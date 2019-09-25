Let's face it -- there aren't many recipes that aren't instantly made better by adding a little cheese. When you're cooking with cheese, though, you usually have to grate it first, which can be a pain if you don't have a good cheese grater. A grater allows you to shred a large piece of cheese quickly and efficiently. It usually offers blades in multiple sizes, too, so you can opt for larger pieces of cheese when you're melting softer cheeses over dishes and smaller pieces when you're using harder cheeses as a garnish or seasoning.

Not sure which grater to choose? Our buying guide has all the tips you need to find the best cheese grater for your kitchen. We've included some specific product recommendations, too, including our top pick, the Cuisipro Surface Glide Technology Four-Sided Boxed Grater, which features a detachable bottom that neatly collects all of the shreds and a nonslip handle to keep the grater in place while you're working.

Considerations when choosing cheese graters

Type

When you're shopping for a cheese grater, you can choose from a few main types:

Box graters are the type you'll find in most kitchens. They can have anywhere from two to six sides, which all feature different blades to vary the thickness of the shreds you create. At the top of the grater is a handle that allows you to hold it steady while you move the cheese over the blades.

Microplane graters have a flat design that's similar to a washboard with two grating sides. Some have a single blade size, while others feature two different blade sizes, so you can vary the coarseness of your grated cheese. You can hold a microplane right over the dish that requires cheese, and slide the cheese back and forth to add it directly to your food.

Rotary graters are a popular option in restaurants. You add the cheese to a small container or chamber and turn the handle to push the cheese toward an interior blade for grating. Like microplane graters, rotary graters make it easy to grate cheese directly over a dish.

Materials

The majority of cheese graters have stainless steel blades. That's because steel stays sharp for a long time and resists rust. You can find some graters made entirely of stainless steel, which typically last the longest. Some graters also have wood or plastic components, but wood is difficult to clean, and plastic can break easily.

Features

Size

The size of a cheese grater determines how quickly it can grate a piece of cheese, how easy it is to store, and whether you can set it out on the table during a meal for guests to use. A small handheld grater fits easily in a drawer. It won't take up too much space on your table, but you'll need more time to grate an entire block of cheese. Large graters can make quick work of a piece of cheese, but they aren't easy to store and usually aren't suited for table use.

Handles

Any cheese grater you buy should fit comfortably in your hand, so you should choose a model with an ergonomically designed handle. Those with a rubberized contoured grip are typically the most comfortable, and they offer plenty of control over the grater as you're working.

Safety features

It's easy to cut yourself when you're using a cheese grater, so be sure to find a model with safety features that will keep you free of nicks and cuts. A nonskid bottom keeps a box grater from moving around, while a grating guard protects your fingers because it keeps them from coming too close to the blades. Microplane graters can often be fastened to the side of the bowl you're working over to prevent accidents, too.

Ease of cleaning

Washing a cheese grater can be difficult, so it helps if the model you use is dishwasher-safe. That way you don't have to worry about using a sponge or brush to remove every shred of cheese from the blades.

Price

Cheese graters usually cost between $8 and $60. You'll typically pay between $10 and $30 for a microplane grater, $8 and $50 for a box grater, and $12 and $60 for a rotary grater.

FAQ

Q. What type of cheese grater should I buy for a kitchen without much storage space?

A. In a small kitchen, you'll usually have the easiest time finding space for a microplane grater. Because it's flat it doesn't use much space in a drawer.

Q. What can I use a cheese grater for besides shredding cheese?

A. A cheese grater is a versatile kitchen tool. You can use it to zest citrus fruit, grate nutmeg and other spices, shave chocolate, and shred vegetables like carrots or onions.

Cheese graters we recommend

Best of the best: Cuisipro's Surface-Glide Technology Four-Sided Boxed Grater

Our take: An excellent box grater that makes grating even easier with its surface-glide technology to keep cheese and other foods moving smoothly.

What we like: Ergonomically designed handle offers non-slip grip, so grater doesn't move around. Blade grooves are longer than those on other graters to create a larger cutting surface that's ideal for grating vegetables. Features a detachable bottom container to collect shreds.

What we dislike: Only offers large and small blades, which limits coarseness options.

Best bang for your buck: Cuisinart's Boxed Grater

Our take: A classic box grater that offers three different blade sizes and a slicer for increased versatility, making it a serious bargain.

What we like: Constructed from durable stainless steel. Handle features an easy-to-hold comfortable grip to keep the grater steady. Provides a variety of blade sizes for different coarseness options and a slicing blade, so you can grate cheese and vegetables, too.

What we dislike: Can rust if not dried properly after cleaning.

Choice 3: Zyliss' Classic Rotary Cheese Grater

Our take: A high-quality alternative to traditional box graters that's easy to use and grates quickly.

What we like: Drum is removable to make cleaning easier. Handle can be adjusted to work for both right- and left-handed use. Offers rubberized grip for greater comfort. Design is spill-proof to limit messes.

What we dislike: Fine grater blades don't always work well for hard cheeses.

