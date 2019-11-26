The best chia seeds

Chia seeds are a popular superfood, meaning every tiny seed packs a powerful nutritional punch. These super seeds are valued for their high levels of fiber, omega-3s, protein, antioxidants, and other vitamins and minerals. Long ago, ancient Aztecs and Mayans championed these seeds for providing strength and stamina to their warriors.

Nowadays, chia seeds are popular for weight loss, as a pre-workout snack, or for sprinkling onto trendy acai bowls. To learn more about chia seeds, including their health benefits, read this shopping guide. Our top pick is BetterBody Foods' Organic Chia Seeds, which are perfect for sprinkling into your favorite recipes.

Considerations when choosing chia seeds

Nutritional benefits of chia seeds

Chia seeds are oval-shaped and small (about 2.1 millimeters long). They come in black or white. All varieties have the same nutritional profile.

Omega-3s: Chia seeds are a great source of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), a plant-based omega-3. Omega-3s are important fatty acids for heart health, for reducing inflammation, and for your brain function.

Fiber: Chia seeds contain 37% dietary fiber, which is essential for healthy digestion. The tiny seeds also expand in your stomach, which makes you feel full longer and can aid in weight loss.

Antioxidants: These powerhouse seeds contain some of the highest antioxidants of any food on the planet. Antioxidants stop free radical damage, which can help combat premature aging and promote healthier looking skin.

Minerals: Chia seeds are high in minerals like calcium, phosphorous, potassium, and manganese. Calcium and manganese are both important to maintain strong bones and reduce the risk of osteoporosis. Chia seeds also contain zinc, magnesium, copper, and iron.

Protein: Chia seeds are 20% protein and provide about two grams of plant-based protein per tablespoon. They are also low in carbs. This high-protein, low-carb combo helps curb the appetite as well as increase stamina and energy for athletic performance.

Vitamins: If you're looking to boost your vitamin intake through food-based sources, chia seeds contain vitamin A, B, E, and D.

Features

When purchasing chia seeds, you'll need to consider the following features:

Colors: Chia seeds generally come in black or white (or a mix of both). Brown chia seeds should be avoided because that color indicates underdeveloped seeds. When cooking with chia seeds, you may wish to select a certain color for aesthetic purposes.

Organic: We recommend choosing an organic product to reap the full health benefits of this superfood. Many brands offer seeds free from agrochemicals, such as pesticides and synthetic fertilizers.

Packaging: Chia seeds typically come in plastic jars or bags. Select bags with resealable openings to avoid spills. Jars allow for easier access.

Price

Chia seeds range in price from an inexpensive 21 to 37 cents per ounce to premium prices of 67 cents to upward of a dollar per ounce.

FAQ

Q. What is an easy way to consume chia seeds to fuel my workouts?

A. Making a gel from chia seeds is a popular way to consume them and only requires water. Simply mix chia seeds with water to form a gel (the seed's outer shell absorbs 10 times its weight in water). Native Central and South Americans used to call this gel "running food," as it provided endurance and hydration to warriors and on-foot messengers.

Q. What's the recommended dosage of chia seeds to reap their nutritional benefits?

A. Nutrition experts recommend 2.5 tablespoons twice a day. Be aware that increasing your fiber content can lead to stomach upset, so start with a smaller amount and gradually increase to the recommended amount. Also, be sure to drink plenty of fluids when increasing your fiber intake.

Chia seeds we recommend

Best of the best: BetterBody Foods' Organic Chia Seeds

Our take: Certified organic chia seeds that offer a mix of black and white seeds.

What we like: Reasonable price point. Convenient jar packaging. Neutral taste makes them virtually tasteless when added to recipes.

What we dislike: A few reports of plant matter mixed in with seeds.

Best bang for your buck: HealthWorks' Raw Chia Seeds

Our take: A bargain bag of raw, authentic chia seeds.

What we like: Non-GMO and pesticide free. Sourced from small farms in Mexico and South America. Great value at 34 cents an ounce.

What we dislike: Foreign particles occasionally found in bag.

Choice 3: Viva Naturals' Organic Raw Chia Seeds

Our take: From a reputable brand in the industry, these chia seeds are top quality.

What we like: Affordable at 34 cents an ounce. Organic, non-GMO, and sustainably sourced. A favorite for vegans using chia seeds as an egg substitute.

What we dislike: Quality control is also an issue with this manufacturer.

Ana Sanchez is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.