudge on clothing.

Choice 3: Clinique Chubby in the Nude

Our take: A travel-friendly, creamy foundation whose pencil design makes it perfect for touch-ups.

What we like: Creamy texture blends easily. Coverage is buildable. Can double as a concealer. Can last all day even in hot, humid weather.

What we dislike: Not the best fit for oily skin.

