The best chocolate truffle

When you're in those early stages of falling for someone, you can be overcome with a feeling of euphoria. That sensation is created in part by the release of dopamine into your brain. When you eat chocolate, the same chemical is released, which means people actually do love chocolate -- especially those irresistible chocolate truffles.

The perfect chocolate truffle is made with quality ingredients that form a tantalizing mix of contrasting textures. Because of its wonderfully imaginative assortment of flavors, our favorite is the Godiva Chocolatier Signature Chocolate Truffles Gift Box. If you'd like to learn more about what makes chocolate truffles such an enticing treat, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing chocolate truffles

Parts of a truffle

Chocolate ganache: This innermost section is a mixture of chocolate and cream. The best chocolate ganache is buttery smooth and melts in your mouth. The flavor of this filling can vary greatly, but the texture is usually the same.

Chocolate shell: This is the more resilient chocolate that houses the creamy chocolate ganache. Quality chocolate made with choice ingredients is the key. Typically, this layer is milk chocolate, dark chocolate, or white chocolate, but more exotic chocolate truffles can offer a few flavorful surprises.

Outer layer: Although not all chocolate truffles feature the added pizzazz of a sprinkling or a drizzle, this is where the confectioner exhibits their flair for style. The outer layer can be anything from crushed pretzels to coconut, drizzled caramel, or sugar crystals. Besides a dash of flavor, the outer layer provides a contrasting texture to make eating a more satisfying experience.

Amount

Often, chocolate truffles come in a package that holds only a dozen or so candies. However, it is possible to purchase packages that contain a much larger number of chocolate truffles. If you're having a party or you just really enjoy them, you can find boxes that hold as many as 60 or 100 chocolate truffles.

Features

Variety

If you only like one type of chocolate truffle, you can purchase the flavor of your choice. Individuals with a wider palate may prefer to look for a box of chocolate truffles offering a broader scope of flavors.

Packaging

If presentation is important, you can purchase chocolate truffles that come in a beautiful gift box worthy of display.

Limited editions

Especially around the holidays, you may find limited editions of chocolate truffles. These candies may feature a special flavor or packaging only available at certain times of the year.

Price

It's possible to find a package with a few chocolate truffles for under $10, but most often, you pay closer to $20 for a decent amount of treats. If presentation matters and you're craving gourmet chocolate truffles, you can pay up to $60 or $100 for a box that likely contains the same or a smaller amount of chocolate truffles.

FAQ

Q. Are chocolate truffles made from fungus?

A. Not at all. The name comes from the shape, not the ingredients. Chocolate truffles have a creamy chocolate filling (ganache) that is coated in chocolate and often features an outer sprinkling for added texture and flavor.

Q. Where and how should I store my chocolate truffles?

A. To prevent melting, store your chocolate truffles in a cool, dark place. If you don't think you'll be eating them all within a week or two, you might want to consider placing them in the refrigerator.

Chocolate truffles we recommend

Best of the best: Godiva Chocolatier's Signature Chocolate Truffles Gift Box

Our take: A delectable assortment of chocolate truffles from a respected chocolate maker.

What we like: This assortment is remarkably robust, with exotic flavors such as chocolate lava cake, crème brûlée, strawberry crème tart, and more. The chocolate truffles are beautifully packaged and shipped with strict guidelines to help ensure they arrive in pristine condition.

What we dislike: At over $2 per chocolate truffle, these sweet treats are a little pricey.

Best bang for your buck: Lindt's LINDOR Milk Chocolate Truffles

Our take: An affordably priced box of milk chocolate truffles from a company known for its chocolate truffles.

What we like: This box contains 60 chocolate truffles, making it a value for individuals who enjoy truffles. The classic milk chocolate flavor is made with quality ingredients and the silky chocolate ganache center melts in your mouth.

What we dislike: If you're seeking variety, this box contains only one flavor.

Choice 3: Dilettante Chocolates' Peppermint Chocolate TruffleCremes in Double Milk Chocolate

Our take: This 28-ounce jar of candies offers a slightly different take on the classic chocolate truffle theme.

What we like: These individually wrapped chocolate mint TruffleCremes are rectangular in shape, come wrapped in festive green foil, and are conveniently packaged in a jar that is ideal for either serving or storage.

What we dislike: These truffles do not feature a sprinkled coating on the top.

