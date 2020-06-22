The best Chemex coffee maker

For all the machinery, brew settings, and timers that coffee machines offer, the simplest and most effective way to make a fresh cup is to place grounds in a filter and pour hot water over.

That's the idea behind Chemex coffee makers, elegant and smartly engineered devices that serve delicious coffee and look great doing it. Constructed of high-quality and heat-resistant glass, these coffee makers also double as a carafe, making it a beautiful addition to your table.

Our buying guide can help you better understand how these coffee makers work, since precision is key to achieving the perfect cup. It also includes a few recommendations at the end, such as our top pick, the popular Chemex Classic Series 8-Cup, which produces great-tasting coffee at a reasonable price.

Considerations when choosing Chemex coffee makers

Usage

Learning how to use your new Chemex coffee maker may take a bit of time to perfect, but it's important to master to make the best coffee. Instructions are included, but here's a quick rundown: using Chemex filters and medium grinds, simply fold the filter, place it atop the carafe, and add grinds. Bloom with a bit of hot water, then pour the appropriate amount of water over without overflowing. Wait a few minutes, and your coffee is ready to be served.

Capacity

Classic Chemex coffee makers come in 3-, 6-, 8-, or 10-cup varieties (one cup is considered 5 ounces of beverage). There's one speciality 13-cup maker as well. As the brewing process takes some time, make sure you have a maker that satisfies the coffee-drinking needs of everyone in the house.

Size

Unlike most coffee makers, Chemex options are relatively slim and short. They're under a foot tall and the widest option is six inches in diameter, making them convenient for travel.

Filters

You need to use specific Chemex filters for their coffee makers. Typically, they run about $20 for a set of 100, which is quite a bit more than standard paper filters. However, they work to remove oils and other impurities. If you drink coffee once a day, a pack will last you just over three months.

Features

Series

Chemex offers their products in three distinct series, with one specially-designed option:

Classic: This is the basic series with 3-, 6-, 8-, or 10-cup capacities. It features a wooden collar and a leather tie.

Glass handle: This series adds a glass handle to the classic line of Chemex coffee makers. The design flows seamlessly, and the handle -- like the carafe -- is resistant to heat. A handle may help some users pour coffee, but it eliminates some of the symmetrical attractiveness of the original and doesn't welcome a collar and tie.

Handblown: This series presents the most beautifully designed and tenderly crafted models. It offers coffee makers in 3-, 5-, 8-, or 13-cup options, the last of which is the largest the company makes. This series comes at a premium cost.

Ottomatic: This unique Chemex coffee maker is in fact an automatic machine with a water reservoir and a hot plate. The machine heats to the right temperature and pours consistently for the perfect cup of coffee. You can purchase this option with or without a carafe.

Tie

Chemex coffee makers feature a leather tie at the center to accent the design. If you desire, you can purchase additional ties of various colors to match your décor or taste.

Price

The smallest Chemex coffee makers cost under $40, while most medium and large options are priced at $50 to $60. The Handblown series runs much higher, with the biggest model around $100.

FAQ

Q. How do I clean my Chemex coffee maker?

A. Chemex models are easy to clean -- perhaps even easier than typical machines. You can rinse the carafe with warm water and soap or place it in the dishwasher; just remember to remove the leather tie. Clean it out weekly or whenever you're brewing a different type of coffee.

Q. How do I keep my coffee hot and fresh?

A. Chemex coffee makers preserve heat quite well. You can further insulate it by wrapping a cloth around the carafe, placing it in a hot water bath, or using a gas or glass-top stove to heat up the coffee.

Chemex coffee makers we recommend

Best of the best: Chemex Classic Series 8-Cup

Our take: Popular, quintessential Chemex coffee maker from its Classic Series championing functionality and beauty.

What we like: The signature Chemex coffee maker. Eight-cup capacity adequate for most households. Includes wood collar and leather tie. Low-cost option.

What we dislike: Glass feels thin and delicate. Some users prefer a handle.

Best bang for your buck: Chemex Glass Handle Series 3-Cup

Our take: Efficient, small Chemex coffee maker that adds a handle to the classic design.

What we like: Easy to carry and pour. Sized for individuals or couples. Great for taking on trips or camping.

What we dislike: Lacks the wood collar and tie associated with Chemex.

Choice 3: Chemex Handblown Series 3-Cup

Our take: A triumph of design and engineering is featured in this premium series from Chemex.

What we like: Classic design carefully crafted. Glass resists heat, odors, and residues. Easy to clean and store.

What we dislike: Most expensive series.

