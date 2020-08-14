If there's one thing everyone can agree on, it's that washing your face with the right products has a major impact on your complexion. Unfortunately, regular face soaps can be irritating or drying, which is why many people seek gentler, non-stripping alternatives.

Cleansing milk emerges as the premier irritation-free way of removing impurities and makeup. It gently dislodges dirt while keeping skin soft, supple, and hydrated. It can be used by all types of skin, but if you need a targeted formula, there are varieties for oily, combination, or sensitive.

To find the best cleansing milk for your face and learn more about this product's benefits, read our buying guide. We're providing a few recommendations at the end, including our favorite, Clarins' Cleansing Milk. It's a long-standing bestseller among consumers with dry or sensitive skin.

Considerations when choosing cleansing milks

Skin type

Like any skincare product, you'll have the most success if you choose a cleansing milk based on your skin type. Unless otherwise designated, most cleansing milks are best for regular or dry skin. Those with sensitive, oily, or acne-prone skin benefit from using targeted cleansing milks formulated to manage these skin conditions.

Application

Unlike facial soap, cleansing milk isn't water-activated. Instead, it's applied directly onto your face and neck and massaged in circulation motions. If you're wearing makeup, it loosens and dissolves it, and when you rinse it off, you're left with a fresh, clean face. Formulas with moisturizers may leave a light residue to keep your skin soft and supple throughout the day.

Cleansing milk ingredients

Water: The majority of cleansing milks are water-based, which is why water appears as one of the first ingredients on the labels. As a water-based product, cleansing milk boosts hydration and keeps skin soft without becoming oily or greasy.

Moisturizer: Another popular ingredient in cleansing milks is moisturizer. To maintain simple, gentle formulas, moisturizers are often naturally derived from green tea, bamboo leaf, or cactus fruit. Certain cleansing milks are infused with hyaluronic acid as well, which aids in water retention, and glycerine, which draws moisture into the skin.

Oil: Cleansing milks may be infused with essential oils like eucalyptus or lavender to calm and soothe skin. Unfortunately, people with acne-prone or sensitive skin sometimes experience irritation from oil, which is why these cleansing milks are recommended for those with regular or dry skin.

Shea butter: One of the top calming ingredients in cleansing milks is shea butter. Its anti-inflammatory properties excel at keeping redness at bay, especially if your face is sunburned or if you experience mild acne. Those with more serious acne may find these cleansing milks are too heavy and cause breakouts.

Price

Budget-friendly drugstore cleansing milks cost between $6 and $14. Targeted formulas from leading skincare brands run between $20 and $40, while specialty formulas from luxury beauty brands can cost as much as $100.

FAQ

Q. Why won't cleansing milk remove heavy foundation or waterproof makeup?

A. Many cleansing milks are effective at removing light, non-waterproof makeup. Cosmetics that are long-wear or waterproof require dedicated makeup removers to completely remove them. Even so, many people use cleansing milk after makeup remover to soothe skin and remove any remaining makeup.

Q. Can cleansing milk replace my face soap?

A. Cleansing milk may be able to replace it if you don't wear makeup, as you don't need to remove makeup in addition to everyday dirt buildup. Face soap offers a deep cleaning that the face occasionally needs, which is why it's a good idea to keep both on hand.

Cleansing milks we recommend

Best of the best: Clarins' Cleansing Milk

Our take: Premium cleanser with toner that leaves skin clean and refreshed with a youthful glow.

What we like: Infused with almond oil, linden, and St. John's Wort. Washes off easily without stripping skin.

What we dislike: A bit too gentle of a formula to remove heavy or waterproof makeup.

Best bang for your buck: Yes To's Cucumber Soothing Gentle Milk Face Cleanser

Our take: Simple formula whose soothing ingredients are suitable for sensitive skin.

What we like: Bargain-friendly. Free of sodium lauryl sulfate, parabens, and silicones. Has a light cucumber scent.

What we dislike: Avoid hairline and eyebrows, as it may leave a greasy residue.

Choice 3: Garnier's SkinActive Rose Water Soothing Cleansing Milk

Our take: Effective 96% natural formula that foams up to remove dirt and makeup.

What we like: Rose water leaves skin feeling hydrated and smooth. Vegan formula. Works well for those with rosacea.

What we dislike: The pump mechanism occasionally malfunctions.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.