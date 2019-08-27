The best climbing machine

A climbing machine offers a full-body workout that you can do in the comfort of your own home. While these machines are typically found in gyms, there are many noncommercial models available. Though climbing machines are larger than other exercise machines like treadmills, some models may be foldable for compact storage. While most models have handlebars to engage your upper body, some smaller models may be step-only, which engage only your legs.

Our favorite is the MaxiClimber, which offers an excellent workout despite its small footprint and slim design. To learn more about the varieties of climbing machines available and their features, continue reading.

Considerations when choosing climbing machines

Climbing machines come in different styles that affect your workout and determine the size of the machine:

Step-only climbing machines are the least expensive option and have a smaller design without handlebars, exercising only your lower body. The size of these machines make them a good option for anyone with a small living space.

Vertical climbing machines use handlebars to allow you to exercise your arms, chest, and back in addition to your lower body. While the footprint may not be larger than a step-only climbing machine, these machines use considerably more vertical space but may be foldable for easy storage. Vertical compact climbing machines have a smaller footprint than foldable models. While these cannot be folded, they use less space without sacrificing stability.

Fully assembled climbing machines are the most expensive option and are most commonly found in gyms. If you're looking for a professional-quality machine that you won't need to disassemble or move around, these are a solid option.

Climbing machine features

The most durable (and sturdy) climbing machines are made primarily of steel, which is inflexible and heavy. Take note of the parts of a climbing machine and how they are connected. Machines with one solid frame are sturdier and less likely to break, while machines with joints may have weak points that could break down after years of use.

Some models may have adjustable steps that allow you to account for your height and leg length, which is useful for finding a comfortable setup and for allowing multiple people to use the machine.

You should also consider the overall size of the machine and how comfortably it will fit in your home. Don't forget to take vertical space into consideration as well.

Climbing machine prices

Climbing machines for $50 or less are usually step-only machines, which won't provide a workout as thorough as a larger machine. For $50 to $150 you can purchase compact and foldable climbing machines for an affordable full-body workout. Climbing machines for $150 to $300 are sturdy in design and are designed for heavy use.

FAQ

Q. What areas of the body do climbing machines focus on?

A. Depending on how much you're willing to spend, a climbing machine with handlebars can work out your arms, shoulders, chest, back, abdominals, glutes, hamstrings, and calves. Less expensive step-only climbing machines focus only on the lower body.

Q. Are climbing machines safe?

A. Any workout machine can potentially cause injury. The biggest risk with climbing machines is falling -- if the machine topples over, it could cause injury if it falls on top of you. To prevent this, look for a heavy model with a sturdy frame and only use a climbing machine on a perfectly level surface with little to no give.

Climbing machines we recommend

Best of the best: Maxi Climber Vertical Climber

Our take: This fan-favorite vertical climber offers a compact design that can still give you a full-body workout.

What we like: Assembly is straightforward and results in a sturdy design, so you can work out rigorously without fear of falling.

What we dislike: A few customers reported knee pain after using this vertical climber.

Best bang for your buck: Sunny Health & Fitness Folding Step Climber

Our take: Despite the low price, this is a reliable climbing machine that is easy to fold down.

What we like: The extremely compact size of this machine makes it a great option for those with limited space who want the benefit of a vertical climber. The two resistance levels offer two different workout experiences.

What we dislike: The smaller design doesn't work for those with larger frames.

Choice 3: Xiser Commercial Mini Stairmaster

Our take: If you're looking for a simple step climber, this is a well-constructed option that is easy to assemble and use.

What we like: The size of this model makes it one of the smallest climbing machines available. The construction is highly durable, and putting the machine together takes little time.

What we dislike: This is a more expensive option, especially considering that there are many less expensive vertical climbers that offer a full-body workout.

Peter McPherson is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.