The best cheese slicer

One rising trend in entertaining is the creation of a charcuterie, an appealing display of meats, cheeses, and fruits that will impress guests as an elegant appetizer. Many cheeses are sold in block or wheel form and must be sliced into manageable portions for serving. Some kitchen tools are capable of performing this task but employing a dedicated cheese slicer is a safer and more consistent way to go.

A cheese slicer can take several forms -- the slicing is either performed by a strong, thin wire or a solid blade. Some have a marble or wooden cutting board to hold the whole cheese in place, while others trim off slices much like an office paper trimmer. There are even handheld cheese slicers that strongly resemble vegetable slicers. Some are designed for cheese only, while others can be used to slice meats, fruits, or vegetables.

If you're in the market for a cheese slicer, read our buying guide. Our top pick is the Boska Holland Cheese Curler Marble, a specialized kitchen tool that creates thin, flavorful curls of hard or soft cheese for charcuterie displays.

Considerations when choosing cheese slicers

Handheld vs. cutting board

A handheld cheese slicer often resembles a bladed vegetable peeler, but it can also feature a thin cutting wire. The main advantage of a handheld cheese slicer is affordability. However, the blade or wire on a handheld slicer is rarely adjustable, and some may find it challenging to use safely.

A cheese slicer featuring a solid cutting board base and a fixed slicing wire or blade can cost more, but it adds stability to the process. The block or wheel of cheese rests securely on the cutting board while the slices are made. Some models have adjustable wires or blades that create thicker or thinner slices on demand. Another advantage of a cutting board cheese slicer is aesthetics -- presenting sliced meats and cheeses on a marble or wooden cutting board adds a functional elegance.

Construction quality

Durability is a major consideration with cheese slicers, because they should provide years of reliable service. Handheld models should be made from high-quality stainless steel or another rust-resistant metal. Cutting wires commonly fail after extended use, but replacements should be readily available. The cutting board should be easy to clean and store, even if it's not dishwasher-safe. Marble is perhaps the most durable choice for cutting boards, but properly treated hardwoods, bamboo, or food-grade plastic are also good choices.

Dimensions

Handheld cheese slicers should be small enough to fit comfortably in the hand, much like a vegetable peeler. Cutting board cheese slicers need to be large enough to hold an entire block or wheel of cheese, but they don't need to be oversized like a general purpose meat and vegetable model. Some cheese slicers have enough aesthetic appeal to be put on display between uses, but others need to fit inside kitchen cabinets or drawers.

Ease of use

Because the blade or wire on a handheld cheese slicer is extremely sharp, a model with a protective blade guard is always a good idea. It also protects the blade from damage during storage. The cutting board should be easy to clean with soap and water if it's not dishwasher-safe. An adjustable blade or wire should be easy to set to the right depth and remain at that setting without slippage.

Price

A basic handheld cheese slicer with limited or no adjustability can cost less than $10. More functional cutting board models for casual home use run between $15 and $30. Specialized cheese slicers with adjustable blade settings and marble cutting boards can cost up to $70 in upscale kitchen supply stores.

FAQ

Q. Can a cheese slicer be used to slice other foods, such as meats or breads?

A. It depends on the cheese slicer's design and blade style. A cheese slicer with a cutting wire may not be able to slice through a hard meat such as salami, but a model with a metal blade should be able to cut through other types of foods, including meats and vegetables.

Q. Should I buy a cheese slicer with a marble or wooden cutting board?

A. This is really a matter of personal preference. Some users prefer the appearance of a marble cutting board on the counter, while others choose wood for its more rustic look. A marble cutting board may be easier to clean and sanitize between uses, but a wooden cutting board is generally less expensive and easier to transport.

Cheese slicers we recommend

Best of the best: Boska Holland's Cheese Curler Marble

Our take: Ideal for charcuteries, but some may find it a little limited for general cheese slicing.

What we like: Decorative as well as functional. Creates flavorful curls from hard cheeses. Real marble cutting board and steel blades. Safe for dishwasher.

What we dislike: Use is limited to cheeses in wheel form. Not as effective on softer varieties.

Best bang for your buck: Prodyne's 126-B Bamboo Cheese Slicer

Our take: Features a simple modern design with an affordable price point and an exceptionally strong slicing wire.

What we like: Generous dimensions for larger blocks of cheese. Stainless steel wire is sharp and durable. Lifetime warranty on slicing wire.

What we dislike: Cutting arm can develop alignment issues over time. Bamboo board not as durable as other materials.

Choice 3: Westmark's Multipurpose Stainless Steel Cheese and Food Slicer

Our take: This multipurpose slicer is easy to clean, easy to store, and easy to adjust.

What we like: Uses slicer blade, not wire. Can be used with meats and vegetables. Ergonomic design, easy to use.

What we dislike: Slicer blade cannot be locked down between uses. Lightweight plastic construction.

Michael Pollick is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.