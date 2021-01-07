The best cleansing foam

Facial soaps are effective at removing impurities, but their formulas are often drying and harsh on delicate facial skin. Cleansing foams, on the other hand, are gentle yet effective alternatives.

While their formulas are lightweight and frothy, cleansing foams offer a deep, thorough cleaning. They penetrate pores to pull out impurities, dirt, oil, and even product buildup from makeup. To keep skin as smooth and supple as possible, cleansing foams are infused with softening or hydrating ingredients, such as aloe, essential oils, or botanicals.

Wondering which cleansing foam is best for your face? To help you find the right one, our buying guide covers everything you need to know. We’re also sharing a few recommendations at the end of the article, including our favorite cleansing foam, Repêchage Hydra Dew Gentle Cleansing Mousse. The spa-quality formula is packed with skin-nourishing ingredients to keep your face looking fresh all day long.

Considerations when choosing cleansing foams

Avoiding sulfates

Many people reach for cleansing foams because of their solid reputation for controlling oil. The foam, however, is often produced by sulfates, which are synthetic foaming agents. Unfortunately, sulfates have a tendency to dry out skin and exacerbate acne.

Fortunately, there are many cleansing foams on the market that forgo sulfates. These formulas use plant- or amino-acid-based ingredients to replicate foaming action. They’re often recommended for individuals with dry, acne-prone, and sensitive skin.

Shopping by skin type

Finding the right cleansing foam boils down to shopping by skin type. Some ingredients are better than others for certain skin conditions. Here’s a quick overview for common skin types.

Oily skin fares best with sulfate-free formulas that have salicylic or glycolic acid. Dry skin does well with formulas featuring hydrating oils, emollients, and ceramide lipids. Combination skin is most successful with cleansing foams that are free of alcohol, oil, and salicylic acid.

Features

Makeup removing

While all cleansing foams are capable of removing superficial layers of makeup, only a few are ideal for total makeup removal. They’re specially formulated with oils that break down pigment from eye makeup and foundation. These cleansing foams, however, often contain oil— so they’re not ideal for those with oily or acne-prone skin.

Non-comedogenic

Non-comedogenic cleansing foams are designed to keep pores clog-free, especially from acne-causing particles like pollutants, dead skin, or makeup buildup. Some of these formulas also contain salicylic acid. As expected, these formulas are a good choice for individuals with acne-prone skin.

Exfoliating

A few cleansing foams are mild exfoliators. Some varieties contain mechanical or textured exfoliants, such as sugar or sea salt, to gently buff away dead skin and impurities. Other exfoliating cleansing foams use skin-safe acids like glycolic, salicylic, or fruit to dissolve impurities.

Specialty formulas

Many cleansing foams target specific skin conditions. Those that are pH-balanced, for example, are generally irritation-free. For that reason, they’re ideal for sensitive skin. Antioxidant cleansing foams are nutrient-rich and help keep signs of aging at bay. Soap-free formulas, many of which are free from sulfates, are recommended for those with dry skin.

Price

Affordable cleansing foams cost as little as $1 per ounce, though many contain sulfates. Midrange products, many of which are formulated for specific skin types, cost $2 to $4 per ounce. They’re often sulfate-free, too. High-end cleansing foams, made with premium ingredients by luxury skincare brands, cost as much as $5 or more per ounce.

FAQ

Q. Can cleansing foams be used instead of other facial cleansers and cleaners?

A. Some people prefer cleansing foam as their primary cleanser, whereas others view the product as part of a multistep skincare routine. It’s common to remove the outer layers of makeup with micellar water or makeup remover, and then follow with cleansing foam to rinse off the rest.

Q. How many times a day can I use cleansing foam?

A. Gentle formulas can be used twice a day. Any cleansing foam with exfoliating properties, however, should be used only once a day, or a couple times a week, to prevent skin from drying.

Cleansing foams we recommend

Best of the best: Repêchage Hydra Dew Gentle Cleansing Mousse

Our take: Esthetician-developed formula that removes impurities without stripping skin.

What we like: Made with moisture-boosting seaweed, natural botanicals, and antioxidants. Ultra-gentle and paraben-free. Can be used by all skin types, including acne-prone. Leaves skin with a soft, supple finish.

What we dislike: Cleanses well, but won’t remove heavy or waterproof makeup.

Best bang for your buck: CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser

Our take: Affordable formula recommended for sensitive skin that can be used on the face and body.

What we like: Made with hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to calm skin and help restore its natural moisture barrier. Non-comedogenic and non-irritating. Effective at keeping oil at bay without drying skin.

What we dislike: Some reports that the formula dries skin and leaves it shiny.

Choice 3: L'Occitane Immortelle Precious Gentle Face Cleansing Foam

Our take: Luxury formula with organic ingredients that massage away impurities.

What we like: Gentle formula is an ideal anti-aging blend, especially with the skin-softening ingredients like organic Immortelle Floral Water. Leaves skin soft and hydrates and has a light floral finish.

What we dislike: Expensive, though it doesn’t cover all skin cleaning/cleansing needs.

