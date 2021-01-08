The best Citizen watch for men

The luxury watch market is very competitive, but Citizen has managed to maintain a strong share of it with products that combine style with function. While other high-end watches incorporate rare metals or expensive gemstones, Citizen watches tend to feature highly accurate chronometers and water-resistant casings. It is not unusual to see a Citizen watch on the wrist of an active diver, aviator, or runner.

Citizen is also known for its environmental awareness. Many of the company’s watches feature Eco-Drive technology, which can use any type of light as a power source and eliminates the need for batteries. Accuracy is maintained through radio communication with an atomic clock or, in some models, a link to worldwide GPS satellites.

If you are in the market for a stylish and functional Citizen watch, read our helpful consumer guide below. We have compared dozens of Citizen models and have compiled a short list of promising contenders at the end. Topping our picks is the Citizen Men’s AT8110-53E World Chronograph A-T, a feature-packed watch with Eco-Drive and a highly accurate chronometer for racing, aviation, or even diving.

Considerations when choosing citizen watches for men

Style and complications

Like all world-class watch companies, Citizen offers a wide array of designs for maximum appeal. When choosing a men’s watch, there is always an element of personal preference involved. Some Citizen watches feature a dramatic metal casing, perhaps gold, stainless steel or platinum. The face and hands can also feature gemstones or precious metals. This bold design definitely projects elegance and sophistication, although it may also be among the more expensive options.

Other Citizen watches feature a muted or matte finish, with a dial face and hands to match. Many sports watches have a monochromatic design, particularly in black. This style of watch and band appeals to those who want to project an adventurous, sporty image. The black-on-black color scheme can make this style more challenging to read, however.

There are other styles of Citizen watches to consider, from pop culture-inspired casual watches to professional-grade chronometers for action-sports enthusiasts. One major consideration is the number of additional features, also known as “complications,” on the dial face. Some Citizen watches feature no complications at all, while others may be packed with numerous subdials for advanced timing options. Some Citizen watch owners prefer the simplicity of an uncomplicated watch, while others seek as many chronographic complications as possible.

Bands

An appealing casing and dial face is only part of the equation when it comes to choosing a Citizen watch model. The style of band is also part of the overall aesthetic. There are two broad categories of watchbands: bracelets or straps.

Bracelet bands contain metallic elements (typically gold, silver or stainless steel) skilfully combined into a flexible bracelet. A bracelet band is designed to fit fairly snugly on the wrist, and individual links can be added or removed to create a custom fit. Bracelets are a popular match with higher-end fashion watches, because they complement the look of the casing and help set off the details of the dial face and hands.

Strap watchbands are generally constructed from a solid piece of material, often leather or a durable polymer. The wearer can customize the fit by selecting one of a series of holes in the band itself. Strap watchbands are commonly found on sports watches. They may also feature a graphic design related to the theme of the watch face and casing. Because strap bands tend to be less expensive than bracelets, many wearers choose to keep several different styles and colors on hand to match the watch with their outfit.

Additional features

While the design of the casing, face and band help define the look of a Citizen watch, there are other features worth considering. Many Citizen watches are not powered by mechanical springs, motion or batteries. Instead, they feature a light-charged power source called Eco-Drive. While the face is exposed to sunlight or other light sources, the collected energy is converted to electricity inside the casing. Citizen watches with Eco-Drive never require replacement batteries.

Another useful feature is accurate timekeeping. Many Citizen watches communicate with a global “atomic clock” to maintain exceptional accuracy. Citizen claims these watches can remain accurate within one second over a period of 20 million years. (Though, who will be around to confirm that?) There are also Citizen models that coordinate with GPS satellites around the world. These Satellite Wave watches are very popular with frequent travelers.

Some Citizen watches use Bluetooth technology to communicate with a wireless or smart device. They can be set to alert wearers of incoming messages or phone calls, for example.

Price

Most Citizen models do fall into the luxury-watch category, alongside brand names such as Bulova and Rolex. A basic men’s Citizen watch with Eco-Drive technology and no complications can cost as little as $200, but most sports watches with chronometers or fashion watches will retail between $300 and $800. Expect to pay upwards of $3,000 for the most advanced models with Bluetooth, Satellite Wave and multiple chronometers.

FAQ

Q. Can I leave my Citizen Eco-Drive on my car dashboard to recharge?

A. While Eco-Drive watches do require a light source to recharge, you do not want to leave your Citizen watch exposed to high heat for long periods of time. A car’s dashboard can reach temperatures of 140 degrees F, which could damage parts of the watch.

Q. I travel a lot. What is the best type of Citizen watch for accuracy in all time zones?

A. While most Citizen watches are synced with a highly accurate atomic clock, there are some models equipped with Satellite Wave technology. These watches communicate with GPS satellites and provide accurate time around the world.

Citizen watches for men we recommend

Best of the best: Citizen Watches Men’s AT8110-53E World Chronograph A-T

Our take: This feature-packed and fashionable men’s watch is ideal for those who seek functionality as well as accuracy. Truly a world-class model.

What we like: Multifunction chronograph has radio-controlled accuracy. Uses light-powered Eco-Drive, no batteries. Water-resistant to 333 feet. Japanese quartz movement.

What we dislike: Can be challenging to read in low-light or dark conditions. Multiple functions require a learning curve.

Best bang for your buck: Citizen Watches AU1040-08E Eco-Drive Watch

Our take: The stainless steel casing gives this entry-level model a casual elegance, but it does not include the chronograph functions some buyers may seek.

What we like: Appealing price point for a real Citizen model. Dial and hands are luminous, easy to read in the dark. No batteries required, uses solar power. Japanese quartz movement.

What we dislike: No second-hand sweep. Original faux leather band is not comfortable.

Choice 3: Citizen Watches CA0295-58E Eco-Drive Nighthawk Watch

Our take: Citizen’s Nighthawk definitely meets the style and functionality definition of a sports watch, with a sleek, understated appearance.

What we like: Stylish all-black design. Water-resistant up to 660 feet. Dial is larger than average, easy to read. Multifunctional chronograph. Stainless steel band with matte finish.

What we dislike: Very difficult to read in low-light or dark conditions. Overall durability can be a consideration.

Michael Pollick is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.