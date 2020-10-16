Decorating the exterior of your house for the holidays can be a real headache -- having to untangle all those strings of lights, making sure all the bulbs work and are strung just right, getting the timer to work. It's a lot to deal with. A Christmas light projector is the perfect alternative to traditional lights. Instead of using strands of lights, you only have to set up and plug in a single projector to cast bright, colorful images over your house. You can choose from fun patterns like snowflakes, wreaths, or Christmas trees, and even change the images and the speed that they move over your home.

Our buying guide has plenty of tips to help you find the best Christmas light projector for your holiday decorating needs. We've also included some specific product recommendations at the end, such as our top pick from Y Yuegang, which features five different Christmas-themed patterns for hours of enjoyment.

Considerations when choosing Christmas light projectors

Projection area

When you're choosing a light projector, ask yourself how large an area you want the projection to cover. Use a tape measure to measure the area you plan to decorate, such as your garage door or the side of your house. Most projectors provide the projection-area measurements in the product specifications, so you can be sure the projected images cover the area in question.

Power source

Christmas light projectors either run on a battery or power cord. Battery-powered models usually have rechargeable lithium batteries that run through the night but must be recharged in the morning. Other projectors have a cord, so they must be plugged in for operation. This can require an extension cord depending on the placement of the projector, but you never have to worry about charging a battery.

Laser safety

Light projectors actually use low-power lasers. Because they're so low-grade, there isn't any real danger, though they can cause blurred vision if you look directly at them. Never position the projector to face the street where it might affect drivers or toward the sky where it can affect aircraft flying overhead.

Features

Waterproofing

A Christmas light projector is meant to be used outdoors, so it should be waterproof in the event of rain or snow. Most models are rated with an IPX code with two numbers. The first number ranges from 0 to 6 and refers to protection from dust -- those that rate 0 have no protection and those that rate 6 have the most protection. The second number ranges from 0 to 9 and refers to moisture protection, with 0 having no protection and 9 having complete protection.

For example, a model with an IPX rating of 65 has total protection from dust and can withstand splashing from water.

Cord length

If you choose a Christmas light projector with a cord, make sure it's long enough to provide plenty of options for placement. Cords that are too short require an extension cord.

Color options

Most Christmas projectors provide red, green, and white lights, but some models have other options, too. In fact, some offer such a wide array of light colors that you can use them for multiple holidays.

Pattern options

Some light projectors have built-in memories with programmed displays, while other models use slides with holiday-themed images. Depending on the projector, you can choose from a different number of possible patterns or images. Projectors that use slides are typically the most versatile because you can add new slides and even swap in slides for other holidays.

Moving vs. stationary

You can choose from projectors with stationary lights, as well as models with moving lights or images. Both add plenty of holiday charm to your home, so it's just a matter of personal preference.

Temperature range

Most Christmas light projectors are meant for use outside the home, but you can find some that you can also use to decorate your interior. These models can withstand the higher temperatures inside the house, as well as the cooler temperatures outdoors.

Remote

If your light projector has multiple options in terms of colors and patterns, having a remote control saves you from having to go outside to change the settings.

Price

You usually pay between $6 and $90 for a Christmas light projector. Basic models with few color and image options typically go for $6 to $20, while those with a wider variety of colors and patterns generally cost between $20 and $40. For a truly versatile projector with a range of color and pattern options and other features like a long cord and wider projection area, expect to pay between $40 and $90.

FAQ

Q. What's the best distance to position a Christmas light projector?

A. Always check the manufacturer's guidelines for the best placement, but in general, you should place your projector about 20 to 30 feet from your home or the surface you wish to decorate.

Q. Can I use a light projector for other holidays?

A. It depends on the type of projector you choose. Some feature built-in programs for multiple holidays, while those that use slides allow you to add images for other holidays.

Christmas light projectors we recommend

Best of the best: Y Yuegang's Christmas Laser Lights Outdoor Projector

Our take: This top-rated Christmas light projector features five fun patterns and a remote control for easy operation.

What we like: Sharp and focused images. Colorful patterns include snowflakes, bells, and Santa Claus. Includes a timer. Works in rain or snow. Simple set-up.

What we dislike: Some wished the images were brighter.

Best bang for your buck: Gemmy's Lightshow Multicolor Kaleidoscope Projection

Our take: An affordable entry-level projector that adds a festive touch to any home.

What we like: Displays a vibrant array of colors. Works for both indoor and outdoor use. Suitable for display against the side of a house.

What we dislike: Projection area is on the small side.

Choice 3: Star Shower's Christmas Laser Lights

Our take: A colorful and super simple option that shuts itself off when it senses daylight.

What we like: Easy to set up and operate. Dazzling and bright display. Choose from either red-and-green lights or green only. Lights can be set to move or stay still.

What we dislike: Could perhaps use a few extra settings for more variety.

