Though there are methods of controlling weeds and bugs that don't include using chemicals, the reality is that these methods often require a level of time and diligence that most homeowners simply don't have. A chemical sprayer can distribute herbicides, pesticides, or even all-natural solutions that can help keep your lawn and garden healthy.

A chemical sprayer can help you handle the job and provide the coverage you need. Chapin's Four-Gallon Tree and Turf Pro Commercial Sprayer is a high-quality wearable backpack chemical sprayer designed for even heavy-duty home use. Learn about this as well as other products and what things to consider when purchasing a sprayer in our buying guide.

Considerations when choosing chemical sprayers

Pump

With a hand-pump chemical sprayer, the user needs to pump a handle up and down to build pressure in order for the sprayer to work.

Battery-powered

A battery-powered chemical sprayer uses rechargeable batteries to power the spraying action, so there is less chance of user fatigue.

Handheld

Smaller chemical sprayers are carried around using a handle that usually doubles as the hand pump.

Backpack

A backpack chemical sprayer can be worn so it's easier to carry larger-size tanks while working.

Features

Besides power and portability, there are a few other elements to consider when searching for the best chemical sprayer for your particular needs.

Capacity

The larger your tank (one to four gallons is typical), the longer you can work uninterrupted. Remember that even a smaller tank can get heavy pretty quickly.

Filters

Any debris that gets inside your spray tank could make its way to your wand and disable its functionality. A chemical sprayer with a filter helps protect you from this.

Adjustable nozzle

Look for a chemical sprayer with a wand that features an adjustable nozzle so you can fine-tune the spray pattern.

Pressure release valve

Without a pressure release valve, whenever you open up your chemical sprayer, you run the risk of getting a blast of chemicals in your face. Choose a model with a pressure release valve to maintain safety after use and during storage.

Price

You can purchase a small two- or three-gallon handheld pump chemical sprayer with a nozzle for under $20. For $20 to $50, chemical sprayers are still handheld, but they have tubing and wands and more ergonomic controls so spraying may be done longer with less chance of hand fatigue. For over $50, you can find a larger backpack model with greater tank capacity. This range is also where battery-powered models are available. For over $150 are larger, gasoline-powered and wheeled models for heavy-duty applications.

FAQ

Q. Why are some bottles of chemicals small and very expensive, while others are large and cost much less?

A. Chemicals for use in a chemical sprayer are typically concentrates, meaning they must be diluted before use -- a little goes a long way. Large, seemingly more affordable containers of premixed chemicals may actually provide less coverage. Always read labels to be sure of what you're purchasing.

Q. What type of precautions should I follow when using a chemical sprayer?

A. Chemicals such as herbicides can be very hazardous to humans. Do not use chemical sprayers when it is windy. Cover all exposed skin, wear a face mask, goggles, and gloves, never touch wet plants, keep pets and children away from treated areas, and wash your hands thoroughly after mixing or spraying.

Chemical sprayers we recommend

Best of the best: Chapin's Four-Gallon Tree and Turf Pro Commercial Sprayer

Our take: A large heavy-duty four-gallon spray tank worn as a backpack to facilitate carrying.

What we like: Chapin's chemical sprayer features padded shoulder straps and lumbar support for comfort. This model has an easy-to-read pressure gauge, stainless steel wand, and a three-stage filtration system to help prevent dirt and debris from entering the tank.

What we dislike: The continual pump action can be hard to master and tiring for some.

Best bang for your buck: Chapin's International One-Gallon Lawn and Garden Sprayer

Our take: A one-gallon, multipurpose chemical sprayer designed for quick and easy tasks.

What we like: This model has a funnel-top design to reduce spills while filling and it features a lock-on control to help reduce fatigue while spraying. Also comes with a 12-inch wand with an adjustable nozzle so you can better control the spray pattern.

What we dislike: The main feature lacking on this sprayer is a pressure release valve, making it a little tricky when it comes time to store.

Choice 3: D.B. Smith's Contractor Two-Gallon Sprayer

Our take: A versatile sprayer that can be used for lawns or for cleaning.

What we like: This model features an ergonomic grip, commercial grade shut-off, and a pressure release valve. The five included nozzles allow you to accomplish a wide variety of tasks.

What we dislike: Some users found it difficult to get this unit to hold sufficient pressure for spraying.

