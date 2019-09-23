The best citrus juicer

Whether you're buying lemons at the supermarket or you're lucky enough to have a tree ready for picking in your front yard, a citrus juicer can make the tough job of squeezing fruits easy. Citrus juicers are either electric or manual, and they vary in additional features like pulp regulators and rubber-grip bottoms.

Continue reading our buying guide to find the perfect juicer for creating refreshing summer beverages. Our favorite is the powerful and versatile Breville Die-Cast Stainless-Steel Motorized Citrus Press.

Reasons to buy a citrus juicer

Are you wondering why you should bother including freshly squeezed citrus juice in your diet and why a juicer is a sound investment? Here are a few compelling reasons:

It's healthy. Citrus fruits are packed with nutrients. Start your day with a glass of fresh-squeezed orange juice and know that you're getting a healthy dose of vitamin C and calcium. Include the pulp, and you're adding fiber to your diet, too. Juice that's freshly squeezed is also a healthier alternative to store-bought sugar-filled juices.

It's an easy routine. Using a juicer is a simple way to begin including healthy citrus fruits into your diet. If you're not fond of grabbing an orange or grapefruit and eating it whole, juice it instead.

It's a time saver. Compared to juicing by hand, a citrus juicer is much quicker.

Considerations when choosing citrus juicers

Citrus juicer types

Electric: Pop in your citrus fruit of choice, turn it on, and let the motorized reamer spin rapidly to extract juices effortlessly. Electric units are quick and efficient, but they're a little noisy -- not a good idea if you're squeezing fruit in the morning while your family or roommate is still sleeping.

Manual: Manual units include handheld presses or reamers. They yield higher juice quantities than their electric counterparts. The resulting juice is also much sweeter than the liquid from an electric juicer because the peel isn't processed in addition to the innards of the fruit. Noncommercial options are also quite affordable. Manual juicing, however, requires more effort and is a poor choice for those strapped for time.

Ease of cleaning

If your citrus juicer is tough to clean, you're less likely to use it, which entirely negates its benefits. Choose a model with a few dishwasher-safe components.

Features

Pulp regulator

Mmmmm pulp. It's delicious -- to some. If you're not a fan, opt for a model that allows you to select the amount of pulp that will end up with your glass. Units with multiple pulp settings allow you to customize the level from low to high. Remember, pulp infuses your beverage with plenty of fiber.

Leak-proof spout

If your juicer has a spout, it will continue to drip, drip, drip until a puddle has formed on your counter. Keep this from occurring by selecting a model with a drip-stop that covers the spout when you're done juicing.

Nonslip design

A grippy bottom is especially important for manual juicers. Without it, a unit is likely to slide as you exert effort while juicing. Juicing while slipping and sliding is irritating and can lead to accidents.

Price

Manual juicers tend to be pricier than electric ones with the exception of high-yield commercial models -- which may cost up to $150.

FAQ

Q. Are citrus juicers noisy?

A. Slip out from under your blankets and juice an orange without anyone suspecting a thing with a manual juicer. Electric juicers, however, are likely to wake up light sleepers in your household.

Q. Can I stick my citrus juicer in the dishwasher?

A. Check the manufacturer guidelines before tossing juicer components in the dishwasher. Never put the motorized portion of an electric juicer in the dishwasher.

Citrus juicers we recommend

Best of the best: Breville's Die-Cast Stainless Steel Motorized Citrus Press

Our take: High-performing quality citrus juicer for those seeking the best money can buy.

What we like: A unique reamer design accommodates an array of citrus fruits. Dishwashe- safe components make for easy cleanup. Includes a one-year warranty.

What we dislike: Plastic parts aren't particularly durable.

Best bang for your buck: Cuisinart's Pulp Control Stainless Steel Juicer

Our take: An electric workhorse at an affordable price.

What we like: Sleek, modern stainless steel design. Auto-reverse feature allows for maximum juice extraction.

What we dislike: Slower than other electric models.

Choice 3: Eurolux's Stainless Steel Motorized Citrus Juicer

Our take: A moderately priced option for juice lovers in a hurry.

What we like: This is a powerful machine that easily filters out pulp. Juices citrus quickly. Relatively quiet for an electric unit. Comes apart for easy cleaning.

What we dislike: Though it's a good value, this unit is fairly expensive.

