The best clamp meter

The main advantage a good clamp meter gives you is being able to measure current without shutting off the power. You don't have to strip back insulation either. This makes them very popular with everyone from DIYers to professional linemen, with a variety of models to suit different demands.

We've put together a concise report outlining the important differences, and we've also picked a few favorites. Top spot goes to the Fluke 323 Clamp Meter, which comes from a manufacturer with an unrivaled reputation for quality and precision.

Considerations when choosing clamp meters

Categories

Different circuits produce different output, and one of the easiest ways to check the basic capabilities of a clamp meter is to look at its category, which relates to the current in a circuit.

Category I is the kind of low-level voltage found in circuit boards. In this case, a multimeter would be used because the wires carrying the current are too small for a clamp meter.

Category II is for household or office circuits -- typically wall outlets at 115 volts AC.

Category III is your main distribution boards and circuit breaker arrays. Generally where mains power enters the building.

Category IV is external cabling and overhead power delivery.



So, most clamp meters are category II or III, capable of handling anywhere from 115 to 600 volts AC. Some -- known as Hall-effect meters -- also handle DC current.

Features

The clamp gives you the current in amps running through the circuit. Even entry-level category II meters read to 400 amps, and 1,000-amp instruments are not uncommon. It's important to have a meter that exceeds the maximum amps you need to measure.

Current is not a constant signal; it fluctuates up and down following a sine wave pattern. However, the type of sine wave can vary -- pure, square, stepped, etc. This makes it difficult for basic meters to take an average reading, which is called the root mean square (RMS). Better clamp meters that are capable of doing this are designated True RMS. These give much more accurate results. True RMS isn't a big deal for DIY work, but pros wouldn't be without it.

Physical clamp opening may also have an impact. They start at around one inch, which will be plenty for many users, but category III and IV may need to open two inches or larger.

For other functions, you switch over from the clamp to a pair of plug-in probes. These allow you to read things like voltage, resistance (in ohms), and continuity. A dial is used to select each function, and the results are displayed on an LCD. This is usually backlit for use in low-light situations.

Readings in a circuit often fluctuate, so a hold button is a useful feature, as is an indication of maximum current draw. A battery-saving mode is frequently included, so the device goes to sleep after 10 or 15 minutes without activity. Batteries are usually AAA and are often supplied. They can last several months, but it's a good idea to keep a spare set handy.

Price

You can find cheap clamp meters for around $25, and if a category II device is all you need, they can offer good value. We would be a little cautious about safety -- they're unlikely to have IEC certification. Those that do start at around $80, though most are between $150 and $300. If you need NIST traceability (which assures calibration accuracy), you can add another $100.

FAQ

Q. Is a clamp meter better than a multimeter?

A. Technically they do different jobs, so you can't really compare them. A clamp meter is best for measuring current (amps) without affecting supply. Good ones offer a range of other measurements as well. A multimeter is best for testing voltage, is more precise, but is limited when testing current -- and without the clamp is much less convenient. Multimeters are usually used for electronics, clamp meters for household and commercial electricity.

Q. Do I need any safety equipment when using a clamp meter?

A. It's always important to take great care anywhere near live electricity. Though clamp meters are well insulated, wearing insulated gloves provides another layer of protection.

Clamp meters we recommend

Best of the best: Fluke True RMS Clamp Meter

Our take: Professional-grade instrument rated for both category III and IV installations.

What we like: Easy to use, accurate, with a rugged case built to handle occasional drops. Compact design ideal for tight spaces. Audible continuity alarm. IEC 61010 safety. Nice carry case.

What we dislike: Doesn't measure DC current. A few have had problems with battery tabs.

Best bang for your buck: Etekcity Digital Clamping Multimeter

Our take: Category II device offers useful versatility for very little money.

What we like: Flexible tool for quick and easy measuring of current, voltage, resistance, and continuity. Data hold and maximum-reading buttons. Battery-saving sleep mode. Low cost.

What we dislike: AC only. Not true RMS. Not IEC certified.

Choice 3: Amprobe 1,000 Amp AC/DC Clamp Meter

Our take: High-quality tool certified for category III installations to 600 volts.

What we like: Wide measurement range covers amps, volts, resistance and capacitance. True RMS. Hall-effect clamp opens to two inches for large conductors. Useful continuity alert. IEC 61010 safety.

What we dislike: Expensive. Not as straightforward to use as some competitors.

Bob Beacham is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.